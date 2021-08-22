The Tehran Plasco Building Affair: 38 Years of Unfinished Business?

On Jan. 19, 2017 a fire started on the ninth floor of Tehran’s Plasco building at around 7:50 a.m. local time. Ten fire brigades arrived to fight the blaze. After the combined brigades fought the fire for hours, the building’s north wall collapsed without warning, leading to the collapse of the rest of the building a few moments later.

Twenty firefighters were reported to have been killed. At least 70 others were injured by the collapse, with 23 taken to local hospitals having suffered severe injuries.

The Plasco building was built in 1962 by the prominent Iranian-Jewish businessman Habib Elghanian. He’s not just any businessman. Prior to 1979, he was Iran’s most famous and wealthiest businessman and had strong ties to the Shah. At the time of its construction, Plasco was the tallest building in Iran and was considered an iconic landmark of Tehran’s skyline.

After the 1979 Iranian revolution, Elghanian was taken before a 20-minute kangaroo court, denied a lawyer and summarily executed along with six associates for espionage by the new Islamic regime.

The government confiscated all of his enterprises and handed ownership of it to the state-controlled Islamic Revolution Mostazafan Foundation, which is tied to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. The Mostazafan Foundation operated the building until its collapse. More background and context on this affair is covered in this excellent video.

Now, let’s look at the building’s collapse. Video footage taken at the southeast face shows clear evidence of demolition squibs well below the fall of debris.

Another angle at the north face also demonstrates clear precursor popping in the sound audio as well as squibs.

In this footage, squibs are visible all up and down the building face. A flash and ball of fire can be seen at 0:38 well below and ahead of the fall line. In the next sequence, two balls of fire can be seen starting at 1:05. The eyewitnesses react to that even before the building comes down.

There was molten metal visible in salvage operations, once again pointing to some type of explosive. Notice the substantial heat still being generated well after the building came down.

Tehran fire department spokesman describes how situation was under control when suddenly there were “two or three major explosions.” At 0:55, you can see the squibs coming from the lower floors.

Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth are stating that investigators must consider explosives. All reports indicate the Plasco may have been poorly constructed and as such was a sitting duck for sabotage. For those drawing comparisons to fires and the three WTC buildings, Plasco wasn’t even remotely as strong and fortified, nor were the explosives nearly as powerful.

A SWAG On What This May Be About

Is this some kind of delayed Talmudic payback and intimidation for the execution of the famed Jewish businessman and confiscation by the Revolutionary Guards of his property back in 1979? A calling card terror attack like this one day before Trump took office would also embarrass the state in terms of its security vulnerability against sabotage. At this point and without more clear evidence pointing to a culprit, would it behoove Iran to remain tight lipped about the whole affair as well?