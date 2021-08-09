The Roundup (Glyphosate) Toxin Scam and Conspiracy

‘History has proven time and again that herbicide-based weed management will inevitably fail.’ — Iowa State University, 2012 Herbicide Guide for Iowa Corn and Soybean Production
The use of Roundup and its active agent, glyphosate, became the perfect Crime Syndicate scam during the last 25 years. Roundup is now routinely sprayed directly on a host of GMO crops, including wheat, barley, oats, canola, flax, peas, lentils, soybeans, dry beans and sugar cane.
The purveyor of these compounds, Monsanto, combined with Bayer, another “crop science” kingpin. Post-merger agriculture will be in the hands of five mega-corporations: Monsanto-Bayer, Dow, DuPont, Syngenta and BASF. These mega-corps will, in turn, own the regulators lock, stock and barrel.
Nevertheless, the new Bayer finds itself losing large judgments in legal cases. A California jury awarded a 70-year-old man $80 million, as Roundup was determined to be the substantial cause of his cancer.
Bayer lost another case: A jury set the total punitive damages at $2 billion and added $55 million in compensatory pay. The court concluded that Roundup — based on herbicide glyphosate — had been defectively designed, and that the company failed to warn of the herbicide’s alleged cancer risk.
According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization, glyphosate, a pesticide and herbicide best known as the primary effective ingredient in Roundup, is a probable human carcinogen. This pesticide is in food. Strawberries, spinach and kale have the most residue, a new report finds.
There are other associated health risks, but at this juncture it looks like the cancer judgement could take this behemoth down. More than 11,200 Roundup lawsuits are set to go to trial in the United States.
It has been shown that, as time passes, the effectiveness of glyphosate steadily diminishes as targeted weeds and insects become increasingly resistant. This works perfectly for the Crime Syndicate’s marketing plan, which in turn responds to the challenge of resistance by introducing more and more GMO (aka “God Move Over”) crops to supposedly counter-resistant strains.
In a perfect storm, spray-addicted short-term-benefit farmers use of the herbicide exploded by 527 million pounds between 1996 and 2011. At the same time, the price of RoundUp herbicide tripled from $15/gallon in 2000 to $50/gallon currently. This scam is referred to as the “pesticide treadmill.”
Luciferians Try to Outsmart Nature, Humanity Pays the Price
This toxin is hard to escape. It’s found in 75% of air and rain water samples. It’s a global issue. Children in Argentina, where Roundup is used in high concentrations, struggle with health problems. Eighty percent show signs of the toxins in their bloodstream.
As massive amounts of glyphosate and other nasty agents make their way into the food supply, a sudden and steady increase of autism is being noted in younger children. The Crime Syndicate-owned “government,” in typical corrupt fashion, has refused to respond and instead decided to ignore or sabotage animal studies on the matter. Now, negative human outcomes are emerging in almost perfect correlation with glyphosate usage.
There’s a second correlation related to aluminum in vaccines and autism. In fact, as the second chart shows that autism diagnoses in children ages 3 to 17 are running at over 1 in 50 and climbing rapidly. As one can see from the charts, autism prior to 1995 (and the extreme use of glyphosate) was quite rare.
Alzheimer’s disease, celiac disease and other intestinal disorders are also linked to this poison. Glyphosate is such a powerful antibiotic that it kills the good bacteria in human beings, especially in the gut. The toxin ultimately weakens the immune system. Adding insult to injury, of course, there’s the connection to cancer.
Read: Hidden (p)Harma Industry Waste Creates Threat of Superbug Plague
Of particular note is how the compound affects the mind and the brain. Winter Watch submits that weakened minds, spirits and brain function is precisely what the Crime Syndicate controllers desire. It creates new slash-and-burn profit centers combined with control and the ultimate Luciferian goal: altering of the human species. We have already railed on the campaign to feminize the population via these poisons.
And what an advantageous condition the misery of autism is for the criminals. It affords industrial-scale “growth opportunities” for the legions of quack psychiatrists, therapists and pill pushers. Autism is characterized by difficulty in communicating and forming relationships with other people and in using language and abstract concepts. Individuals with autism lack cognitive reaction and adaptability. They often have a great need for “sameness,” which can make them upset if objects in their environment or time schedules change.
As if it weren’t bad enough already for Generation Z, this makes brainwashing a very easy matter for this burgeoning population. Curiously, motor skills are not particularly impacted, making them good candidates for mind-numbing, repetitive, slave activities. Once again, as if by design, it affects more males than females.
Can you picture a generation in which 5 to 10 percent are autistic? What a perfectly designed human Frankenstein modification for the Crime Syndicate agenda.
None dare call it conspiracy. More on GMOs to come. The pesticides are just the tip of the iceberg. In a nutshell: Keep the Luciferians away from screwing with the natural order.
Allergies anyone? Great thread that once again discusses the lack of business morals, depravity of the 1% of the 1%, the human desire for self destruction (both the manufacturer and the ignorant end consumer) and the overall decline of Amerika.
Although I was aware of the topic for quite sometime, I did find this documentary extremely helpful:
Lest we forget that the Anglo-American and Nazi nexus was kind enough in their desire to normalize the "science" (TRUST THE SCIENCE YOU PEASANTS!) of eugenics due to their own fears of scarcity. As we all know Bayer was a purely German firm that is not a hybrid corporate Gomorrah. Then we add into this mix IG Farben and the utilization of fluoride on the German population as test subjects, during World War II, for what would become common place in the future of many nations, and it all becomes quite clear. A small portion of the population hates the majority of the rest of us, and will go to great lengths to cull.
Well, happy Monday folks. Try to stay healthy, happy, and wise.
Best,
SC
Sir!! (I mean excuse me, SC …) A couple of points of order if I may …
• Eugenics Timeline
http://eugenicsarchive.ca/discover/timeline
• I G Farben
– so much to add and so little time for now, so just an appetiser …
"Back in New York from his trip to Paris [1919], Felix [Warburg] told the New York Times in an article that the Jews were the worst sufferers in the war, "and have reduced to tragically unbelievable poverty, starvation and disease about 6,000,000 souls, or half the Jewish population of the earth." At the same time, one of Felix's older brothers, Max Warburg, was representing Germany on their Finance Committee at the Versailles Peace conference. Max ran the Warburg bank in Hamburg and played a role at every major reparations conference for 14 years giving him wide yet unofficial influence. During the Weimar Republic, Max Warburg was on the Central Committee of the Reichsbank and on the board of 27 German businesses including I.G. Farben.

Source: "The First Holocaust" –Don Heddesheimer
Source: “The First Holocaust” –Don Heddesheimer
J.S. yo! Good to see you.
Yeah, you (just you) can call me whatever you wish, we have fun all the time and I am good with it (I will not use the “uncle joke” of “just don’t call me late for dinner”, but I will acknowledge it exists).
That timeline is excellent and very useful; I hope everyone gives it a read and the mapping is top notch.
With regard to Farben, great quotation! Although many authors and researchers have pointed out that IG Farben is the grand-pappy of AIG, which would indicate that not only was Farben in the death business, but also a collector in the "after death proceeds" as a secondary insurer, hence why it was deemed "too big to fail".
Paul Warburg was close to the CFR, his son was a member, and adviser to FDRr:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Paul_Warburg
https://spartacus-educational.com/SPYwarburg.htm
The CFR advised (ah-em ordered) FDR to enter the war under any pretext feasible.
Thanks for the response.
Best,
SC
See JS now you’ve gone and done it AGAIN! You got me thinking in stead of plying my trade as I should be this morning.
So what about GMOs and Vice President Henry Wallace? Well, let’s go here:
"Monsanto and Pioneer Hi-Bred, the two largest seed companies in the world, are busily denying reports that they conspired in the 1990s to fix prices on genetically engineered corn and soybean seeds. The allegations sound straight out of the darkest fantasies of populist left-wingers like William Jennings Bryan—or Ralph Nader. Two giant companies—Pioneer Hi-Bred is a unit of Dow component DuPont—stand accused of plotting to squeeze profits out of unsuspecting farmers in the heartland by fixing the price of the genetically mutated seeds they need in order to survive…"
and then
“Defeated and discredited, Wallace left politics in the 1950s and focused on his business. His company, which changed its name to Pioneer Hi-Bred, continued to grow and thrive after Wallace’s death in 1965. It provided the basis not just for a family fortune but for a legacy of philanthropy and advocacy. In 1959, Wallace gave shares of Pioneer to start the Wallace Genetic Foundation, which supports agricultural research. Today it counts assets of about $80 million and is run by his daughter, Jean Wallace Douglas. His son, Robert B. Wallace, who died in 2002, founded the Wallace Global Fund, which supports sustainable development and now has assets of about $110 million. Grandson H. Scott Wallace, who sat on Pioneer’s board throughout the 1990s, was a longtime executive at the National Legal Aid and Defender Association.
In 1997, DuPont acquired a 20 percent stake in Pioneer Hi-Bred. And in 1999, it moved to acquire the remaining 80 percent for $40 a share. At the time, Jean Wallace Douglas controlled an 8.1 percent stake valued at $770 million, while Robert B. Wallace controlled a 6 percent stake worth $573 million.
Henry Wallace has long been a polarizing, even contradictory figure. And it seems that history has neatly compartmentalized his business and political activities. Today, Wallace’s business career is conveniently left out of the version of his biography posted on left-leaning sites, like this one, just as his now-embarrassing politics are left out of the brief biography that DuPont has on its Web site. A man who went down in political history marked as a Communist dupe was a hard-nosed and brilliant businessman. And if it turns out that a little meddling in the market helped his successors continue to keep the company thriving, perhaps you could say Wallace’s socialist lineage lives on. ”
(https://slate.com/business/2004/01/the-strange-legacy-of-henry-wallace.html)
To think I found this information in the bat sh*t nuts Slate site (just my opinion).
Thanks for getting me to use the old “noodle”!
Best,
SC
"Henry Wallace met with Molotov in Washington to discuss his idea for a grand project in the spirit of the New Deal. Ever the visionary, Wallace spoke passionately of an international public-works program that would symbolize the bond between their two great nations, and bring them still closer together. What Wallace had in mind was a great "highway and airway" stretching west from Chicago, over and across Alaska to Siberia, and onward to Moscow. The hard-boiled Molotov—who had arrived in America to obtain increased Lend-Lease shipments and an immediate second front in Europe, not to listen to wild schemes of highways in the sky—nevertheless quickly agreed, and extended an invitation to the American vice president to visit his embattled country. In preparation for which a delighted Wallace began taking Russian lessons"
And many more references to Wallace in
The Forsaken: An American Tragedy in Stalin’s Russia – Tim Tzouliadis
https://celz.ru/tzouliadis-tim/page,1,248534-the_forsaken_an_american_tragedy_in_stalins_russia.html
I purchased my own copy but this link will give you the text – download the text scan through on 'Wallace' – very revealing, especially his betrayal of American ex-patriots on his visit to the gulag mines in Kolyma. (From memory, I think this link is missing the extensive footnotes/bibliography)

Strange legacy indeed – thank you for the other link and information.
Strange legacy indeed – thank you for the other link and information.
Very many thanks…I did not now about the meeting with Molotov.
Hey, do you have any link for the letter that Benito Mussolini, evidently sent to FDR, praising the U.S. President for his in-depth understanding of fascism?
I have it referenced in (I think two texts), but I have never found the letter…as I type this, I wonder if it was actually written in an interview and not in the form of a letter. Either way, I figured if anyone had a good source, it would be you.
Many thanks either way. The link for the text content is very appreciated.
Best,
SC