The Roundup (Glyphosate) Toxin Scam and Conspiracy

‘History has proven time and again that herbicide-based weed management will inevitably fail.’ — Iowa State University, 2012 Herbicide Guide for Iowa Corn and Soybean Production

The use of Roundup and its active agent, glyphosate, became the perfect Crime Syndicate scam during the last 25 years. Roundup is now routinely sprayed directly on a host of GMO crops, including wheat, barley, oats, canola, flax, peas, lentils, soybeans, dry beans and sugar cane.

The purveyor of these compounds, Monsanto, combined with Bayer, another “crop science” kingpin. Post-merger agriculture will be in the hands of five mega-corporations: Monsanto-Bayer, Dow, DuPont, Syngenta and BASF. These mega-corps will, in turn, own the regulators lock, stock and barrel.

Nevertheless, the new Bayer finds itself losing large judgments in legal cases. A California jury awarded a 70-year-old man $80 million, as Roundup was determined to be the substantial cause of his cancer.

Bayer lost another case: A jury set the total punitive damages at $2 billion and added $55 million in compensatory pay. The court concluded that Roundup — based on herbicide glyphosate — had been defectively designed, and that the company failed to warn of the herbicide’s alleged cancer risk.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization, glyphosate, a pesticide and herbicide best known as the primary effective ingredient in Roundup, is a probable human carcinogen. This pesticide is in food. Strawberries, spinach and kale have the most residue, a new report finds.

There are other associated health risks, but at this juncture it looks like the cancer judgement could take this behemoth down. More than 11,200 Roundup lawsuits are set to go to trial in the United States.

It has been shown that, as time passes, the effectiveness of glyphosate steadily diminishes as targeted weeds and insects become increasingly resistant. This works perfectly for the Crime Syndicate’s marketing plan, which in turn responds to the challenge of resistance by introducing more and more GMO (aka “God Move Over”) crops to supposedly counter-resistant strains.

In a perfect storm, spray-addicted short-term-benefit farmers use of the herbicide exploded by 527 million pounds between 1996 and 2011. At the same time, the price of RoundUp herbicide tripled from $15/gallon in 2000 to $50/gallon currently. This scam is referred to as the “pesticide treadmill.”

Luciferians Try to Outsmart Nature, Humanity Pays the Price

This toxin is hard to escape. It’s found in 75% of air and rain water samples. It’s a global issue. Children in Argentina, where Roundup is used in high concentrations, struggle with health problems. Eighty percent show signs of the toxins in their bloodstream.

As massive amounts of glyphosate and other nasty agents make their way into the food supply, a sudden and steady increase of autism is being noted in younger children. The Crime Syndicate-owned “government,” in typical corrupt fashion, has refused to respond and instead decided to ignore or sabotage animal studies on the matter. Now, negative human outcomes are emerging in almost perfect correlation with glyphosate usage.

There’s a second correlation related to aluminum in vaccines and autism. In fact, as the second chart shows that autism diagnoses in children ages 3 to 17 are running at over 1 in 50 and climbing rapidly. As one can see from the charts, autism prior to 1995 (and the extreme use of glyphosate) was quite rare.

Alzheimer’s disease, celiac disease and other intestinal disorders are also linked to this poison. Glyphosate is such a powerful antibiotic that it kills the good bacteria in human beings, especially in the gut. The toxin ultimately weakens the immune system. Adding insult to injury, of course, there’s the connection to cancer.

Of particular note is how the compound affects the mind and the brain. Winter Watch submits that weakened minds, spirits and brain function is precisely what the Crime Syndicate controllers desire. It creates new slash-and-burn profit centers combined with control and the ultimate Luciferian goal: altering of the human species. We have already railed on the campaign to feminize the population via these poisons.

And what an advantageous condition the misery of autism is for the criminals. It affords industrial-scale “growth opportunities” for the legions of quack psychiatrists, therapists and pill pushers. Autism is characterized by difficulty in communicating and forming relationships with other people and in using language and abstract concepts. Individuals with autism lack cognitive reaction and adaptability. They often have a great need for “sameness,” which can make them upset if objects in their environment or time schedules change.

As if it weren’t bad enough already for Generation Z, this makes brainwashing a very easy matter for this burgeoning population. Curiously, motor skills are not particularly impacted, making them good candidates for mind-numbing, repetitive, slave activities. Once again, as if by design, it affects more males than females.

Can you picture a generation in which 5 to 10 percent are autistic? What a perfectly designed human Frankenstein modification for the Crime Syndicate agenda.

None dare call it conspiracy. More on GMOs to come. The pesticides are just the tip of the iceberg. In a nutshell: Keep the Luciferians away from screwing with the natural order.

