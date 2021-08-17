The Role of Rasputin as Grand Conspiracy Agent Provocateur

In “Tragedy and Hope,” author Caroll Quigley describes the mobilization of the Russian army on July 31, 1914.
The Russian czar, under severe pressure from his generals, issued, retracted, modified, and reissued an order for general mobilization. Since the German military timetable for a two-front war provided that France must be defeated before Russian mobilization was completed, France and Germany both ordered mobilization on August 1st, and Germany declared war on Russia. As the German armies began to pour westward, Germany declared war on France (August 3rd), and Belgium (August 4th).
Russian mystic Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin (1869-1916) befriended the family of Russian Tsar Nicholas II (1868-1918), the last monarch of Russia. Through his association with royal family, the self-proclaimed holy man gained considerable influence in late imperial Russia.
Initially, Rasputin was not a member of Russia’s war party. In the international crisis that followed the assassination of Austria’s Archduke Ferdinand (1863-1914), the Tsar Nicholas made it clear that he was willing to go to war over this issue. Rasputin was an outspoken critic of this policy and joined forces with two senior figures — Sergei Witte and Pyotr Durnovo — to try and prevent the war.
However, after war started, Rasputin’s behavior suggested malice. According to Occultopedia.com, Rasputin’s “malign influence over the Russian imperial family contributed directly to the collapse of the Romanov dynasty shortly after his own death.”
[He] gained fame locally as a faith healer. Appearing at the imperial court in the Russian capital St. Petersburg about 1907, Rasputin soon acquired a reputation as a mystic and healer, and became a favorite of Empress Alexandra Fyodorovna and through her influenced Nicholas II. Rasputin’s hold over Alexandra stemmed from his hypnotic power to alleviate the suffering of the hemophiliac crown prince, Aleksei.
Tsar Goes to the Front, Agent Provocateur Comes Out to Play
In the first year of WWI, the Russian army was in retreat. Rasputin manipulated the Tsar into believing that the Grand Duke Nicholas Nikolayevich, commander of the army, was lying about the state of the army as a pretext for forcing the abdication of the Tsar. According to Rasputin, the reports from the duke of food shortages were fabricated to create an excuse for him to retreat. He would then occupy Petrograd and take over the government.
In fact, the Russian army was reeling back through Poland under the shock of a major German offensive. After a late night drinking session with Rasputin, the Tsar dismissed the duke from army command, sent him to an obscure post in Caucasus and took over the command of the army at the front himself.
The Enemy Within Conspiracy
When the Tsar departed for war, he left his wife, Empress (Tsarina) Alexandra Feodorovna, in charge of the Russian government, and she turned to Rasputin for advice. As the Tsar spent most of his time at GHQ, the empress took responsibility for domestic policy. Rasputin served as her adviser and, during the months that followed, she dismissed ministers and their deputies in rapid succession.
The pair removed an effective Minister of War Alexei Polivanov, who in his few months of office had brought about a solid recovery of the Russian army. He was replaced with an incompetent hack.
Russia’s economy, which had been growing until the beginning of the Great War, was now declining at a very rapid rate.
Rumors began to circulate that Rasputin and the empress were leaders of a pro-German court group. British MI6 considered Rasputin “one of the most potent of the baleful Germanophile forces in Russia.”
I also have my doubts about the Tsarina- Princess Alix of Hesse and by Rhine aka German by birth and family. Regular readers know I refer to the Rhineland-Palatine and Hesse regions as an Illuminism-Frankist cesspool and fonte of conspiracy.
At this point, the Russian people lost confidence in the Romanov dynasty. Rasputin was an alcoholic degenerate, and many people believed (correctly, we would say) that he was a demonic charlatan.
Several members of Russian nobility recognized what was happening and were likely in cahoots when MI6 decided to kill Rasputin.
At the end of December 1916 Rasputin was invited to tea at the house of one of the noble conspirators and was fed cake and wine laced with cyanide. Unaffected by the poison, he was then shot several times and beaten with an iron bar. Still alive, he was dragged to the frozen River Neva, tied-up, and thrown through a hole in the ice. Within two years, Tsar Nicholas and his family were dead, executed by the Bolsheviks.
Rasputin was no more, but the ministers appointed by this half-illiterate rascal remained at their posts and conducted the affairs of the state as if still guided by his shadow.
Plotters and Subversives
A number of posts published on Winter Watch recount stories of certain individuals who are inserted into positions of influence or power to serve as agent provocateurs and purveyors of ill advice to advance a hidden agenda. One such post recalled the relatively unknown story of George Cortelyou, who set up the death of President William McKinley in 1901. Cortelyou went on to become Secretary of the Treasury and provided J.P Morgan with ample working capital to carry out a parasite guild looting operation in the Panic of 1907. Rasputin operated under a similar infiltration template to influence war and peace and assist in the takedown the Tsar.
In such cases, we are interested in the mechanism of how these influence insertions are made. Where and from what did Rasputin emerge depends on your world view. It’s “unknown” or, as we say at Winter Watch, “hidden history.” According to historian Douglas Smith, Rasputin’s youth and early adulthood are “a black hole about which we know almost nothing.”
However, his father once said, “Grigori became a pilgrim out of laziness — nothing else.” He left his villages to seek enlightenment and came to believe that the quickest way to become close to God was continually sinning (especially through sex) and repenting. The name “Rasputin” was a name given to him by fellow villagers. It means “libertine” or “debauched one.” Yes, seems right at home with inverted Frankism.
Read “The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World”
Wikipedia leaves a lot out, referring to “some church and social leaders.” The obvious question is what kind of “social leader” would be “captivated by” and promote a drunk, womanizing, satanic charlatan?
Rasputin was a “strannik” (wanderer, or pilgrim), who held no official position in the Russian Orthodox Church. After traveling to St. Petersburg, either in 1903 or the winter of 1904–05, Rasputin captivated some church and social leaders. He became a society figure, and met the Tsar and Tsarina in November 1905.
The Russian State archives revealed the Okhrana (Tsarist Secret Police) surveillance activity on Rasputin from Jan. 1, 1915, up to Feb. 10, 1916. It shows a pattern of drinking, parties and orgies with men and women (aka social leaders) into all hours of the night. Bringing “a guitar player” to these events is a nice touch.
Additionally, there is more than an urban legend that Rasputin’s penis was rumored to be huge and, supposedly, magical. He believed that his gifts and “charms” were given to him by God, and he became a member of the Khlisti sect, which practiced eroticism and erotic form of spirituality.
“His female devotees,” his daughter, Maria, wrote, “were drawn to the worship of his phallus, endowing it with mystical qualities as well as sexual ones, for it was an extraordinary member indeed, measuring a good 13 inches when fully erect. … As their passions were aroused, there was a tendency to forget the ritualistic aspect … and the participants would fall into a general orgy.”
Rasputin is believed to have had thousands of mistresses and partners, as well as a large offspring, including peasant girls and aristocratic ladies, many of whom worshiped him like a God.
So it doesn’t take much imagination to believe that the bisexual “good times” Rasputin was pimping sexual favors to “society figures” with certain proclivities. To our eye, it resembles and is the same template as the debouched Hellfire Club and certain types like those involved in the Franklin Scandal or with Jimmy Savile. Rasputin was likely the point of the spear for corruption, war profiteering and ultimately the take-down of the Tsar and Russia. Money was observed regularly passing into Rasputin’s horny hands.
The Strange Case of Rasputin Associate Boris Soloviev
The Okkrana report mentions the numerous characters with whom Rasputin fraternized. An important historical investigation would be to scrutinize all of these Hellfire Club-type of people. That is beyond our reach, but a key Rasputin associate reveals plenty.
His name is Boris Soloviev (also spelled Solovyov). Somehow Soloviev — who was a discordian degenerate like Rasputin — functioned as the Treasurer of the Holy Synod. No doubt Rasputin secured this position for his ally. Soloviev quickly emerged as Rasputin’s successor after the murder. On Oct. 5, 1917, he even married Rasputin’s popular and favorite daughter Maria, although Maria claimed she never liked the guy.
Per Okkrana: “19 February, 1916. At 10.15 in the evening Rasputin came out of No. I, Spasskaia Street from the Solovievs [Soloviev – a Secretary of State], accompanied by two ladies and left for an unknown destination. He returned home alone at three o’clock at night.”
The book “The Last Tsar: The Life and Death of Nicholas II” by Edvard Radzinsky provides some background extracted from Soloviev’s biography. He studied in Berlin but ended up in India, where he became a disciple of occultist theosophist Madame Blavatsky. What a coinkydink.
Like a “Forrest Gump,” made man Soloviev after the Bolshevik Revolution turned up in the revolutionary Tauride Palace and was inexplicably made a high ranking Bolshevik officer in the War Commission.
Then, since he was an acquaintance of the Tsar’s family through Rasputin, he turns up in Tobolsk, where the royal family was held captive. There, he communicated with the Tsarina, pushing a scheme for an escape. The Tsar, however, was suspicious of a setup (recall Louis XVI’s ill fated escape attempt in the French Revolution). However, when Rasputin’s daughter and Soloviev’s new wife of convenience Maria also showed up in Tobolsk (in the middle of nowhere), the Tsar and Tsarina fell for the escape plot trap. The family jewels were even turned over to Soloviev to finance the liberation.
The Tsar writes in his diary on March 25, 1918, about the arrival of a certain Vladimir Stein. The escape plan was quickly foiled soon after. Even from the grave, Rasputin, via the nasty Soloviev, was playing a role in his downfall.
Consequently, the Russian Imperial Romanov family (Tsar Nicholas II, his wife Empress/Tsarina Alexandra and their five children Olga, Tatiana, Maria, Anastasia, and Alexei) and all those who chose to accompany them into imprisonment — notably, Eugene Botkin, Anna Demidova, Alexei Trupp and Ivan Kharitonov — were shot and bayoneted to death late in the night of July 16, 1918.
Here is the standard Rasputin apologist back story of this grand conspiracy and plotting from the promoted book “Rasputin: The Biography” by Douglas Smith. Eventually the White Russians caught up with ole Boris. Although open sources on Soloviev strike me as oddly scrubbed, investigator Nikolai Sokolov no doubt knew the truth. But even here, Soloviev and Maria Rasputin managed to slip loose. Boris the snake died in 1926, mission accomplished. Maria lived to a ripe old age and died in 1977.
Rasputin was morally opposed to war- he tried his best to prevent war in 1905, and in 1914 as well. In the nest of war-mongers that was St. Petersburg, this took a hell of a lot of courage. His ally, count Sergei Witte, had nearly convinced Nicholai the Idiot to quit the war in March of 1915 when count Witte came down with a sudden and fatal case of ‘meningitis’. Never the less, Rasputin continued to risk death everyday to do what was right for Russia, her people and the Romanov family- namely to end the war which was destroying Christian Russia and bringing about the Judeo-Bolshevik revolution.
Rasputin was murdered by the English because lord Alfred Milner was shortly to arrive in the Russian capital to effect the revolution, and the last props had to be kicked out from under the Romanov family. Rasputin would not have allowed Milner to convince the Czar to abdicate, so he was murdered by English agent Oswald Rayner. And hell followed after.
Significant article link at Henry Makow today on freemasonry and Judaism. Analysis from the Jesuits (yes the Jesuits) written 1n 1890. Very detailed on the methodology of the Jews. Freemasonry is essentially Judaism for gentiles. How such a completely revealing report has been swept under the rug (even by the Church of Rome) boggles the mind.
I refer you to an article published on Russian Insider dated 1/4/2019 titled Rasputin Was A Great And Good Man, Cruelly Murdered and Slandered. I would be interested to read your response
Yes, the British played a role in taking him out.
The sexual behaviors were confirmed by his own favorite daughter Maria in her books. She generally portrayed him in a positive light, so no reason to doubt this aspect.
The only question I have about Rasputin- did he operate from incompetence or malice. I lean toward the later.
