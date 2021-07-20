South Africa: The White Right of Return Movement — or Lack Thereof

In recent decades, South Africa burned through a half century of human and infrastructure capital and is headed toward failed state third-world status. Forget about the “emerging BRICS” nonsense.

With abuses against whites increasing in South Africa, the concept of “right of return” has been put forth. The alternative term is “right of abode.” Ghana has one for folks of African origin, and of course Israel is the most well known. As it currently stands, many white South Africans who try to apply for citizenship to European countries, such as the Netherlands and U.K., are rejected outright. Many of these white South Africans seeking citizenship are direct descendants of the very same European nations that reject them.

Most are Afrikaan speakers and are the descendants of Dutch settlers, who landed on the Cape of Good Hope during the 17th century. There is a large degree of mutual intelligibility between contemporary Dutch and creolized Afrikaans — especially in written form. Additionally, Dutch and English are rated Class 1 for language learning, meaning it’s far easier than most. Ditto for German. Many white South Africans speak English. This is important when one considers assimilation under the right to return-to-motherland concept.

In the ultimate gesture of extreme political correctness (and hypocrisy), these same countries promote open borders for individuals (aka migrants) of non-European descent.

Small numbers of South Africans immigrated to Australia. 5,397 over the 2016/17 time period dropping to 2,907 South Africans over the 2018/2019 period. The latest data from Stats New Zealand shows that there has been a sharp rise in South African migrants, with 8,200 people moving to the country between April 2018 and April 2019.

White millionaires have emigrated from South Africa, according to New World Wealth data, and those that have remained are on their way out. The following chart shows the flight of high net-worth individuals (HWNI). Look at just one-year’s change.

Peter Dutton, the long-besieged [see; African Gangs: A Plague Upon Melbourne], Australia Home Affairs Minister in Australia, has proposed fast tracking immigration of South African white farmers. Par for the course, this has been met with blow back from the usual suspects. A so-called “Human Rights Watch” organization has been highly critical. Do a Google search for “South African immigration to Australia” and you will see the standard cheap, tawdry Trotskyite smear campaign directed against Dutton personally.

There is public support for this in Australia. But the foreign affairs minister, Julie Bishop, has warned Australia would be not be making special visa considerations for white South African farmers. Again, ultimately the real issue will be the fate of white South Africans of lesser means, and even the courageous Dutton’s efforts won’t help this sector of the population.

At the core of this issue is “waving the bloody flag of apartheid” and generalized anti-white demonization. The contorted logic is that if one supports the human rights of South African whites, then you support apartheid and are “racist”. Secondly it is perceived as embarrassing to the incompetent, corrupt black rule majority government of South Africa. But try and explain the bloody flag of apartheid sophistry to the kids in this photo.

Whites are a small minority of 8.4% (4.5 million) and their political power and influence has long since been diminished. The number in poverty seems to be a gamed figure; however, an estimated 400,000 live in segregated squatter camps. At least a million are impoverished. Aid from the black-run government is scant at about US$50 per month if that. The government puts almost no money into white camps. There are charities feeding 800,000 low-income and squatter whites in the country.

Concerned people can see how the issue is framed in the conversation on the video below on South African media. This is in response to a petition to the EU promoting the right of return (RoR). You can sign the petition here.

-The diminishers in this video seem to react and object to the term “ethnic cleansing.”

Takeaway: South Africa, in general, is an extremely dangerous country for all races. Whites as a minority are subject to majority rule, which includes reliance on black policing and open displays of racial hatred. Adding fuel to the fire, are proposed expropriation (return the land) of white-owned property. There are renewed threats from President Cyril Ramaphosa to fully implement the policy of land seizure from white farmers

In a literal sense, the threat of Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (communist and very anti-white), is increasingly about “ethnic cleansing” precisely. The diminishers can quibble over terminology, but Winter Watch hardly sees that as worthy of air time.

“The land must be expropriated without compensation. We are not calling for the slaughter of white people, at least for now.”

So for the purposes of dealing with politically correct shadow-language propagandists, I propose using the term “under ethnic threat.” Indeed, Genocide Watch rates the threat assessment as 6 on a scale of 8. The following graphic rates safety and personal security issues in South Africa. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or much empathy to see that being in a disliked minority race in this shit-storm environment would be gut wrenching and is not to be taken lightly.

The main group that is being targeted for asset confiscation are the better-off white South African farmers. When this measure is taken, all of South Africa will fall into the abyss and starvation. This strategy already failed in Zimbabwe, which is now on the international dole. Failed state South Africa is a much larger project for aid.

The farmers live in more isolated areas and are subjected to assault and murder. Genocide Watch has theorized that farm attacks constitute early warning signs of genocide (Stage 6 on a scale of 8) against white South Africans. It has criticized the South African government for its inaction on the issue, pointing out that the murder rate for “ethno-European farmers” is four times greater than that of the general South African population (313/100,000). Many were brutally tortured and/or raped. Some victims have been burned with smoothing irons or had boiling water poured down their throats.

-The gentleman in the interview suggested that South African whites are being legislated against and, in general, suffer from bad governance.

Takeaway: The talking-head propagandists are using a “come half clean” technique here. The other hack grudgingly agrees but chimes in by saying these RoR issues will set South Africa back- as if progress had been made. The gentleman effectively agrees and calls RoR an “extreme” position. Illustrating the typical “legislated against” point was the incredible step that the South African government took to ban international tennis, rugby, soccer and cricket events within the country because the clubs were too white. This was all “evaluated” under the Orwellian term “transformation barometer.”

-A talking head suggested promotion of RoR isn’t necessary as hundreds of thousands of whites have already left South Africa.

Takeaway: We have shown the data on that above- almost exclusively wealthier South African whites have fled. Winter Watch’s concern is more for the large numbers of impoverished white South Africans more so than the well to do and connected. Those trapped people will need aid and assistance in relocating.

-There is an awful, dull and absurd inference by these talking heads (at 4:00) that the people signing the petition “aren’t even South African” and, therefore, should just ignore injustices. These nasty stooges go so far as blast the organizer of the petition because he is Brazilian.

Takeaway: Complete and utter nonsense. Sign the petition whether you are American, European, Latin American or of any race. Black leaders in South Africa have openly spoken of “encouraging” the whites to leave. Very well then, sign the petition. WW will not bury its head in the sand and does not apologize for defending our ethnic interests. We cannot be swayed by such cheap-shot shaming and gaslighting tactics and, in fact, need to push back aggressively.

WW conducted an extensive open source search on how this RoR and other white South Africa challenges are faring. Unfortunately, it appears the major SA NGOs are still involved with waving the bloody flag.

Are there any NGOs supporting white South African immigration to Europe? Not really.

The Afrikaner organizations are organizing for self-defense, but seem hard pressed and on their heels. These folks have three-hundred year roots in SA and it looks like they wish to stay and, if necessary, fight. Again, WW is concerned with the impoverished group, the forgotten people who have less voice and means to defend themselves. Not everybody wants to fight and die in a race war.