Lie Spotting, Duping Delight and Deception Techniques

Given the massive, out-of-control, large-scale deceptions and lies from the criminal network, or kakistocracy, that’s in control, it’s useful to have some methods and skills for spotting them. One excellent method is described in a short TedTalks video (below) about spotting lies. It’s called “duping delight.” A self-explanatory term, usually this is manifested by a smirk, or less-than-genuine grin.

There’s an incredible book out written by Russ Baker on the Bush family called “Family of Secrets.” This book is well researched and footnoted, with numerous new documents. Besides his book, Baker also has a website that I now follow.

Baker, who’s hardly a “fringe” journalist, believes George H.W. Bush is the greatest master criminal of the last 50 years. Through his lifelong CIA and intelligence network, he was involved with manipulating events up to the present day.

It’s well documented that this cabal was involved in everything from drug trafficking to arms dealing to Murder, Inc. Starting with Poppy Bush’s father, Prescott, the Bush family was deeply involved in money laundering and the rat-lines of the elites. Papa Bush was the equivalent of a KGB gang chieftain from a criminal oligarchical background put into a position of great power. A terrific Baker radio interview follows:

The “coincidences” surrounding George H.W. Bush are astonishing. He seemed to be continually involved in spook activities of various types. In the JFK assassination, for example, his role was misdirection. An example was a curious phone call made to the FBI a mere hour after JFK was assassinated. This FBI memorandum describes the call.



A FBI memo written by J. Edgar Hoover on Nov. 29, 1963, advised that the FBI office in Miami warned the Department of State on Nov. 23, 1963, one day after the assassination, that “some misguided anti-Castro group might capitalize on the present situation and undertake an unauthorized raid against Cuba, believing that the assassination of President John F. Kennedy might herald a change in U.S. policy, which is not true.”

In the last paragraph of the memo, Hoover noted that “Mr. George Bush of the Central Intelligence Agency” furnished the background information contained in the report.



There are some who believe that both George H.W. Bush and his 17-year-old son, George W., just so happened to be lurking around at the Dealey Plaza at a veritable spook convention that fateful day. According to Baker’s book, George H. W. Bush may be one of the few, if only, Americans of his generation who cannot recall exactly where he was when John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. At times, he has said that he was “somewhere in Texas.”

It’s easy to spot when Bushes are lying. They blurt out what are called “psychopathic reveals.” In fact, George W. managed to turn duping delight into an annoying personality characteristic. He often managed to combine duping delight with verbal slips. After awhile, people became numb to it, attributing it primarily to stupidity. That observation would be a mistake. This is a man who “knows things.”

But when Poppy Bush engaged in duping delight, it had a much more sinister appearance. Bush’s eulogy at Gerald Ford’s funeral is a classic for lie spotting. Watch the duping delight smirk at minute 00:00:17, when he refers to a “deluded gunman” JFK narrative combined with his pathological urge to mock his nemesis, “conspiracy theorists.”

Unlike George W. Bush, Barrack Obama is very careful with his words, which are largely fluff. He has also learned to be poker-faced and rarely deviated from his script. He’s a skilled A-team lifetime actor. However, in this instance, speaking on Benghazi, he seems to be engaged in some duping delight, as you can see in the following video.

It’s a little challenging to distinguish between Obama’s cocky strutting demeanor and duping delight, but I think it may be one in the same. I’ve looked over Obama’s speeches, and the best place to spot duping delight is during press conferences and interviews during which he can’t read from teleprompters. He’s too skilled and scripted at the latter.

Body language experts who examined Obama’s micro-expressions actually see signs of low leadership self-image and even feelings of regret. This would be consistent with the concept that’s he’s more of a willing-but-trapped marionette, carrying out cabal orders rather than a real holder of power.

The latest controlled criminal that the Cabal has brought in is Donald Trump, who’s a snake and a practitioner of gaslighting. He also uses deliberate confusion, bait and switch and entrapment. He relishes in calling just about everybody else crazy or stupid. He treats foreign leaders like they are children. He holds most of the public in disdain and has surrounded himself with supremacist chosenites who reinforce this behavior. This actually works because his whole system is rife with psychotics and neurotics.

It’s not that hard to find foils and set them up, and a good percentage of the Trump-related drama-queen foils are staged and faked. This, in the end, serves little purpose other than intensifying and feeding the mental illnesses of the swamp creatures. That’s the idea, because the Trump presidency is a self-destructing Trojan Horse destabilization operation.

Joe Biden takes the cake for communication weirdness and deception. However, he is able to fall back on his dementia to cover for this, making precise identification more challenging.