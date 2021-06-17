The Truth Revealed About the Deadly 1918 Spanish Flu: It Was Actually Bacterial Pneumonia

When the United States entered WWI in April 1917, the fledgling pharmaceutical industry had something they had never had before: a large supply of human test subjects. During the war years of 1918 to 1919, the U.S. Army ballooned to 6 million men, of which 2 million were sent overseas. The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research took advantage of this new pool of human guinea pigs to conduct vaccine experiments.
In January 1918, vaccines were administered to soldiers at Ft. Riley, Kansas. Shortly afterward, the vaccine was offered by the Division Surgeon to the camp at large. The vaccine used was made in the laboratory of The Rockefeller Institute. Between Jan. 21 and June 4 of 1918, Dr. Frederick L. Gates reported an experiment in which soldiers were given three doses of a bacterial meningitis vaccine. The vaccines were spitball dosages of a vaccine serum derived from horses.
The details are available in a report by Dr. Gates: “Antimeningitis Vaccination and Observation on Agglutinins in the Blood of Chronic Meningococcus Carriers.”
Gates wrote that men in the experiment showed flu-like symptoms, including cough, vomiting and diarrhea, after receiving the vaccine. These symptoms are a disaster for men living in barracks, travelling on trains to the Atlantic Coast, sailing to Europe and living and fighting in trenches.
Then, shortly before breakfast on Monday, March 11, came the commencement of the first wave of the 1918 so-called influenza. By noon, camp surgeon Edward R. Schreiner had over 100 sick men on his hands, all apparently “suffering from the same malady.”
From Dr. Gates’ report:
Reactions … Several cases of looseness of the bowels or transient diarrhea were noted. This symptom had not been encountered before. Careful inquiry in individual cases often elicited the information that men who complained of the effects of vaccination were suffering from mild coryza, bronchitis, etc., at the time of injection.
Sometimes the reaction was initiated by a chill or chilly sensation, and a number of men complained of fever or feverish sensations during the following night.
Next in frequency came nausea (occasionally vomiting), dizziness, and general “aches and pains” in the joints and muscles, which in a few instances were especially localized in the neck or lumbar region, causing stiff neck or stiff back. A few injections were followed by diarrhea.
The reactions, therefore, occasionally simulated the onset of epidemic meningitis and several vaccinated men were sent as suspects to the Base Hospital for diagnosis.
According to Gates, they injected random dosages of an experimental bacterial meningitis vaccine into soldiers. Afterward, some of the soldiers had symptoms that were characterized as “simulated” meningitis, but Dr. Gates advances the fantastical claim that it wasn’t actual meningitis.
In 1918, “influenza” or flu was a catchall term for a disease of unknown origin. The misdirection term “Spanish Flu” has never been corrected. Whodathunk? It helped disguise the origin of the pandemic. If there were any real justice in this world, it would be called the “Rockefeller pandemic.”
By some strange coinkydink, even modern technology has not been able to pinpoint the killer influenza strain from this pandemic. The “Spanish flu” attacked healthy people in their prime. Bacterial pneumonia attacks people in their prime. Flu attacks the young, old and immuno-compromised.
In actuality bacterial pneumonia was the real killer — and thousands of autopsies confirm this fact.
Researchers looked at more than 9,000 autopsies, and “there were no negative (bacterial) lung culture results.”
According to a 2008 National Institute of Health paper, bacterial pneumonia was the killer in a minimum of 92.7% of the autopsies of those who died of so-called “Spanish flu” between 1918 and 1919.
So an experimental anti-meningoccic serum that was derived from horses was injected into soldiers who would be entering the cramped and unsanitary living conditions of war. What could possibly go wrong?
The Institute said it distributed the bacterial serum to England, France, Belgium, Italy and other countries during WWI. Ultimately, these Rockefeller Institute quacks killed 50 to 100 million people via bacterial lung infections from 1918 to 1919.
An article from 2008 on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s website describes how sick WWI soldiers could pass along the bacteria to others by becoming “cloud adults.”
“Finally, for brief periods and to varying degrees, affected hosts became “cloud adults” who increased the aerosolization of colonizing strains of bacteria, particularly pneumococci, hemolytic streptococci, H. influenzae, and S. aureus.
Dr. Carol Byerly describes how the “influenza” traveled like wildfire through the U.S. military. (Substitute “bacteria” for Dr. Byerly’s “influenza” or “virus.”):
Fourteen of the largest training camps had reported influenza outbreaks in March, April, or May, and recovered infected troops carried the virus with them aboard ships to France. As soldiers in the trenches became sick, the military evacuated them from the front lines and replaced them with healthy men. This process continuously brought the virus into contact with new hosts—young, healthy soldiers in which it could adapt, reproduce, and become extremely virulent without danger of burning out.
Also contributing to the high mortality of this pneumonia outbreak was the overuse of aspirin.
This pattern of disinformation is a constant reminder why not to trust fly shots, blood transfusions etc.
According to the CDC/WHO, 35 million have died and another 38 million are walking incubators spreading HIV/AIDS globally, and they refuse to call this a pandemic by pressure from the LGBTIQPWXYZ lobby.
Why is that? Why the coverup?
“truthtraveler” – Duh, seriously ?! Go and investigate HIV and see how deep the rabbithole actually goes, dude. It’s the same scam like the 1918 Spanish Flu. So, no 38 million “incubators are spreading HIV/AIDS”. Referring to CDC/WHO really takes the cake; they are part of the liars who support control and fear – but certainly not truth.
So go and wake up for real, “truthtraveler”.
@XPan- Yes, the idea that a harmless retrovirus (HIV) causes AIDS is yet more scientific and medical fraud!
They have been doing lots of virus psyops IMO, but HIV was one of the worst. They killed off millions of healthy people with AZT (mass murder under the guise of “medical treatment” and they made BILLIONS!!).
Here’s more on that:
Dr Robert Willner Injects “HIV” into himself on TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQCKb1JV-4A
He knew HIV was a harmless retrovirus, so to prove the point, he injected himself with an HIV contaminated needle (from a HIV+ hemophiliac). “When asked why he would put his life on the line to make a point, Dr. Willner replied: ‘I do this to put a stop to the greatest murderous fraud in medical history. By injecting myself with HIV positive blood, I am proving the point as Dr. Walter Reed did to prove the truth about yellow fever. In this way it is my hope to expose the truth about HIV in the interest of all mankind.’ He tested negative multiple times. He died of a Heart attack 4 months later 15th April 1995” (IMO TPTB probably gave him that heart attack b/c the last thing they wanted was for him to continue living and being healthy, which would have exposed their whole “HIV causes AIDS” scam as being nothing but a murderous billion dollar fraud).
http://www.virusmyth.com/aids/hiv/rwcall.htm
http://www.whale.to/c/willner_deadly_deception.html
His book: https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Deception-Proof-Absolutely-Cause/dp/0964231611
More links here:
http://www.whale.to/aids.html
ttp://www.whale.to/b/hiv.html
http://www.whale.to/w/quotes.html
AIDS
AIDS: Multiple Sex Partners; Multiple STDs; Multiple Antibiotics; Multiple Drugs: Poppers, Cocaine, Heroin, Crac; Multiple infections; Deficient Diet leads to compromised immunity = AIDS
This is COMMONSENSE, but you can’t patent it or put it in a pill.
Google:
MY HIV/AIDS INVESTIGATION, AND PARALLELS TO THE COVID HOAX
by Jon Rappoport
March 8, 2021
The Special Virus Cancer Program started in around 1963 had Fauci’s tem develop a proteinaceous toxin series HIV, MERS, SARS and now the COVID series, all of which are not viruses, but the Fauci team sold the government on the viral theory as if they were. Fauci faught in court to grab the HIV patent so he can make a lot of money and he still has never discovered or invented a virus. Clever, huh?
SO, the vaccinated, if they use that “supposed real” technique and not the off-the-wall transhumanist cocktail they call a vax, will go positive for HIV because it’s the basis protein they can measure as the outcome of the vaccination. The COVID vax in this case gives HIV protein readings. But the test is fraud anyway, spiking positive for any old thing including human chromosome #8 because without data it can’t be set to any known viral sequence. So the CDC allowed the tests and free reign on the vaccinations without proof of what they were testing for and now want to hide the fraud.
Fair enough everyone?
1963? 1983 perhaps? Fauci would have been around 23 years old in 1963.
The rabbit hole is far jaw-droopingly deeper, Russ. Read The INVISIBLE RAINBOW A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg.
Yes that is the real story. Radio is what happened in 1918. This Rockefeller nonsense is another cover-up.
I haven’t read “The Invisible Rainbow”, though I’m somewhat familiar with the story it presents. Rather than suggesting an either/or, to me either/or/both/and/plus seems easier to sustain.
Rockefellar had an interest in eugenics, which for the elite meant preservation and advancement of the elite while weaking, taking advantage of, and experimenting on ways of “controling the poplulation”. So rather than a coverup, this strikes me as uncovering.
And if the eugenecists were interested in reducing the population through forced sterilization, why wouldn’t they also be intersted in creating epidemics through their own pharmaceuticals, pesticides, vaccines, etc. And what would keep them from utilizing RF radiation on top of all that, if they believe it suited thier purposes?
Look at the several ingredients over the years that’s in our food, vaccines, water, and air…We still have roundup weed killer in foods and vaccines. Heavy metals such as aluminum and smart dust nanotechnology being sprayed in our air daily. Every water supply has extremely disturbing levels of every drug imaginable and of course Sodium Flouide (poison used by the NAZIs) too dumb us down. It’s supposed to be Natural Calcium Flouide to stregthen teeth. Look inside your microwave in your kitchen it’s 2.4Ghz same frequency we use for WiFi. just not a high in wattage. Wait until 5G is everywhere it will make 1918 look like a day at the beach. 60Ghz to 300Ghz which vibrates the oxygen molecules hence a person will experience 0 (Zero) oxygen saturation seen in the first city that implemented it. Wuhan China. What did they blame an invisible virus that they still cannot isolate for Koch postulate
USHMN, Holocaust museum has debunked the claim of “Nazi using fluoride” in water. Matter of fact, it was the Soviets who ran the Gulags who were the ones who gave fluoridated water.
Now you know.
What is USHMN and how do you know thier report is valid?
The unvaccinated avoided this population control experiment
They also pulled off another virus psyop/fraud with Polio:
Dr. Suzanne Humprhies has spoken out about the scientific and medical fraud involved with the so-called polio virus–she basically says that people were sick because of the wide spread use of DDT at the time (apparently, back then, people were so into DDT that it was on their wallpaper and paper lining their drawers):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Twch-T-n8Ns&list=PLt5sX28b6zyPI_82sJRdhwPI37wemDxnA&index=2&t=2075s
More here: https://kellybroganmd.com/can-learn-ddt/
Unfortunately, Jim West tells a different and far more compelling story. He suggests that Polio virus has been used as a pawn to allow the vaccine program to take credit for the damage done by the chemical industry. He states: “A clear, direct, one-to-one relationship between pesticides and polio over a period of 30 years, with pesticides preceding polio incidence in the context of the CNS-related physiology just described, leaves little room for complicated virus arguments, even as a cofactor, unless there exists a rigorous proof for virus causation.”
Poliomyelitis predated DDT. It’s still endemic in most of the populated World in soil and run-off water even though DDT is largely no longer in use.
The first major outbreaks of Poliomyelitis (definition: flaccid paralysis associated with spinal gray matter inflamation) occured at the inception of the discovery and use of lead arsenate in Boston, Massachusetts in the late 1800’s to fight the gypsy moth war. Polio outbreaks followed the spread of lead arsenate as a pesticide and continued to increase gradually in the U.S. and the world. But in the U.S., with the switch to DDT and BHC as pesticides around 1940, the gradual increase in polio took a sharp turn upward and increased with DDT/BHC use until peaking around 1954. It decreased PRIOR to the introduction of polio vaccine, and continued to decrease in the U.S. as DDT and BHC gradually lost favor and were exported to the world where major causualties continued. Many details left out.
http://cryfortheearth.mystrikingly.com/blog/pandemics-and-the-misuse-of-power-a-timeline-1853-2020
Section on Polio begins in 1887 and onward.
There is also a section on polio in India, 2006.
More on the scientific/medical fraud around viruses is found in Janine Roberts’ book “Fear of the Invisible”:
http://www.whale.to/a/roberts_b.html
https://www.amazon.com/Fear-Invisible-Janine-Roberts/dp/0955917727
Dr Roberto Giraldo reported of this book that ‘It is very comforting to read in Fear of the Invisible: ‘We have all been taught to greatly fear viruses – yet scientists are now discovering that they are fundamental parts of live, made by the million by all healthy cells. I hope this book will help by combating this fear, this damning of the invisible because we do not understand it. Without this fear, hopefully the focus in medical research will shift to looking more at the environmental toxins that really do put us, and our world, gravely at risk.”
Roberts looks at the frauds behind HIV/AIDS and Polio, as well as the scientific/medical fraud in virology: “I then went to the key experiments in virology – the ones cited most widely – the ones on which our vaccines are ultimately based, and could find none in which pure samples of viruses were produced and proved to cause particular human diseases. They cannot purify viruses for use in vaccines, and it seems without such pure cultures they cannot properly research the links between viruses and diseases. Frequently the effects of toxins are misdiagnosed as the effects of viruses.”
THE VIRAL (INFECTIOUS DISEASE AND EPIDEMIC) FEAR RACKET
http://www.whale.to/a/infectious_scares.html
“In Virus Mania, Claus Köhnlein shows that these alleged contagious viruses are, in fact, particles produced by the cells themselves as a consequence of certain stress factors” (e.g. exposure to toxins)
It is only in historic memory that army ‘musters’ and training encampments stopped being expected sinks of pestilence. Jenner, Pasteur and a number of other ‘vaxxers’ put an end to the greatest wartime killers – communicable diseases. Now, for some reason, we want to re-think all that? Welcome to COVID 19!
yes, Pasteur’s “germ theory” is a fraud and his demonstrations were fraudulent and fabricated. He plagiarized the scientific work of Antoine Bechamp and his “Terrain Theory”.
This is an example of what I like to call the “mothership fallacy”, which is when a conspiracy nutjob attempts to discredit an entire scientific theory by attempting to discredit the person that originally created it.
The problem, is that science doesn’t work like that, and in order to discredit Pasteur’s germ theory, you have the thousands of scientists that came after him, who independently verified his claims.
Absolutely NOBODY has ever independently verified Pasteur’s fraudulent claims!!!!!
Please educate yourself on this simple basic junior kindergarten level stuff because you are looking like a pre-toddler!
They have NEVER proven viruses to cause any disease. In fact, they 100% FAILED when tried to show Influenza was infectious.
In the 1918 Flu pandemic they literally proved that you cannot transmit this so-called virus. They ran various experiments with 100 people at the Boston Health Department. For example, they had sick people exhale into the mouth of healthy people and also used saliva and other secretions from sick people and exposed healthy people to them without a single one of them getting infected! In the end of this experiment only one person had a runny nose (but was not sick), but it turned out that it was the actual snot of a sick person injected into his nose that was running out. Not a single one ever got sick! There is no contagion human to human spread which has ever been proven in any experiment.
They did a study in 1918/19 on influenza and it produced ZERO contagion. You have to pay to get it, but the gist of it you can see on that page (that the experiment failed). BTW I have the actual study released by the US Treasury which it is all based on. It was 3 studies in 3 different cities over a 7 month period. Very detailed.
From the study: “All those inoculations were WITHOUT result as regards the production of influenza.”
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM191912111812401
The study is well documented and the theory of contagious infection for flu like viruses is clearly and obviously absolutely 100% unsustainable.
You should read the whole thing because it’s really insightful, but here is some pertinent part:
“The experiment began with 100 volunteers from the Navy who had no history of influenza… [The] first volunteers received first one strain and then several strains of Pfeiffer’s bacillus by spray and swab into their noses and throats and then into their eyes. When that procedure failed to produce disease, others were inoculated with mixtures of other organisms isolated from the throats and noses of influenza patients. Next, some volunteers received injections of blood from influenza patients. Finally, 13 of the volunteers were taken into an influenza ward and exposed to 10 influenza patients each. Each volunteer was to shake hands with each patient, to talk with him at close range, and to permit him to cough directly into his face. None of the volunteers in these experiments developed influenza.”
The research conducted at Angel Island and that continued in early 1919 in Boston broadened this research by inoculating with the Mathers streptococcus and by including a search for filter-passing agents, but it produced similar negative results.70–72 What was acknowledged to be one of the most contagious of communicable diseases could not be transferred under any experimental conditions.
The State of Science, Microbiology, and Vaccines Circa 1918
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2862332/
Why the word flu?
There is no such thing as a good vaccine. It was the highly acclaimed Dr. Compton in 1884 who admitted that we do not promote health with vaccines, we promote disease. Follow the money and you will find the deservers.
One of the most respected scientists who questioned the HIV-AIDS hypothesis even until his death is Dr. Kary Mullis, a biochemist PhD. who won a Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1993 for inventing the PCR (polymerase chain reaction), the basis for the HIV viral load tests. Mullis died last year and until his end, he stood firm on his disagreement on using his invention to diagnose people of having infected with a “disease-causing-virus” such as HIV, COVID19, etc. As a scientist who worked on the subject matter himself, Mullis has been haunted by endless questions that have never been answered (or can’t be answered) by the very same establishment that perpetuates this dogma. And lastly, much like the coronavirus fraud, this “deadly virus” delusion has been generated by billion-dollar funding coming from same mafia themselves, the biggest pharmaceutical companies that are offering the so-called cure.
quick correction – Mullis died in Aug 2019 – age 74 – said to be of “pneumonia” – he was long a scathing and vocal critic of Fauci (et al)
“Spain was neutral during WW1 and did NOT censor its press, unlike the combatting countries. As a result, Spain was the first to report the 1918 Flu epidemic and the world “scapegoated” Spain as the source. Thus, the “Spanish Flu” is born.”
https://salmartingano.com/2020/05/the-1918-spanish-flu-only-the-vaccinated-died
Good read just like Russ amazing article, when do people wake up and notice Rockefeller dont do this to heal people, health is not first, profit is first and they are creating lifelong patients with their medicine.
The 1910 Flexner report enabled this whole mega fraud with vaccine narrative, they closed hald the medical schools in the US until 1935 which did not join Rockefellers narrative. And added to that Rockefeller sure influenced schools and universities to condition all future generations of medical workers.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flexner_Report
“The Flexner Report of 1910 and Its Impact on Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Psychiatry in North America in the 20th Century”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3543812/
Here the full old Flexner report (ebook) in various formats to download
https://archive.org/details/medicaleducatio00flexgoog
In the end for me its like Rockefellers are the right hand of Rothchild in the US, and more important they rewrite the whole science, not only medical, they got their hands on nearly everything.
THE “SPANISH FLU” WAS NOT SPANISH, IT WAS AN EXPERIMENT ANTI-MENINGOCOCCAL SERUM, CREATED IN FORT RILY, KANSAS BY THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION
THE 1918 ROCKEFELLER-US ARMY WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC
LARRY ROMANOFF • DECEMBER 18, 2020
Army Hospital No. 4. Fort Porter, N.Y. during the 1918-19 ‘Spanish’ Influenza pandemic.
One new historical development that has been evolving over a few years and now brought into focus because of COVID-19, is the so-called “Spanish Flu” of 1918. Recurring reports and documentation are emerging to tell us that this ‘Greatest Pandemic in History’ was not “Spanish”{1} {2} not “the flu” and,[3] not a natural occurrence but the result of human tinkering with vaccines. There surely is much more to emerge, but the accumulating evidence to date is too compelling to dismiss.
In simple terms, the emerging evidence supports postulations that the 1918 pandemic was caused by a misguided – and very experimental – Rockefeller Institute meningitis vaccination program which was initiated at Fort Riley by the US military, and spread to the world from there. This essay will attempt to briefly document the evidence that is available so far. There will of course be many objections to the content of this essay, not only from the ideologues and trolls, but from those in high places with vital body organs requiring protection.
First, there was never any justification for associating the 1918 pandemic with Spain. The pathogen did not originate in Spain, nor was Spain the hardest hit. The most commonly-accepted “official story” as related by our MSM is that all countries but Spain had initiated severe censorship (due to the war) and thus the facts of the pandemic freely circulated only in the Spanish media, and so it was “natural” to refer to this as the Spanish Flu. From this reasoning, since we all know the US has at least 125% freedom of speech and minus the same degree of censorship, we should rename COVID-19 “The American curse”. (This may yet happen, for other more valid reasons).
In any case, the documented evidence is increasingly voluminous – and increasingly solid – that this outbreak originated at Fort Riley, Kansas, in the US. Conspiracy theorists and historical revisionists cannot change this now.
The 1918 pandemic was quite possibly the worst the world had seen, certainly for centuries. It infected about 500 million people and killed at least 50 million worldwide. The current “official narrative” (again) is that it was caused by “an H1N1 virus that originated in birds” (which is not a ‘flu’ in any case), and its only tenuous connection with the US was that it was “first identified in the US in military personnel” in the spring of 1918. These claims appear to be false. In a 2008 report, the US NIH admitted that most of the deaths were not from ‘the flu’ nor from any bird virus but from a bacterial pneumonia.[1]
The details of the studies corroborate this extensively, in which even Dr. Anthony Fauci says,
“We agree completely that bacterial pneumonia played a major role in the mortality of the 1918 pandemic.”[2]
[3][4][5]
. In fact, it is now stated that the reason modern medical technology was never able to identify the “killer influenza strain” from this pandemic was because influenza was not the killer. It might be obvious to us today because we know that influenza attacks the young, old and immune-compromised, while the “Spanish Flu” attacked healthy people in their prime – which is what a bacterial pneumonia does.
Again, the official narrative tells us that, due to troop movements because of the war, the pathogen was spread worldwide. But the current emerging thesis is that troop movements might have been irrelevant because Rockefeller, in their combined haste and hubris,
“sent their experimental anti-meningococcal serum to England, France, Belgium, Italy and many other countries, helping spread the epidemic worldwide.” It certainly appears to be the prime suspect, and we can understand the reluctance of today’s WHO and CDC to reveal this to the popular press.
As Dr. Kevin Barry wrote:
It would be much more difficult to maintain the marketing mantra of “vaccines save lives” if a vaccine experiment originating in the United States . . . caused the deaths of 50-100 million people. (and) “The American Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research and its experimental bacterial meningococcal vaccine may have killed 50-100 million people in 1918-19” is a far less effective sales slogan.[6]
THE SMOKING GUN
According to the 2008 National Institute of Health paper, bacterial pneumonia was the killer in a minimum of 92.7% of the 1918-19 autopsies reviewed. It is likely higher than 92.7%. The researchers looked at more than 9000 autopsies, and “there were no negative (bacterial) lung culture results.”
“… In the 68 higher-quality autopsy series, in which the possibility of unreported negative cultures could be excluded, 92.7% of autopsy lung cultures were positive for ≥1 bacterium. … in one study of approximately 9000 subjects who were followed from clinical presentation with influenza to resolution or autopsy, researchers obtained, with sterile technique, cultures of either pneumococci or streptococci from 164 of 167 lung tissue samples.
“There were 89 pure cultures of pneumococci; 19 cultures from which only streptococci were recovered; 34 that yielded mixtures of pneumococci and/or streptococci; 22 that yielded a mixture of pneumococci, streptococci, and other organisms (prominently pneumococci and non-hemolytic streptococci); and 3 that yielded non-hemolytic streptococci alone. There were no negative lung culture results.”[2]
Pneumococci or streptococci were found in “164 of (the) 167 lung tissue samples” autopsied. That is 98.2%. Bacteria was the killer[6]
“The 1918 and 1919 volumes of the Journal of the American Medicine Association include many articles on the cause, prevention, and treatment of influenza. Again and again, investigators wonder at the spotty presence of B. influenzae in the ill, note its presence in healthy individuals, and observe it in other infections such as measles, scarlet fever, diphtheria, and varicella (chickenpox). In one article, the authors write, “There seems to be no justification for the belief that the epidemic was due to the influenza bacillus, which is probably a secondary invader and bears about the same relation to the influenza cases as to respiratory infections of a different sort” (Lord 1919).[7]
This appears to be where the story begins:
Following an outbreak of epidemic meningitis at Camp Funston, Kansas, in October and November, 1917, a series of anti-meningitis vaccinations was undertaken on volunteer subjects from the camp.[8]
{ Camp Funston was a U.S. Army training camp located on Fort Riley, southwest of Manhattan, Kansas. The camp was named for Brigadier General Frederick Funston (1865–1917). It was one of sixteen such camps established at the outbreak of World War I.}
At that time, vaccinations (and perhaps much of medical science generally) were in their infancy, with very much unknown. In particular, Dr. Gates himself (see Note 8) notes that prior to this time, “meningococcus vaccines have not been extensively employed for prophylactic immunization, and only a few references are to be found in the literature that relate vaccination experiences.” He further relates that the few referenced cases experienced “very severe” reactions to the vaccines – which were entirely experimental.
In this case, the Rockefeller Institute, which seems to be where the experiments in opening this special compartment of Pandora’s Box originated, contrived an experimental vaccine and were understandably anxious to “see what happens”. It was apparently a rather crude anti-bacterial vaccine that was made in horses. I haven’t the medical competence to comment on the equine portion but others more knowledgeable have suggested this might not have been the best method. One enormous advantage of the war to Rockefeller was that the US Army ballooned from little more than 250,000 to 6,000,000 men, with the “Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research” now having an enormous pool of human guinea pigs to conduct vaccine experiments.
In a 26-page paper published in July of 1918 by Dr. Fredrick L. Gates, M. D., First Lieutenant, Medical Corps, U. S. Army, writing from the Base Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas, and The Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research, New York, Dr. Gates outlines the procedure.[8]
For the determination of dosage and the study of reactions and antibody formation six groups of about 50 men each were chosen from the various companies in the regiment. Successive groups received increasing doses of vaccine in a series of three injections at 4 to 10 day intervals. The determination of the dosage of vaccine for subsequent groups followed from the reports of the reactions produced by the given doses. It was considered important to increase the doses gradually in order to locate closely the zone of mild reactions and to avoid unexpectedly severe results.
The occurrence of an occasional reaction of greater severity even with the smaller doses, and increasing local tenderness after the injection of the larger doses of vaccine led to the choice of relatively lower doses for the general series throughout the camp rather than the attempt to push the dosage up to the limit of endurance. Later experience fully justified this decision. The preliminary series of vaccinations, therefore, served to establish the method of injection, the proper dosage for extended vaccination, the reactions which might be expected to follow the chosen doses, and the production of immune bodies in the serum of vaccinated men. On the basis of these findings the vaccine was offered to the camp at large.
“Heretofore meningococcus vaccines have not been extensively employed for prophylactic immunization, and only a few references are to be found in the literature that relate vaccination experiences.”
Those few references listed apparently experienced severe reactions, all of which indicates this was truly an experiment intruding on ground not before traveled.
The results were not long in coming.
“… Fourteen of the largest training camps had reported influenza outbreaks in March, April, or May, and some of the infected troops carried the virus with them aboard ships to France … As soldiers in the trenches became sick, the military evacuated them from the front lines and replaced them with healthy men. This process continuously brought the virus into contact with new hosts – young, healthy soldiers in which it could adapt, reproduce, and become extremely virulent without danger of burning out.
… Before any travel ban could be imposed, a contingent of replacement troops departed Camp Devens (outside of Boston) for Camp Upton, Long Island, the Army’s debarkation point for France, and took influenza with them. Medical officers at Upton said it arrived “abruptly” on September 13, 1918, with 38 hospital admissions, followed by 86 the next day, and 193 the next. Hospital admissions peaked on October 4 with 483, and within 40 days, Camp Upton sent 6,131 men to the hospital for influenza. Some developed pneumonia so quickly that physicians diagnosed it simply by observing the patient rather than listening to the lungs…”[9]
I would say here that all indications are that this event was accidental. There may well have been hubris and ‘god-like’ imaginings at the Rockefeller Institute, but I am not in a position to make such accusations. From everything I have seen in researching this subject and, while I cannot speak for Rockefeller, the US military appears to have approached this with sincerity, good intentions, and high hopes of staving off meningitis infections in their troops.
I have referenced above the paper by Dr. Gates that was written in 1918, and have studied it repeatedly. From those readings, I recognise no hint of deception or cover-up, no recklessness, no disdain for the lives of the soldiers, and no attempt (as we see with vaccines today) to minimise or discard the dangers of adverse reactions. The entire tone of his paper is one of an intelligent and educated medical officer sincerely documenting the situation of a dangerous pathogen and his efforts to eliminate it. He is careful in his statements; he documents the care in administering minor and increasing doses of the vaccine and monitoring their effects at every stage. From everything I have learned, I could find no fault with the US military in this ‘experiment’, except perhaps the fact that it was an experiment. The faults, disdain, cover-ups and deception came later.
Deaths from Bacterial Pneumonia during 1918–19 Influenza Pandemic
John F. Brundage* and G. Dennis Shanks†
Author affiliations: *Armed Forces Health Surveillance Center, Silver Spring, Maryland, USA; †Australian Army Malaria Institute, Enoggera, Queensland, Australia
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/14/8/07-1313_article
PDF of Fort Riley Study [1918]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2126288/pdf/449.pdf
American Experience, “The First Wave”, PBS
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/influenza-first-wave/
Notes
[1] Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
[2] J Infect Dis. 2008 Oct 1; 1987: 962–970. Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness David M. Morens, Jeffery K. Taubenberger, and Anthony S. Fauci
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2599911/
[3] https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn14458-bacteria-were-the-real-killers-in-1918-flu-pandemic/
[4] https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/gary-g-kohls/the-true-story-of-the-1918-so-called-viral-influenza-pandemic/
[5] https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2008-10-01-Predominant-Role-of-Bacterial-Pneumonia-as-a-Cause-of-Death-in-Pandemic-Influenza-
Implications-for-Pandemic-Influenza-Preparedness-by-AS-Fauci-DM-Morens-J-K-Taubenberger-Jrnl-of-Infect-.pdf
[6] https://fort-russ.com/2020/05/did-psychopath-rockefeller-create-the-spanish-flu-pandemic-of-1918/
[7] https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/blog/vaccine-development-spanish-flu
[8] A REPORT ON ANTIMENINGITIS VACCINATION
https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/7827612.pdf
[9] Public Health Rep. 2010; 125(Suppl 3): 82–91. The U.S. Military and the Influenza Pandemic of 1918–1919; Carol R. Byerly, PhD
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2862337/
