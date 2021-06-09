‘The Patrick Dino Ryan Show’: Dino, Russ Winter Reveal Anarcho-Tyranny in Criminal Justice and Public Safety

The duo of Russ and Dino reveal the tell-tale signs of anarcho-tyranny in the Columbine shooting and the serial killer cases of Carroll Edward Cole and Col. Russell Williams.
Winter Watch posts referenced in this podcast:
- Serial Killer Carroll ‘Eddie’ Cole, the Product of an Anarcho-Tyrannical System
- Looking into the Nihilist Minds of Columbine Shooters Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris
- Profiles in Sadism: The Highly Decorated, Highly Despicable Canadian Colonel David Russell Williams
- The Patrick Dino Ryan Show’: Dino, Russ Winter Expose Deliberate, Weaponized, Marxist Critical Theory
Post a Comment