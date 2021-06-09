News Ticker

‘The Patrick Dino Ryan Show’: Dino, Russ Winter Reveal Anarcho-Tyranny in Criminal Justice and Public Safety

June 9, 2021

The duo of Russ and Dino reveal the tell-tale signs of anarcho-tyranny in the Columbine shooting and the serial killer cases of Carroll Edward Cole and Col. Russell Williams.

Winter Watch posts referenced in this podcast:

The June 8, 2021, One-Hour Segment of “Winter Watch on the Radio” is Here (Free)

The Full “Patrick Ryan Show” with Dino is Available Here (Subscription Required)

