The Covid Delta Variant: More Smoke and Mirrors

The Kakistocracy is flailing around for a new narrative to “explain things” and regain the under hand. Matt Hancock, the British health secretary, told a Parliament committee on Thursday that the delta variant is now responsible for 91% of the new Covid cases in the United Kingdom, according to The Evening Standard. Hancock estimates Delta may be 40% more transmissible.

Novel Prize virologist Montagnier has raised two broad issues that are coming into play. The first is that vaccines are driving the creation of mutants. The second is that a process called antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is driving more (serious) infection in vaccinated persons.

The stage was set back in March. From THE GUARDIAN we learn, “The planet could have a year or less before first-generation Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective and modified formulations are needed, according to a survey of epidemiologists, virologists and infectious disease specialists.

Then Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla followed up with, “A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role,”

Due to the threat of new emerging variations of the virus – some are more transmissible, more deadly and less susceptible to vaccines. Inexplicably Delta is particularly dangerous for young people.”

We also learn that vaccines against Delta variant aren’t effective without at least two doses (or more). The Powers to Be aka Crime Syndicate are set to literally pump these toxins into the plebs on the plantation. It will no longer just be “get your shot” in the singular any more than it was flatten the curve with the temporary lockdowns lie.

One who is connecting the dots could be forgiven for concluding that the masterplan are endless jabs with each new jab round creating endless mutated variants. And each variant functions as cover for the failure of vaccine to adequately immunize against any Covid variant including alpha. Yes, the Covid scheme will always hold a new variant trump card.

Most curiously however- a new report published by Public Health England (PHE), an executive agency of the UK government’s Department of Health and Social Care has revealed that almost a third of British people who recently died with the so-called Delta (Indian) variant of COVID-19 had already received two doses of coronavirus vaccines.

In Indonesia approximately 400 medical workers who were infected with Delta variant had been fully vaccinated with Sinovac’s shot. Sinovac shows negligible protection.

Even more astonishing the PHE report had data indicating that 17,642 of the already vaccinated were testing positive for Covid Delta. Despite the fear porn, the death rate to date from Delta is quite low. Still there are two times more deaths in the vaccinated group 0.21% vs 0.10% in the unvaccinated.

in the UK there has been a 79% increase on Covid delta variant case in the last week.

Roughly half the UK has been jabbed at this point. As of Friday, 65 percent of US adults have had at least one shot, according to data from the C.D.C. But the number of Americans getting their first shot has been dropping steadily, to about 200,000 a day from about 500,000 a day since Biden announced that June would be a “month of action” to reach his goal.

Since single jabs don’t protect adequately the narrative around Delta variant will shift more and more to multiple jabs, two, three, and boosters every six months and so on.

Irregardless and with no data to support greater lethality from the new variant Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that he will delay the removal of remaining coronavirus restrictions in England, originally planned for June 21, by at least four weeks.

After posturing that the current vaccine regimes protected against Delta and beating the drum to get it, the CDC suddenly is concerned about the delta variant is mutating to a point at which it evades the existing COVID-19 vaccines, mucky muck Walensky says. The CDC anticipates the Delta variant will spread considerably over next 4-8 weeks. We also learn that Delta has suddenly morphed from 10% of novel cronyvirus cases in the US to 30%.

But why miss an political propaganda opportunity. Despite the evidence from the UK that the vaccines offer mediocre protection against mutated variants the Lugenpresse Buzz Feed opines,

“Experts say we may be about to see the emergence of “two Americas” of COVID: One with high rates of vaccination where the Delta coronavirus variant poses little threat, and the other with low levels of vaccination that will be vulnerable to renewed deadly surges. That divide is driven in large part by partisan politics, with vaccination rates highest in liberal cities and lowest in conservative strongholds across the Deep South and in rural areas across the nation.”

If the Crime Syndicate decides to do a hard kill on “conservatives” and white folks they may need a new special sauce bioweapon. Delta so far doesn’t seem to be it, but the multiple vaccines now being pushed is another story. Don’t be surprised if something arrives that does the job of a kill shot. You would be extremely naive to assume that the ability to kill shot (genocide) any targeted population at anytime isn’t in the Crime Syndicate’s arsenal.