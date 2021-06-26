Russ Winter and Robert Phoenix Discuss Black Magik aka Mind Fuckery in Staged Deceptions

I joined Robert Phoenix for a podcast on the use of black magik aka mind fuckery in staged deceptions. I rate this show very high for those willing to peal back the onion on deceptions. This show combined with the one last week with Don Jeffries (discusses some additional anomalies) should give anyone a good idea what these deceptions are about. – Russ Winter Joins I Protest with Don Jeffries to Discuss Orlando Pulse, Dylann Roof and James Field

Robert brings a sharp mind to the table and we were able to incorporate some on screen videos and images to the analysis- something I have been wanting to do. He has definitely been paying attention.

Additional layers of research are also embedded in the following posts and it is recommended that you follow along.

@2:30 – The New Pearl Harbor -9/11

@10:30 Sherlock Appraises the ‘Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’ Show-Trial ‘Evidence’

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Still Gagged As Death Penalty Appeal Grinds On

Jahar Tsarnaev’s real voice, completely debunking heavy Russian accent claim in court.

@30:00 Roanoke Shooting Part I: If You Believed This, You’ll Believe Anything

@34:00 and @40:40 Revisiting the 27-Minute Parkland Video That Showed Absolutely Nothing

@52:30 Mass Shooting Marathon: Red Flags and Anomalies Galore in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton

@57:00 Dylann Storm Roof’s Arrest Interview Was One Big Conflicting Story

@1:06:00 ‘Missing’ Vegas Security Guard Jesus Campos Shows Up for ‘Ellen’ Show Interview, Digs Himself Into a Deep Hole

@1:01:00 and @1:10:00 Roanoke Shooting Part II: ‘Survivor’ Vicki Gardner’s Fox News Interview

@1:22:00 In the Wake of the Series of Hate Hoaxes: Time to Reexamine the Charlottesville ‘Car Assault’. Was it a Staged Deception?

The show on 15 Mins Ov Flame can be viewed here.