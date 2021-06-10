LGBTQ Pride Month: Oy Vey, Why Are So Many Jews Gay?

Rainbow flags began appearing on June 1 as the America kicked off LGBTQ Pride month. Yes, a whole month. Mothers, fathers, veterans, our country’s founders only get one day a year. Jesus gets two days. But if you’re homosexual, go out play. You get 30 whole days.

Google’s home page launched Pride Month by featuring Frank Kameny (1925-2011). According to Wikipedia, Kameny is “one of the most significant figures” in the American gay movement, because he was the first known person in the United States to make a civil rights claim based on sexual orientation in a U.S. court.

Kameny’s Wiki bio also states that he was an Ashkenazi Jew, and this made me wonder: Are Jews overrepresented in the gay community just as they in areas of our society, such as publishing, television, news media, the film industry, porn industry, academia, the arts and banking? And how many famous homosexuals are Jewish – or, inversely – how many famous Jews are homosexuals?

There’s an actual Wiki page for this topic, but most of the characters are on it are obscure or from eras past. The most recognizable names: Barry Manilow, Roy Cohn, Sandra Bernhard, Barney Frank, Leonard Bernstein and Harvey Milk. There was no mention of President Joe Biden’s Health Secretary Rachel Levine, singer Amy Winehouse or Columbia Records President Clive Davis, and there’s no one from any of the “who’s who in Hollywood” lists, or any other current-day influencers for that matter. Odd.

What was actually interesting though about Wikipedia’s notable LGBTQ Jews is the incredibly long list of Jewish homosexual religious figures. Who knew there were so many female LGBTQ rabbis in America?!

Rebecca Alpert , lesbian professor in the Departments of Religion and Women’s Studies at Temple University

Lionel Blue , first British rabbi publicly to come out as gay; wrote Godly and Gay (1981)

Deborah Brin , one of the first openly gay rabbis and one of the first hundred women rabbis

Denise Eger , first female and the first openly gay President of the Board of Rabbis of Southern California; in March 2015 she became president of the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the largest and oldest rabbinical organization in North America

Steven Greenberg , first out Orthodox rabbi and staff member of CLAL

Dario David Hunter , American-Israeli lawyer, rabbi, educator and politician considered the first Muslim-born person to be ordained as a rabbi

Emily Aviva Kapor , first openly transgender female rabbi

Jason Klein , first openly gay man to head a national rabbinical association of a major US Jewish denominations (2013) …. president of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association … executive director of Hillel at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Sharon Kleinbaum , first rabbi of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, one of the most influential rabbis in the United States

Debra Kolodny , openly bisexual American rabbi; edited the first anthology by bisexual people of faith, Blessed Bi Spirit (2000), to which she contributed “Hear, I Pray You, This Dream Which I Have Dreamed,” about Jewish identity and bisexuality

Sandra Lawson , became the first openly gay African-American and the first African-American admitted to the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in 2011; became the first openly gay, female, black rabbi in the world in 2018

Stacy Offner , … first openly lesbian rabbi in a traditional congregation; first openly lesbian rabbi hired by a mainstream Jewish congregation; first female rabbi in Minnesota; first rabbi elected chaplain of the Minnesota Senate …

Toba Spitzer , first openly lesbian or gay person chosen to head a rabbinical association in the United States in 2007, when she was elected president of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association

Abby Stein , transgender activist, former Hasidic Jew

Margaret Wenig , American rabbi and instructor of liturgy and homiletics at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion; in 1976, she and Naomi Janowitz published Siddur Nashim, the first Jewish prayer book to refer to God using female pronouns and imagery …

Sherwin Wine , rabbi and founding figure in Humanistic Judaism

Ron Yosef , Orthodox rabbi who helped found the Israeli organization Hod, which represents gay and lesbian Orthodox Jews …

Reuben Zellman, American teacher, author, and assistant rabbi and music director at Congregation Beth El in Berkeley, California; first openly transgender person accepted to the Reform Jewish seminary Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati (2003); ordained by the seminary’s Los Angeles campus in 2010

Clearly, this is just a U.S. list. What must it be like in Israel?

In June 2020, Voice of America, the largest and oldest U.S.-funded international broadcast news organization, reported that Israel has a record number of “openly gay” lawmakers. All are men who represent parties from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

In total, 5 percent of Israeli lawmakers are openly gay, making it the fourth largest homosexual contingent in the world. It follows Britain, with 8.1 percent, Liechtenstein, with 8 percent, and the Scottish parliament, with 7.7 percent.

Tel Aviv’s annual Gay Pride parade usually draws huge crowds from around the world, VOA reports. Just before the 2019 parade, Netanyahu appointed Israel’s first openly gay minister.

In the U.S., gay Jews have been making their presence known at public events, waving rainbow flags with stars of David emblemized on them — and apparently much to the chagrin of parade organizers.

Organizers of a 2017 LGBT-rights festival in Chicago were accused of anti-Semitism after they expelled marchers displaying symbols of gay-Jew pride because it “made people feel unsafe,” BBC reported. Organizers of a 2019 gay pride parade in Washington, D.C. were criticized by both Jewish and LGBTQ groups for banning Jewish and Israeli symbols from its event, Forward reports.

A 2016 NIH survey found 6.5% of American Jews self-identify as homosexual. That’s 50% higher than a similar survey of the general U.S. population for that year, which found just 4.2% identified as homosexual. A more recent U.S. survey by Gallup showed the percentage of Americans who self-identify as LGBTQ has grown to 5.6%.

Overall, Pew Research Center estimates that as of 2020, 2.4 percent of U.S. adults are Jewish. The U.S. population is roughly 330 million. So that means the U.S. is home to approximately 7.92 million Jews. If all things were equal, 5.6 percent of them would be gay, or 443,520. But that’s not the case.

Though their population figures should be relatively small on a national scale — like comparing the size of Kansas City to the entire USA — their prominence is undeniable. The following list represents people who are Jewish or of Jewish descent from a USA Today article titled “Who tops the ‘Out’ Power 50 list of LGBTQ influencers?” Who decides who is influential would be a logical follow on datapoint.

#1 – Rachel Maddow , MSNBC news anchor and liberal commentator

#4 – Jill “Joey” Soloway , television writer, director

#7- Tammy Baldwin , U.S. Senator from Wisconsin (D) and lawyer

#18 – Scott Rudin , film, television and theater producer

#19 – Jared Polis , Governor of Colorado (D) and served five terms as the state’s U.S. Representative

#21 – Michael Kors , fashion designer

#22 – Larry Kramer (d. 2020), film producer and LGBTQ rights activist

#23 – Glenn Greenwald , journalist

#32 – Joel Simkhai , Israeli-American tech entrepreneur, founder and former CEO of LGBTQ hook-up app Grindr

#34 – Andy Cohen , television host and media personality

#36 – David Cicilline, U.S. Representative for Rhode Island (D)

That’s right. Eleven out of 50 (22 percent) of the most powerful homosexuals in the United States are Jewish. Of course, much of this oversized influence stems from the film and television industries. This next list represents those who self-identify as Jewish among The Hollywood Reporter’s “The 50 Most Powerful LGBTQ Players in Hollywood.”

Billy Eichner , actor, comedian and television producer; Funny Or Die’s “Billy on the Street,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The Lion King”

Andy Cohen , television host and media personality; “Top Chef,” the “Real Housewives” franchise, ” Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

Megan Ellison , film producer; founder of Annapurna Pictures; “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Her,” “American Hustle”; Time magazine’s 100 list of the most influential people in the world

Liz Feldman , comedian, actress, television producer and writer; “Dead to Me,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Blue Collar TV”

Beanie Feldstein , stage and film actress and singer; “Lady Bird,” “Booksmart,” “Hello, Dolly!”

Sara Gilbert , television actress and executive producer; “Roseanne,” “The Talk,” “The Big Bang Theory”

Nina Jacobson , film executive; former president of the Buena Vista Motion Pictures Group, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, and producer of “The Hunger Games” film series

Dan Levy , television actor, writer, director, comedian and producer; “Schitt’s Creek”

Ben Platt , theater and film actor, singer and songwriter; “The Book of Mormon,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Pitch Perfect”; on Time magazine’s list of 100 list of the most influential people in the world

Jill “Joey” Soloway , television writer, director; “Transparent,” “Afternoon Delight,” “Six Feet Under”

Kristen Stewart, world’s highest-paid actress in 2010 and 2012; “The Twilight Saga,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Still Alice”

Once again, 11 out of 50, or 22 percent, are Jewish, though Jews represent just 2.4 percent of the U.S. population. To be clear, this isn’t a list of all the LGBTQ Jews in Hollywood. It’s a list of Hollywood’s most influential homosexuals. Pop singer Demi Lavato, actor Victor Garber, and actresses Drew Barrymore and Evan Rachel Wood, for example, are famous Hollywood LGBTQ Jews who weren’t worthy of this list of who’s who. How many others are there? It’s a mystery, but if what we see on our screens is any indication, the numbers are huge.

Pew Research found one-in-ten (10 percent) of U.S. Jewish adults identify as gay or lesbian (4 percent) bisexual (5 percent); 88 percent say they are straight, 1 percent say they are something else, 1 percent say they don’t know and 1 percent declined to answer the question. That’s nearly double the U.S. average.

After a bit more digging, I stumbled upon a 2019 academic study that explored the topic of homosexuality among those of the Jewish faith. It found that there is indeed a strong correlation.

Sexual minorities are more likely to move away from Christian traditions and toward disaffiliation or reaffiliation with “Jewish or other” traditions. … The majority of American Jews are more accepting of homosexuality than other religious groups. According to a 2013 Pew Research Center study, Jews are one of the most strongly liberal Democratic groups in US politics. … Jews are significantly more likely to indicate that homosexuality should be accepted by society than is true for the US public, at 82% compared to 57%. The difference widens to 32 percentage points when Jews are compared to Christians. Note that in 2012, Pew found that 78% of Jews were accepting of gay marriage, compared to 50% for the general public.

So why does it all matter? Because of the aforementioned outsized influence among many of the pillars of American culture, including politics. If you want to know where your country is going, look at who’s given center stage.

Torchy Takeaway

Oy vey, why are so many Jews gay? Is it the circumcisions? Is it the matzo balls? I’m still not sure. If it weren’t for Pride Month, I wouldn’t even be asking such potentially offensive questions. But I guess this is what Pride Month is all about: “awareness.” Right, fellas?