“The Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show”: Dino, Russ Winter Discuss a Slew of Topics

The duo covered the gambit in this one, dispensing with a number of hidden topics. Good wake up conversation for normies and pajama people to shake their world view.

The arrest of an uninjured individual resembling Tamerlan Tsarnaev during 2013 Boston Pyrotechnic “Bombing”. Film is blurred but you can decide if strong resemblance in face comparison or just another coinkydink. Suspect in film is well built as was Tamerlan. Debunkers claim doesn’t appear to be visible body hair in this lighting as in the morgue and boxer pose. However looks athletic. Not too many men built like this-boxer.

Lugenpresse (Slate) explanation of what transpired here.

At one point, an unknown person of interest stripped naked—presumably at the request of police to ensure he was not carrying some type of explosives—and was captured on camera by CNN walking in police custody. It is unclear what, if any, connection that man had to the unfolding manhunt. CNN reports that he has since been released, although police have not yet commented about the man on the record.

Second is leak of Tamerlan’s severely injured body at morgue. Third is a brown haired “Tamerlan” prone and dead on the ground. Tamerlan had black hair. No face damage as shown in morgue picture. 4th is clearer still shot of brown haired person the ground. Correction to my show comment: Tamerlan was allegedly steamrolled by a vehicle.

