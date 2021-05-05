“The Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show”: Dino, Russ Winter Discuss a Slew of Topics

The duo covered the gambit in this one, dispensing with a number of hidden topics. Good wake up conversation for normies and pajama people to shake their world view.
The arrest of an uninjured individual resembling Tamerlan Tsarnaev during 2013 Boston Pyrotechnic “Bombing”. Film is blurred but you can decide if strong resemblance in face comparison or just another coinkydink. Suspect in film is well built as was Tamerlan. Debunkers claim doesn’t appear to be visible body hair in this lighting as in the morgue and boxer pose. However looks athletic. Not too many men built like this-boxer.
Lugenpresse (Slate) explanation of what transpired here.
At one point, an unknown person of interest stripped naked—presumably at the request of police to ensure he was not carrying some type of explosives—and was captured on camera by CNN walking in police custody. It is unclear what, if any, connection that man had to the unfolding manhunt. CNN reports that he has since been released, although police have not yet commented about the man on the record.
Second is leak of Tamerlan’s severely injured body at morgue. Third is a brown haired “Tamerlan” prone and dead on the ground. Tamerlan had black hair. No face damage as shown in morgue picture. 4th is clearer still shot of brown haired person the ground. Correction to my show comment: Tamerlan was allegedly steamrolled by a vehicle.
Telegram/Mike Peinovich — Chauvin trial juror Brandon Mitchell photographed himself at a BLM rally wearing a shirt that says “Get your knee off our necks” despite swearing on a court form that he had never attended such an event. This is just one of dozens of things wrong with this trial and this verdict. Mitchell is a perjurer and in a sane system he would be charged with contempt and the trial would be thrown out. Nevertheless “legal experts” claim that the chance for a successful appeal are slim. If the appeal is denied, and it likely will be, it is just further evidence of how corrupt and anti-White the system is.
I assume the “legal experts” appear in a linked NYT article.
I don’t expect Mitchell to face charges; investigations into Ferguson made it crystal clear that many witnesses lied under oath before a grand jury about what happened (‘Hands up don’t shoot’), but after exonerating Darren Wilson authorities also announced none of them would be charged with perjury.
But with failure to sequester (or change venue) and now this I don’t see how an appeal can be denied — we’ll see…
White Farmers Excluded From Biden Loan Forgiveness Program Sue To Stop “use of race discrimination as a tool to end ‘systemic racism’” — “Plaintiffs are farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Ohio who have direct loans with the Farm Service Agency (FSA) or loans backed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). They are otherwise eligible for the loan-forgiveness program in ARPA, except for the color of their skin. As white farmers, Plaintiffs are ineligible for this government benefit.”
Recall SCOTUS already OK’d racial discrimination in university/professional school admissions (Grutter v. Bollinger), saying the state had a “compelling interest” in achieving ‘diversity’.
The naked dude is unquestionablyTamerlane Tsarnaev. How do we know? Firstly, the FBI says different, and they always lie. The FBI stated that the guy in question was an unnamed Chinese national. Not one Chinese in a thousand is built like that, so the likelihood of this being true is less than one chance in a thousand.
The brown haired on the ground is not dead, but merely resting. Dead people are much more relaxed- that guy has muscular control that dead people lack.
So it’s all lies, all the time- we expect nothing less from our government.
This was a good show overall that truly covered really wide range of topics. The best thing I can say is give it a lesson, since unlike past episodes of the program the diversity of topics was much more varied, free and fluid (whereas older episodes tend to have a few topics that are in blocks and more closely related – my opinion).
As a quick list:
Smith, as a surname, could be American or English (typically), so I am just adding English Dino
U.S. Guns – well now you do have Switzerland as also being extremely high in gun care (assuming a militia weapon) and ownership (assuming private ownership); also some nations of Central and South America have reasonably high gun ownership out of necessity (especially in agrarian regions)
Yes, I would concur that high value targets seem to be a thing of the past and the main thing we are witnessing are false flag events that are utilized in a psyop that creates maximum fear for the general public; like Conjob – 19 this could be viewed as a means to drive separations into our society
Pre-crime: Tom Cruise movie – Minority Report / Text Author: Phillip K. Dick (who had a very interesting / spooky past)
Oswald was the kick off to all violence on television and as a result a larger psyop involving murder
One thing that hit me on the high value target side was that a gentleman did try to nail DUBYA with a shoe — it was a righteous attempt, but the weasel was too quick
One the use of waves, we have questioned before why President Orange Potato never deployed this technology to the “riots”:
Bush / Cheney used them against war protestors in 2004 and possibly up to 2006
Just for fun (please note that Marvin, although fictional, is a hero of mine):
I have never seen advertisements for “crises acting jobs”; I am not saying they do not exist, but I just have never seen them
When you say John Kerry Heinz or rather John Kerry, you really have to add the “Forbes” in, otherwise bolt neck might get mad at you (not a great video, but it converys the joke):
Spotify’s core model is as a streaming service; originally it was a (light) response to Apple and Itunes for artists (new / young) who could could not get played. Then they started making large offers for back catalogs by more established musicians, which diminished Itunes dominance in digital music (hope this helps out)
The counter point to the Conjob-19 debate may be found on Lew Rockwell’s website nearly every day of the week:
Plus there is an archive of the contributor’s works that goes back to the beginning of the nonsense (and even deeper)
I will look for the Hastings YT video; thanks
Melinda Gates is a dude. Bill is a fruit who is finally not afraid (since he has been showing his weirdness anyhow) to share with the world just how much of a ripe fruit he is. Always recall when Bill looked 12 yrs. old, Paul Allen looked 39 yrs. old…and Balmer had no tech. knowledge, but supposedly this “jock” got to hang out with these to fruits due to his poker skills? Yeah right.
Then there is this little, ODDITY of a video:
Thank you both for the podcast.
Best,
SC