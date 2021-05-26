“The Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show”: Dino, Russ Winter Deep Dive into Dylann Storm Roof Case Anomalies

The conversation drills down into the numerous anomalies of the Charleston, South Carolina, black church shooting attributed to one, Dylann Storm Roof.

The FBI interview and other evidence and details in this event can be found in this post: “Dylann Storm Roof’s Arrest Interview Was One Big Conflicting Story.”

Roof’s black friend states at 38 seconds in the following video that he never heard Roof make racist statements.

Police dash cam video of Roof’s arrest. All police quickly holster guns, well before Roof emerges from his vehicle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sherlock Appraises the ‘Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’ Show-Trial ‘Evidence’

More notes from our conversation about Boston “bomber” Dzhokhar Tsarnaev:

Friend of Dzhokhar on mainstream TV doesn’t recognize him. At 1:54 reporter said he had a thick accent. Another observant news reporter (who didn’t get the memo) in the courtroom noted that alleged Tsarnaev spoke in a heavy Russian accent. Glitch in the matrix, as Tsarnaev’s wrestling coach told the CNN reporter that he never had such an accent. The real Dzhokhar can be heard speaking at 2:32 in the above video with a very mild accent- if at all.

The May 25, 2021, One-Hour Segment of “Winter Watch on the Radio” is Here

The Full “Patrick Ryan Show” with Dino is Available Here