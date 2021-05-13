Music Press Goes Ape Sh*t over Van Morrison’s New ‘Anti-Semitic,’ ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ Album, Featuring Songs Like ‘They Own the Media’ and ‘Duper’s Delight’

What happened to Van Morrison? The fall from eccentric genius to conspiracy theorist

By Ryan H. Walsh | 10 May 2021

YAHOO! NEWS (LOS ANGELES TIMES) — Outside of the circles of his most dedicated fans, the arrival of a Van Morrison album in the 21st century has not been a news event. That trend stopped last week, however, when Morrison, 75, released “Latest Record Project, Vol. 1,” a 28-track double album that includes eyebrow-raising song titles such as “Where Have All the Rebels Gone,” “Why Are You on Facebook?” and “Stop Bitching, Do Something.” This album is now very much news: Variety published a list of “The 10 Craziest Lyrics” from the record, while the Jerusalem Post rounded up all of the claims of anti-Semitism implied in his song called “They Own the Media” and other lyrics scattered throughout. …

Back in the fall of 2020, Morrison announced three topical singles protesting COVID-19 restrictions plus a petition to end the temporary ban on live concerts. In one of these songs, “No More Lockdown,” he crooned about scientists “making up crooked facts,” labeling the perpetrators of these measures “fascist bullies.” In an unprecedented turn of events, the songs became cause for Northern Ireland’s health minister, Robin Swann, to pen an op-ed for Rolling Stone , calling Morrison’s new lyrics “dangerous” and a great comfort to “the tinfoil hat brigade who crusade against masks and vaccines and think this is all a huge global plot to remove freedoms.” …

Morrison has long been deeply distrustful and disdainful of authority figures, which, in his line of work, have most frequently manifested themselves as record executives. From the very beginning of his solo career, Morrison has complained of unknowingly signing bad contracts, having to argue with Bert Berns over “Brown Eyed Girl” royalties and being signed to a label that, for a time, was literally run by the mob. This initial distrust, over time, developed into full-blown paranoia and expanded its scope to include those who covered his career, which he began to broadly refer to as “the media.” In 2015, he called the owners of his first music contract “puppet masters” and described the ongoing coverage of him in the press as misleading “propaganda.” In 2018, he began talking about “fake news” in interviews, informing the BBC that “the media makes things up” and that he had been “talking about fake news from day one.” […]

