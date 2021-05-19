Jim Smith Joins Patrick “Dino” Ryan and Russ Winter to Dissect the Young Men Dead in Water Phenomenon

The duo are joined by researcher Jim Smith to discuss what has been mischaracterized as the Smiley Face Killer cases. These are hundreds of young men found dumped in water and falsely claimed to have been drowned. A characteristic of the young men in water cases is that the murder dump sites have often been previously searched and the body discoveries made some time later. There is a dearth of CCTV surveillance video in hundreds of cases.

I have written about this topic and Dino and I did a previous show. But no more spoiler alerts here as Jim Smith brings his own analysis and new details to the cases.

