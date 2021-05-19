Jim Smith Joins Patrick “Dino” Ryan and Russ Winter to Dissect the Young Men Dead in Water Phenomenon

The duo are joined by researcher Jim Smith to discuss what has been mischaracterized as the Smiley Face Killer cases. These are hundreds of young men found dumped in water and falsely claimed to have been drowned. A characteristic of the young men in water cases is that the murder dump sites have often been previously searched and the body discoveries made some time later. There is a dearth of CCTV surveillance video in hundreds of cases.
I have written about this topic and Dino and I did a previous show. But no more spoiler alerts here as Jim Smith brings his own analysis and new details to the cases.
Gentlemen,
Interesting show…very dark (not a criticism), but interesting.
Unfortunately, I still do not understand what the motives would be for these events within the demographic described in Georgia. Certainly, I am not doubting the events or research; however, I am just missing something in the motives beyond pure evil. This could be the motive in and of itself; however, the level of risk required to kill in such numbers, as indicated by the podcast, seems awfully large / wide for the culprits not to be exposed and put down with extreme prejudice.
(Respectfully) To be honest, this whole topic is probably too dark for me; however, I do appreciate the research and program. It is just me, not the work of these three men.
Dino (on a lighter note), I am glad to see you mastering your technology. So often people acquire hardware and software, but never really take the time to explore its potential. Further, I would say that many folks never eliminate technology that poses risk, if left underutilized (bloatware can provide back doors if unused or not eliminated). Plus this situation was successful, and I am happy for you that it worked out.
Mr. Smith, thanks for your research and participation in the podcast. It was fascinating to hear what you have worked to learn about and uncover. Please be well and best of luck as you move forward with your investigation / research (sincerely).
As always, thanks for the program gentlemen.
Best,
Simple Citizen
P.S. As I recall, Mr. Dick Gregory used to speak on the mysterious disappearance of African American men (specifically) in his lecture and interviews (1990s and early 2000s); however, I do not think these men were ever located and I certainly do not recall them being left in shallow waters. My guess is that a search of YouTube might bring some of these interviews and speaking engagements up for viewing.
Motive? Some twisted discordians just like to watch the world burn.