Federal Government’s ‘Domestic Extremism’ Committee is Being Run by the ADL and SPLC, Leaked Documents Show

By Eric Striyker | 20 May 2021

THE UNZ REVIEW — The US government’s war on political dissent is being guided by private left-wing and Zionist organizations, National Justice can report.

An internal document regarding the Pentagon’s “Countering Extremism Working Group” (CEWG) from last April names the individuals and groups that are slated for membership in a subcommittee that specializes in setting targets for the Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice’s war on conservative and nationalist leaning Americans.

Government officials tend to keep details of their collaboration with “private partners” secret out of fear of the public knowing the prejudices and biases informing policy.

Some names that stand out are Mark Pitcavage of the Anti-Defamation League, former Southern Poverty Law Center agent Heidi Beirich, Lecia Brooks and Susan Corke, also of the SPLC, and various figures representing the American Civil Liberties Union and the FBI Agents Association. […]