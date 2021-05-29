29 Whites Dead: April 2021 — Another Month In the Death of White America

Earlier: 33 Whites Die (And ONE White-On-Black Murder!): MARCH 2021—Another Month In The Death Of White America

By Kenn Gividen | 6 May 2021

THE UNZ REVIEW — During April 2021, I learned of 23 interracial conflicts that resulted in the death of white people. All of the offenders appear to be black or a person of color.

Perhaps the most appalling case, instantly memory-holed by the Regime Media for obvious reasons:

A black former pro football player, Phillip Adams, killed six whites, and himself.

The former NFL player killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5. James Lewis, 38, was also killed.

A sixth victim, white HVAC tech Robert Shook, died later.

The incidents occurred in York County, South Carolina [Renowned Doctor and Family Killed at Home – 5 People All Together, cn2.com, April 8 2021]

Trenton Morin, age 16, fatally shot in Flint, Michigan April 3, 2021.

Arrested was 20-year-old Terrance Panting. One report said Panting was attempting to take a shotgun from a teenager who was attempting to kill himself, but that but he was charged because he had his finger on the trigger. (Seems odd). [Police identify teen shot, killed in Flint, by Stephen Borowy, wnem.com, April 8 2021] […]