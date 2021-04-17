Top 7 Most Ridiculous Hate Crime Hoaxes

14 April 2021

REVOLVER — Among the American cosmopolitan left, the demand for hate crimes has always badly outpaced the supply.

The latest in a long and endless list of proofs for this thesis comes from Michigan’s Albion College. The college itself is a small liberal arts school, nestled in a town that voted more than 70 percent for Joe Biden last November. The chances that Albion, Michigan, is secretly a hotbed of KKK-style racism are not slim. They are zero, nonexistent.

The hatemongering Black Lives Matter activists of the college simply couldn’t handle the lack of racist hate crimes on campus. So one BLM activist at Albion College who wanted to give his life meaning decided to create a hoax. Unfortunately for that student, while it’s easy to fake a hate crime, it’s harder to trick the police.

Breaking: Last week, shocking racist messages appeared on the campus of @albioncollege in Mich., prompting a large response from the administration. The FBI was even put on standby. Today, Albion police announced that a black student admitted to the crimes.https://t.co/F0xo92WRXl pic.twitter.com/yuVQzOiB3T — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2021

Wow, absolutely shocking — how remarkable to think that phrasing like “We do exist KKK” would be fake. […]