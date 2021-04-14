Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss Minneapolis Matrix and Anti-Depressant Abuses

The duo cover the ongoing matrix and coinkydinks involving police and Dindu riots in Minneapolis. The Chauvin trial was sliced and diced and predictions made. We looked into American foreign policy and the way the US has been turned into an exporter of critical theory. What are the odds for a war of some consequence.
Back half of show gets into health and mental issues related to anti-depressants, sleep drugs and other better options for handling life’s anxieties and stresses. The drink powder mentioned is 2000 mg D-mannose and 100 mg cranberry extract with Vitamin C. Hat tip to Simple Citizen for his knowledge and personal assistance on this.
An Up-Pill Battle: Rethinking Antidepressants
Okay, I finally had the chance to complete the whole show. Last night I had a disjointed situation in which I heard the last half hour, but missed the first.
From my (humble) perspective, that last half hour was excellent. Not only was it honest and very sincere, but I think it will help a lot of the listeners and supporters of both these two gentlemen. It may inspire some reflection that can be extremely helpful in these stressful times and certainly there were some very positive ideas offered to help people out . Well done and I commend both gentlemen.
No for the first part of the show…
Well, I (personally and respectfully) cannot agree with either gentleman in most of what was stated. There seems to be a strong belief in the pageant that is pure Kabuki theater, with all of its geopolitical elements and machinations. Yet, if I were to even attempt to go point by point, in order to offer a counter perspective, I would wind up (in essence) writing an entire thread (which I have sort of done in the past and been called out on by other friends here at WW for doing so). Having learned from my past, and with the time that I currently have in this day, I am going to decline to do so in this instance.
Please remember that this is just my (very humble) opinion, and I would still recommend this episode of the show overall.
