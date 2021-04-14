Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss Minneapolis Matrix and Anti-Depressant Abuses

The duo cover the ongoing matrix and coinkydinks involving police and Dindu riots in Minneapolis. The Chauvin trial was sliced and diced and predictions made. We looked into American foreign policy and the way the US has been turned into an exporter of critical theory. What are the odds for a war of some consequence.

Back half of show gets into health and mental issues related to anti-depressants, sleep drugs and other better options for handling life’s anxieties and stresses. The drink powder mentioned is 2000 mg D-mannose and 100 mg cranberry extract with Vitamin C. Hat tip to Simple Citizen for his knowledge and personal assistance on this.

An Up-Pill Battle: Rethinking Antidepressants

Czech police detain David Duke …

Russ’ Winter Watch on the Radio, one-hour segment for April 13 episode is here.

Patrick Ryan Show with Dino site is here.