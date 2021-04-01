Newly discovered eyewitness account puts NIST in a corner on WTC 7 explosions

By Craig McKee | 24 March 2021
ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS FOR 9/11 TRUTH — A recently discovered eyewitness account of an “incredibly loud explosion” during the destruction of World Trade Center Building 7 on September 11, 2001, has put the National Institute of Standards and Technology in a very uncomfortable position.
NIST claimed in its 2008 report on Building 7 that there were “no witness reports” of an explosion when the 47-story skyscraper fell symmetrically into its own footprint. The account of correspondent Gigi Stone Woods, who was reporting that day for local cable news channel NY1, categorically contradicts NIST’s claim.
Anyone familiar with the unscientific way that NIST conducted its investigation would expect the agency to simply ignore Woods’ account. But that won’t be so easy in this case because of the pending “request for correction” submitted last April by Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. The organization is now leveraging the request for correction to compel NIST to interview Woods, who confirmed her account to AE911Truth in January 2021. […]
Perhaps ‘long suppressed’ is just as appropriate as ‘newly discovered’.
>the 47-story skyscraper fell symmetrically into its own footprint
It’s difficult to imagine a more professional controlled demolition of such a large/tall building as the collapse of WTC-7; the ‘symmetry’ really was a thing of beauty — also after its collapse you see the upwelling clouds of dust typical when such a large amount of debris hits the ground (as seen in other controlled demolitions) — contrast that to the enormous volume of dust produced by the towers as they were collapsing.
One question that has always bothered me: why bring WTC-7 down that way? — i.e. in a way that is so easily recognized as/so similar to a controlled demolition — miscalculation? — arrogance? — overconfidence?