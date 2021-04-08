Is Scopolamine (Devil’s Breath) a Widespread, Undetected Threat?

“It’s not a drug you can buy in the way you might buy some other new psychoactive substance, some legal high, or whatever. It’s not available in that sense because it’s not a drug you would want to take for any pleasurable purpose.” — Dr. Les King, chemist and forensic scientist

Scopolamine is a drug doctors prescribe in low-dose trans-dermal patches to treat nausea associated with anesthesia; however, in higher-doses, it can cause paralysis and amnesia. Sold on the black market in powdered form, it’s a street drug referred to as “burundanga,” “the voodoo drug” and “devil’s breath.” It’s extracted from the flowering pods of the Datura arborea tree. The tree itself is popularly known as the “borrachero.” In its processed form, scopolamine is a light-yellow, tasteless, odorless powder.

The drug can be covertly administered to unsuspecting victims via laced chewing gum, laced chocolate, spiked drinks or merely by dusting it on sheets of paper. The most common and effective method of delivery is by adding it to food and drinks. Over the last couple of years, scopolamine has been identified as being commonly mixed with cocaine and heroin.

It can also be blown into someone’s face or dispersed into the air of enclosed spaces. When administered, intoxication occurs almost immediately. Complete amnesia occurs while the subject/target is under the influence of the drug. The subject/target is totally unaware of their condition even after the effects wear off.

Scopolamine powder is readily soluble. It does not have a very long half life. Even high doses leave the body within three to four days. It’s excreted (unchanged) in the urine within the first 12 hours after oral ingestion, which makes it challenging to detect with urinalysis. Few hospitals have HPLC testing (high-pressure liquid chromatography), which is the best and most accurate way to test for the drug. As such, use could be widely under-reported, medical literature admits. We suggest this may be an understatement.

Incredibly, even tiny doses are sufficient to cause people to succumb, leading to complete loss of normal nervous-system control. The question begs: Could this be an airborne threat to large populations?

Victims become submissive, disoriented and can be led around like zombies. Criminals have used burundanga to take victims on what’s referred to as a “million-dollar ride.” When properly administered, the drug causes absolute obedience without being obvious to others. Who needs MKUltra with scopolamine around?

Dr. Camilo Uribe, head of Bogata Colombia’s toxicology clinic and leading expert on scopolamine, says, “It’s like chemical hypnosis.”

In the July 3, 1995, edition of the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Uribe is also quoted as stating, “When a patient (of U.S. date-rape drugs) is under hypnosis, he or she usually recalls what happened. But with scopolamine, this isn’t possible because the memory was never recorded.”

In brief, scopolamine interferes with the transmission of nerve impulses and depresses the central nervous system, causing memory retention to be nonexistent. Because Scopolamine completely blocks the formation of memories — unlike most date-rape drugs — it’s virtually impossible for child and adult victims to ever identify their assailants or describe the crimes to which they’ve been subjected.

Scopolamine has escaped the boundaries of the intelligence community. It’s no longer contained to Special Operations and Black Ops. It’s now readily available on the street for any criminal element to exploit.

Scopolamine is identified as being used in a variety of criminal activities, including; rape, pornography (adult and child), abduction, human trafficking, robbery and murder.

Winter Watch Takeaway : Our open-source research on this drug revealed a rather suspicious narrative. We are told it’s a huge problem in Colombia and in particular Bogota, where it’s utilized as an assault weapon in a high percentage of crimes — some 50,000 per year. Of course, it’s grown there.

In North America, there are accounts of hospitalizations in which people thought they were taking rohypnol (roofies), but were instead taking “counterfeits” containing scopolamine. The narrative holds that, as a crime, it’s mostly a date-rape drug.

A site called Cruiseshipdrugs. com tells us:

In more recent years, the plants are being grown in the U.S. Americans are growing the drug legally, buying the seeds over the internet and raising them hydroponically or in gardens. A savvy greenhouse grower can grow the plant indoors anywhere, legally. This means the end product could originate anywhere in the U.S. or worldwide for that matter. There is a huge following of American growers on the internet.

The question of the use of devil’s breath in Crime Syndicate/intelligence black ops is starkly unspoken. Awareness seems strangely muted in that regard. But any criminal or corrupt law enforcement or government could use the drug as a means of setting up a person to commit a crime or to be controlled and exploited in some manner.

Could MKUltra sleeper assassins and operatives be handled with scopolamine, to exert mind control as super soldiers and brainwashed killers, being used to do secret dirty work? And what about entertainers? What about the large numbers of young men found dead in water aka the Smiley Face cases?