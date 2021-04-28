The Curious Case of Evangelist Pat Robertson

The Zionist-evangelical back story goes back several decades, with 90-year-old televangelist Pat Robertson being a prime case study.

One of the more notable “coincidences” or anomalies Winter Watch brings to your attention is the image of Robertson on the cover of Time magazine in 1986 — back before the public was red pilled by the Internet –as the pastor posed with a gesture called the Freemason “Sign of a Fellow Craft.”

The Times cover story appeared just as Robertson’s ministry left the launch pad, and it grew rapidly from there. He was also preparing to run for the 1988 presidential election. His physical gesture on the Times’ cover was a giant dog whistle to high-level Freemasons to support and promote this otherwise rather mediocre tele-minister. Robertson was then given regular exposure during his presidential bid and ran on a standard Christian values platform. He also became an important ally of the Bush dynasty.

During the next decade following the Freemason dog whistle, his television network, CBN, expanded to 180 countries and was broadcast in 71 languages. In 1988, it was renamed the CBN Family Channel; and later, simply the Family Channel.

Significantly, Robertson in 1991 wrote a bestselling book of some merit: “The New World Order”. Borrowing heavily from Eustice Mullins’ and the great Nesta Webster’s work, in many respects the book played a major role in putting terms like “NWO conspiracy” within the Overton Window vernacular – at least for a period. Robertson stated, “a conspiracy has existed in the world working through Freemasonry and a secret Order of the Illuminati, a group combining Masons and Jewish Bankers.”

He described American policy with accuracy as a “behind-the-scenes establishment” with “enormous power” for which the “principal goal is the establishment of a one-world government where the control of money is in the hands of one or more privately owned but government-chartered central banks.”

Without naming the 8,000-pound elephant in the room, he pointed out Jewish bankster Paul Warburg’s role as the “true draftsman” and “catalyst” of the sinister U.S. central bank — the Federal Reserve — in 1913.

He calls The Economist an independent magazine that once had a Rothschild as its chairman, or “the Rothschild publication.” Other notables: “The money barons of Europe, who had established privately owned central banks like the Bank of England, found in war the excuse to make large loans.”

In the book, Robertson exposed a conspiracy that includes such elements as the Illuminati, the New Age Movement, the Freemasons, the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission. Robertson further claims and we would suggest accurately that the rise of this one-world conspiracy is being guided by Satan to fulfill the predictions of millennial Christian eschatology, viewing it as a sign that the end times are nearing.

The Talk? Afterwards, Robertson Turns into a Hack

When the book was published, Robertson was subjected to the well-worn one-trick-pony epithets of “antisemitism TM” and labeled a “conspiracy theorist.” But that didn’t stop the sales and distribution of “The New World Order” in the least.

Despite getting relatively close to some fundamental truths, it seems that shortly thereafter someone had “the talk” with Pat. Perhaps it was the same such “talk” given to Alex Jones before he turned into a hack. Winter Watch reported particulars of “the talk” as it related to the downfall of the British National Party in which Jewish interests tried to pay off that party to demonize Muslims and refrain from critiques of bankster interests. Anything else BNP espoused was fine.

William Randolph Hearst financed the first three years of Billy Graham’s Crusades. The Van Duyn Illuminati family in California also helped Billy Graham’s ministry get started.

The Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakan revealed, with some humor, what he called the Jewish plutocrat’s Edgar Bronfman talk and treatment in the sermon below. Unlike Robertson and others, Farrakan wasn’t buying.

Par for the course, after “the treatment” Robertson hit the personal financial jackpot when his Family Channel network became part of the Big Media consolidation and was sold to News Corp. in 1997, which renamed it Fox Family. A condition of the sale was that Robertson’s show, “The 700 Club,” would run twice a day in perpetuity, regardless of any changes of ownership.

The channel is now owned by Jewish-managed Disney, which in turn is under the late Sumner Redstone’s Viacom empire. How much independence does Robertson have today, even if he sought to go back to his pre-talk world view?

Apparently he now toes the party line even cheerleading BLM and making police brutality and putting Chauvin “under the jail” an important talking point.

Regardless of what exactly transpired, Robertson soon became an ardent Christian pro-Israel Zionist and supporter of neocon Middle East warmongering. He is also a purveyor of clash-of-civilization propaganda. Robertson said that Islam is “a violent political system bent on the overthrow of the governments of the world and world domination.” He elaborated, saying that “with Islam, you’re dealing with not a religion, you’re dealing with a political system, and I think we should treat it as such, and treat its adherents as such as we would members of the communist party, members of some fascist group.”

He could regularly be called upon to suggest that his audience apply pressure toward Zionist objectives. Additionally, Robertson’s former 1991 rhetoric on banksterism is toned down considerably.

At 90, Robertson is spry, ageless and rarely misses a beat. Of late, and in a manner typical of controlled opposition, he claims — namely, that a homosexual or lavender Mafia dominates media, entertainment and has infiltrated government, religious institutions, and academia.

In general Robertson is dismissed on this as a “religious bigot.” At Winter Watch we prefer and put forth an evidence based debate that focuses more on 1. do homosexuals have undue influence relative to their numbers? 2. are homosexuals pushing an agenda, and if so what is it? 3. is that agenda beneficial to humanity and the broader society?