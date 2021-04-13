An Up-Pill Battle: Rethinking Antidepressants

Next up in our analysis of pharma (aka harma) industry skulduggery is a review of researchers’ conclusions following their examination of 70 studies involving five antidepressants. The commonly prescribed inhibitors are used to treat a variety of so-called “mental disorders,” and especially the dubious “generalized anxiety disorder.” The Quackery estimates that 40 million are afflicted and, of course, need chemicals to counter it. It is all big business for the corruptos.

In reality, anxiety is a manufactured cultural byproduct of our time. And with Covid tyranny in force it is a certainty that anxiety and depression are in overdrive as part of the Crime Syndicate trauma based mind kontrol.

One of the identifiers of anxiety are phobias. Symptoms include:

restlessness

a sense of dread

feeling constantly “on edge”

difficulty concentrating

irritability

A Personal Perspective

I have a real fear of heights and literally panic and experience vertigo near cliffs or when attempting to jump into water from higher levels. It’s sort of ironic because in high school I was a star pole vaulter, an active trampoliner and had some interest in piloting planes. But that all changed in college, when I learned a “Beavis and Butthead” life lesson.

Under the influence of alcohol, I was fourth out of five mates to jump off of Seattle’s Montlake Bridge. It’s a 58-foot drop from the top of the rail down to the water. I was so fearless, I didn’t even hesitate. I was the only one injured, because I failed to tuck my left arm in tight.

Then, two years later, I was in a serious car accident. It was a major chain-reaction car-truck smashup on the Interstate 5 at night in rain. There were fatalities that I eyewitnessed. I walked away with scratches from broken glass, a charlie horsed left thigh, and a hairline fracture from jamming my index finger. I still have a small scar an inch over my eye from glass shard. The impact was so powerful, it bent the steering wheel column. It was probably my youth, my overall body strength and just sheer luck that prevented broken bones or a spinal injury. The pileup was a horrifying scene of 15 vehicles and their passengers. My car was completely totaled and the driver’s door sheared off hitting me on the way. I’m still amazed I walked away relatively unscathed. By the way, this latest scam they are running about “survivor guilt” is nonsense in my experience.

These two experiences extinguished my prior youthful fearlessness and resulted in what The Quackery would diagnosis as “phobias.”

My driving phobia centers around both wet and night conditions, similar to my accident. I sometimes refuse to drive on highways with poor visibility and rain and to such a point that some people might consider me strange or stubborn.

Subsequently, I’ve been a passenger in automobiles several times when the driving was too fast in rain. On one occasion, I was adamant about slowing down and was yelling at the top of my lungs. On one occasion, when ignored, I told the driver to “pull the fuck over and let me out!” before he finally slowed down. Inappropriate panic attack for no reason? Obviously, this is in the eye of the beholder. Some might think so, but I think not. It’s a survival instinct. Who cares about the niceties. I’m certainly not going to pop pills for it. How many people are dead now for being passive about what they instinctively knew was dangerous?

Only hardcore totally asleep pajama people can skirt around this. These are adjustments, and I think fear, anxiety and phobias relate to primeval survival instincts and social Darwinism. In fact, given the reality of the world we live in, if you are not experiencing these symptoms from time to time or to varying degrees — then perhaps your spirit and instincts are not engaged or functioning, or you are living in cartoon world. I’m convinced the kakistocracy wants your cognitive and survival abilities curtailed.

I’ve never taken antidepressants, so I have little experience with them except as a bystander. My ex-wife ended up on a roller coaster with them, as she had side effects — what she called feeling “too numb” and “dull” — then would go off of them and would be subject to the spring push back described below. Readers who have or do use them can comment on it.

So let’s consider another of my phobias — let’s call it “fear of Quack Harma” — and look at anti-depressants, and specifically the anti-anxiety “treatments” duloxetine, fluoxetine, paroxetine, sertraline and venlafaxine, which were reviewed in studies of 18,526 patients. There are no long term studies on these neurotoxins.

We covered another neurotoxin for anxiety and pain in yesterday’s post: “The Latest Abuse from the Harma Industry: Benzos.”

Dulling the Senses

Most antidepressants are designed to alter mechanisms regulating serotonin, an evolutionary ancient biochemical found throughout the brain and the rest of the body. In the brain, serotonin acts as a neurotransmitter, a chemical that controls the firing of neurons, which are those brain cells that regulate how we think, feel, and behave. In fact all Harma and Tavistockian psychotropics problematically act and alter brain neurotransmitters in some manner.

Antidepressants change the balance of serotonin in the brain, increasing the concentration outside of neurons. With long-term antidepressant use, the brain pushes back against these drugs and eventually restores the balance of serotonin outside of the neuron with a number of compensatory changes.

The push back of the brain increases over months of antidepressant treatment, and depressive symptoms commonly return, frequently resulting in full-blown relapse. Often, this compels practitioners aka Harma quacks to increase the dose or switch the patient to a more powerful drug.

Another effect of the brain pushing back against antidepressants is that the push back can cause a relapse when you stop taking the drug. This push-back effect is analogous to the action of a spring. When you stop taking the drug — like taking your hand off of a spring (coil) in a compressed position — there’s a sudden surge in the symptoms of depression.

Antidepressants could kill neurons by causing structural damage of the sort often found in Parkinson’s disease. This neurological damage might explain why some people taking antidepressant medication can develop Parkinson’s disease symptoms and tardive dyskinesia, which is characterized by involuntary and repetitive body movements.

As if our society needs more of this, the neuron-killing effects of antidepressants can be expected to have negative effects on cognition. Recent research on older women also indicates that prolonged antidepressant use is associated with a 70% increase in the risk of mild cognitive impairment and an increase in the risk of dementia.

Researchers looked specifically at more serious outcomes from these drugs, including reports of deaths, suicides, suicidal thinking or suicide attempts, aggression, and a type of extreme restlessness called akathisia. The video at the end shows the impact of akathisia on people. The study was published in the peer-reviewed British Medical Journal (BMJ) on an open-access basis, so it can be read for free online.

They found an overall increased risk of aggressive behavior, which was almost doubled in people taking the drugs compared to people taking placebo (odds ratio [OR] 1.93, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.26 to 2.95).

Looking separately at results for those under the age of 18, they found that children and adolescents did have increased risks of suicide, at 3 in 100 for those taking antidepressants, compared to 1 in 100 on placebo (OR 2.39, 95% CI 1.31 to 4.33). Similar results occurred for aggression, at just under 4 in 100 for those on antidepressants, compared to 1 in 100 on placebo (OR 2.79, 95% CI 1.62 to 4.81).

Winter Watch Takeaway

Is “I am God” scientism and chemicals really going to beat nature and human evolution? Of course not.

I swear we are not turning into a vitamin store, but here are some natural mood enhancers and stabilizers, and some reasonable advice:

Limit alcohol. It’s a depressant and, naturally, has been linked to feelings of depression. Be extremely careful what you take with alcohol.

Avoid hard drugs.

Be phobic and judgmental toward riffraff, and stay clear. All about da’ love and tolerance is BS.

“They never will love where they ought to love, who do not hate where they ought to hate.” – Edmund Burke

“We do urge hate: If you love something, that love requires you to hate anything that threatens its survival.” –Matthew Hale

“Achilles glared at him and answered, ‘Fool, prate not to me about covenants. There can be no covenants between men and lions, wolves and lambs can never be of one mind, but hate each other out and out an through. Therefore, there can be no understanding between you and me, nor may there be any covenants between us, till one or other shall fall.”― Homer, The Iliad

“Feeding milk and bananas to a serpent only makes its venom more potent.” — Chanakya Pandita, Raja niti sastra, expeller of Alexander the Great

“A time to tear apart and a time to sew together; a time to be silent and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate; a time for war and a time for peace.” — Ecclesiastes 7

If you feel guilty or depressed about something you are doing- trust the reaction. Moral relativism is a monumental scam to drag you to a lower spiritual level.

Other medications can have counter indications causing depression.

We are genetically wired to respond well to the outdoors and greenery. And suffice to say breathing freely without masks.

Try to stay in the real, not the cartoon world. Avoid MSM news, soul sucking filth and lugenpresse propaganda. Much of this is deliberate trauma based psyop designed to create neurosis in the population. Read Winter Watch to learn to process and recognize trauma based hoaxes and deceptions.

Vitamin B5 supports the adrenal glands, which reduces stress and anxiety levels.

Vitamin B9, also known as folate or folic acid, and vitamin B12 are important for balancing out depressive moods.

are important for balancing out depressive moods. St. John’s wort, or SAMe, can help stabilize moodiness.

Also consider Omega-3 fatty acids, saffron, 5-HTP, DHEA — Serotonin.

Sleep aid: Valerian herb and hops extract in pill form. Do not use with Harma sedatives, anti-depressants and alcohol. If you are a quasi-teetotaler, this one will give maximum effect.

Recognize and give consideration to the idea that your phobias and fears may be natural and protective.

