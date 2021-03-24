Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss J Edgar Hoover and the Roy Cohn Method as a Template of Control

This show’s conversation provides deeper insights into the kompromat and infestation machinations of our world.

Freemasons in the police was mentioned. Hoover was raised to Master Mason on Nov. 9, 1920, in Federal Lodge No. 1, Washington, D.C. His made-man FBI career was meteoric afterward (1924). In 1955, he was coronated a 33rd Degree Inspector General Honorary and awarded the Scottish Rite’s highest recognition, the Grand Cross of Honour, in 1965.

Post-show update: Boulder shooter- bullshit narrative alert