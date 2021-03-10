Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Las Vegas Harvest Deception

Dino Ryan and Russ in this show focused almost entirely on the Las Vegas Harvest deception event of 2017 where 60 were allegedly shot to death and 411 were wounded over a ten minute spree. It is claimed that one Stephen Poddack, a 64 year man inexplicably holed up on the distant 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay armed with twenty-four firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, and numerous high-capacity magazines capable of holding up to 100 rounds apiece.

Next the inexplicable tale of Jesus Campos, the alleged security guard shot in the Mandalay was examined. The citation material, photos and Ellen interview referenced can be tracked in: ‘Missing’ Vegas Security Guard Jesus Campos Shows Up for ‘Ellen’ Show Interview, Digs Himself Into a Deep Hole.

The duo examined rare footage of two overhead cameras taken of the scene. These are embedded in the following post where you can follow along the conversation and apply your own eyes: The Mandalay Rooftop Footage of the Route 91 Massacre.

A link to the post Highly Revealing Synchronized Videos Emerge of Las Vegas Shooting (Note Important Shooter Audio Analysis Update! provides rare footage of the scene on the ground for extra scrutiny.

The Mystery of the Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend was discussed.

Shanksville on 911 mentioned by Dino: The “Boeing 757” That Magically Vaporized in Shanksville on 9/11

This episode is here.

The Patrick Ryan Show with Dino is here.