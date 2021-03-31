Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss MK Ultra and the Question about Conspiracy, Somebody Would Talk

Patrick “Dino” Ryan and Winter Watch’s own Russ Winter in their weekly hour-long segment on Tuesday focused on MK Ultra and the conspiracy question of “someone would talk”. The answer to the second- they do. The cases of Jack Ruby and E. Howard Hunt stand out.
Released JFK Files Place Jack Ruby Near the Texas Book Depository Building
The Shakespearean Tale of E. Howard Hunt’s JFK Assassination Confession
Louis Jolyon West: Johnny on the Spot Mind Controller
