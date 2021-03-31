Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss MK Ultra and the Question about Conspiracy, Somebody Would Talk

Patrick “Dino” Ryan and Winter Watch’s own Russ Winter in their weekly hour-long segment on Tuesday focused on MK Ultra and the conspiracy question of “someone would talk”. The answer to the second- they do. The cases of Jack Ruby and E. Howard Hunt stand out.

Released JFK Files Place Jack Ruby Near the Texas Book Depository Building

The Shakespearean Tale of E. Howard Hunt’s JFK Assassination Confession

Louis Jolyon West: Johnny on the Spot Mind Controller

Posts mentioned in this show:

The Narut Revelations: Mind-Controlled Manchurian Candidates

John Jacob Astor: Freemason, Intel Operative and Made Man

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is Yet Another in a Long Line of Made Men

Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World

Netflix – The Confession Killer (Henry Lee Lucas)

The Lil Nas X travesty

Video Game violence and gore

Russ' Winter Watch on the Radio, one-hour segment for March 30 episode is here.

