Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss Czech Covid-1984, the New Potato Head and 9/11 Shanksville

The duo discuss how it could be that the Czech Republic has the worst Covid-1984 outbreak in the world, the draconian measures being put in place and whether Russ should bail out of Europe. Both are fans of the Black Hills of South Dakota as an option.

They then dive into the social engineering behind Hasbro’s so-called “gender neutral” Potato Head and other toys. The harm from the resulting gender-identity disorder in children (GIDC) is discussed.

Russ skewers The New York Times (aka NY Slimes) over its latest Orwellian opinion piece in which it tells public they’ve had too much to think, and that they should use only the Slimes’ and other Lugenpresse sources for information.

The duo dispenses with the official narrative of what happened at Shanksville on 9/11.

