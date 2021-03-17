Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss Biden Deepfakes, California’s Culturally Marxist School Curriculum and Potential Outcomes of a Simulated War with China

Patrick “Dino” Ryan and Winter Watch’s own Russ Winter in their weekly hour-long segment on Tuesday focused on the use of deepfake technology to coverup puppet Joe Biden’s cognitive, mental and speech decline.

After the show Biden demonstrated more interesting visual illusion camera work as his hands skirted through reporter’s boom microphones.

Is this a scene from the movie Ghost? pic.twitter.com/kXUbtfkQE9

— Henri (@Heel_Gewoon) March 17, 2021

Obama’s hologram interview with Oprah.

CGI technology in the making– just like everything you are seeing happening in Washington D.C with the faux biden admin: Voice changing capabilities. State of the art masks and makeup artists, holograms–all being used. President Trump is running his 2nd Presidential term pic.twitter.com/1Mz1AzV7JP — Merica 🇺🇸✝️ (@red_pilld) March 10, 2021

Next, they skewer California’s proposed ethnic studies school curriculum, which openly and unapologetically calls for a “counter-genocide” of whites. One of the suggested courses involves students paying homage to the powers of murderous cruel Aztec gods of sacrifice and slaughter by chanting to the gods in the name of social justice. You can’t make this stuff up.

The declassified war simulations outcome with China were discussed, and Blue Team USA loses this conflict in the Asian/West Pacific theater.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They also touched on Dr. Vernon Coleman’s warning about immunity impairment from vaccines and new mutations. Russ hopes to delve deeper into this topic in his next podcast with the “Wisdom Circle” brain trust.

Russ’ one-hour segment of Dino’s March 16 episode is here.

Patrick Ryan Show with Dino site is here.