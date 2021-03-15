Is Biden in Deepfake Mode?

Deepfake technology was invented for Biden. Do we encounter real Biden, deepfake Biden, body-double Biden, hyper-realistic mask-wearing Biden or a combination of all these?

The logic and need to go deepfake with Biden is super compelling. Even The Hill suggested he needs a hologram for his public appearances. Here is an example of his disconnect from reality:

“Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?”

No wonder there have been 55 days of Biden and no press conference. He is only seen in the form of various “proof of life”-like video clips distributed on the internet. The videos almost always show him uncomfortably struggling to read scripted remarks from a teleprompter.

In the following clip, he shows up for rare swearing-in of appointments. He continues to demonstrate cognitive issues. He couldn’t recall name of his Secretary of Defense. He calls him “the guy who runs that outfit over there” and “the former general”.

In this clip, the top of Biden’s head blurs out as he is walking, so much so that the Lugenpresse had to weigh in on the topic. They labeled it a technical “glitch.”

Next are bizarre WTF clips straight out of the Illuminati card game. Notice card impostor on the left’s neckline.

In this CNBC interview, it appears that Biden — or the actor playing Biden — is decked out in a very pale-colored face mask. But the neck below the chin flap is someone else’s skin. Maybe it is the “lighting” but I can’t recall ever seeing anything similar.

The next video is with Dr. Fauci whose face covering has a gap at the shirt line.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jonna Mendez former chief of disguise in the Central Intelligence Agency ‘s (CIA) Office of Technical Service told NPR that they have had the mask technology since the 1980’s and they demonstrated it for George Bush senior in the oval office. One can only imagine the advances in mask technology since.

NPR: SAGAL: And there’s a very famous story, just to sort of start right off with your level of expertise, that you went in to the Oval Office with the first President Bush disguised as somebody else and he couldn’t tell. MENDEZ: Yes. SAGAL: Yes. MENDEZ: Was wearing a full face mask, came with hair. I looked great. You know, he had been chief of CIA. SAGAL: I remember that. MENDEZ: So he kind of knew where the level of expertise was. This mask I was showing him was just notching it up about four levels. I mean, it was a huge leap in technology. And I told him that I was going to show him the latest disguise stuff that we had. And he’s looking like, where’s your stuff? And I said, I’m wearing it, but I’m going to take it off and show it to you. And he said, oh, don’t take it off. And he got up, and he came and he looked. And he walked around. He said, OK, do it. So I did that Tom Cruise peel.

Was the movie “Face Off” predictive programming?

The last video shows the Pope disappearing at a window. Was it a hologram?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can’t make this stuff up. It even challenges my cognitive dissonance and is not a rabbit hole I especially care to go down. If someone can effectively debunk it have at it, but for us it is in the realm of sketchy.