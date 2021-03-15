Is Biden in Deepfake Mode?

Deepfake technology was invented for Biden. Do we encounter real Biden, deepfake Biden, body-double Biden, hyper-realistic mask-wearing Biden or a combination of all these?
The logic and need to go deepfake with Biden is super compelling. Even The Hill suggested he needs a hologram for his public appearances. Here is an example of his disconnect from reality:
“Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?”
No wonder there have been 55 days of Biden and no press conference. He is only seen in the form of various “proof of life”-like video clips distributed on the internet. The videos almost always show him uncomfortably struggling to read scripted remarks from a teleprompter.
In the following clip, he shows up for rare swearing-in of appointments. He continues to demonstrate cognitive issues. He couldn’t recall name of his Secretary of Defense. He calls him “the guy who runs that outfit over there” and “the former general”.
In this clip, the top of Biden’s head blurs out as he is walking, so much so that the Lugenpresse had to weigh in on the topic. They labeled it a technical “glitch.”
Next are bizarre WTF clips straight out of the Illuminati card game. Notice card impostor on the left’s neckline.
In this CNBC interview, it appears that Biden — or the actor playing Biden — is decked out in a very pale-colored face mask. But the neck below the chin flap is someone else’s skin. Maybe it is the “lighting” but I can’t recall ever seeing anything similar.
The next video is with Dr. Fauci whose face covering has a gap at the shirt line.
Jonna Mendez former chief of disguise in the Central Intelligence Agency ‘s (CIA) Office of Technical Service told NPR that they have had the mask technology since the 1980’s and they demonstrated it for George Bush senior in the oval office. One can only imagine the advances in mask technology since.
SAGAL: And there’s a very famous story, just to sort of start right off with your level of expertise, that you went in to the Oval Office with the first President Bush disguised as somebody else and he couldn’t tell.
MENDEZ: Yes.
SAGAL: Yes.
MENDEZ: Was wearing a full face mask, came with hair. I looked great. You know, he had been chief of CIA.
SAGAL: I remember that.
MENDEZ: So he kind of knew where the level of expertise was. This mask I was showing him was just notching it up about four levels. I mean, it was a huge leap in technology. And I told him that I was going to show him the latest disguise stuff that we had. And he’s looking like, where’s your stuff? And I said, I’m wearing it, but I’m going to take it off and show it to you. And he said, oh, don’t take it off. And he got up, and he came and he looked. And he walked around. He said, OK, do it. So I did that Tom Cruise peel.
Was the movie “Face Off” predictive programming?
The last video shows the Pope disappearing at a window. Was it a hologram?
You can’t make this stuff up. It even challenges my cognitive dissonance and is not a rabbit hole I especially care to go down. If someone can effectively debunk it have at it, but for us it is in the realm of sketchy.
I wonder if it’s more a case of “what” is under the mask than “who” is under the mask.
The subliminal messages from They Live seem much more benign than reality.
https://youtu.be/yjw_DuNkOUw
“Masturbate and Do Drugs”
AN ASIDE:
Well we got this one right and wrong…
Followed brabantian’s link (thanks for that one) and came across this one:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qt5pFqtqXkgU/
So some of us spoke several month’s ago about the daughter’s political career being over at the current time and that the sons would be positioned for the Congress (Jr. to the Senate / Eric to the Congress) in places / locations where support is strong, but they do not currently reside in.
Seems the powers that be have decided to go back to pushing that first horse (the daughter), even though President Orange Potato is (fake) blaming her hubby for the sham defeat.
From the film Wag the Dog (“never change horses in midstream”):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qABA0X6IzxU
Video by a guy in Washington DC when Biden was supposedly making a live presentation in the Rose Garden
Guy could see into the Rose Garden from his perch on another DC building at that same time, and seems Biden wasn’t there
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ozr9bwTPnmbv/
“You know, you know the thing”
– Joe Biden
Wasn’t there also that video technology that could alter facial expressions and the accompanying spoken words in real-time that was actually demonstrated a few years ago? That would be especially useful in making Biden look mentally competent.
Remember how Reagan was savaged by the media for much milder memory lapses?
s16,
To your main point:
“In April 2018, Jordan Peele collaborated with Buzzfeed to create a deepfake of Barack Obama with Peele’s voice; it served as a public service announcement to increase awareness of deepfakes.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deepfake
_____________________________________________________________________________
And yet, Mr. Winter’s identification of the H.W. Bush tomfoolery places the world wide debut in the correct time sequence. As for the public, Mission Impossible may have represented the masking technology, but to your very valid point, the digital version is first explained in the film Rising Sun:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gPr_qix-po
I could not find you the specific clip, but the trailer gives an indication. Then for an explanation, I might suggest:
https://www.eejournal.com/article/deepfake-video-is-here-reality-is-fleeting/
Yet, I have to (respectfully) disagree with that author:
“Well, the fake-video technology portrayed in “Rising Sun” is no longer science fiction. Just 25 years later, it’s real; it’s automated; and it’s powered by AI. The question is, what will we now do about it?”
It was not “science fiction” even before the release of that film.
My humble suggestion is that the ability to change both still images and video began at the end of the 1970s for the government, and started to be (very primitively) leaked / released to the public through the Commodore Amiga, which was a far superior PC for still imagery and video to anything on the market at the time (including Apple and NeXT).
The use of the software Video Toaster (created by the comedian Dana Carvey’s brother, Brad Carvey with partners) was the beginning of wider use amongst the public in such editing abilities:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amiga
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Video_Toaster
These events (hardware and software pairing) would have occurred around 1990 (or tail end of 89), which is in line with the quotation of the mask technology debut that Mr. Winter has provided us with.
In the end, you are right about all the recent press; however, I would add / support your post with the idea that a “soft rollout” of the technology was introduced to the public between 1989 and 1994 (which coincides with vast changes to other technologies around the same period).
Best,
SC
Anyone with a nvidia GPU can easily produce very good deep fakes, at least with out very close inspections those look even with spoken words very real, and fact is anyone can do that(well nvidia GPU required).
They extract the person face they want from videos and train it on the target, sure you have to inspect, and it takes several days depending on the size and which GPU you have, but im sure in few years you can do that real-time.
This might be the best deepfake forum https://mrdeepfakes.com/forums/ and you get enough examples or help if you want to deepfake yourself.
Such rubbish , he is acting dumb and avoiding his responsibilities as Trump did with his Clown act, while plans are completed and progressing in the back ground. ie. Paramount importance get the jab into the Gentiles.