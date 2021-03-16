Amazon cancels bestselling book ‘When Harry Became Sally’ that challenged trans movement: Bookseller says it is purging books that ‘frame transgender identity as a mental illness’

14 March 2021

STATION GOSSIP — Amazon has said that it pulled a book that ‘challenges the transgender movement’ because it does not allow books that ‘frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.’

The online retailer explained its stance in a letter to Congress on Thursday, after several GOP senators demanded CEO Jeff Bezos explain why it had pulled the bestselling book When Harry Became Sally.

‘We have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness,’ Amazon said in response to the Congressional inquiry about the 2018 book.

The letter last month from Republican Senators including Marco Rubio of Florida , Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana and Josh Hawley of Missouri had accused Amazon of ‘openly signaling to conservative Americans that their views are not welcome on its platforms.’

When Harry Became Sally, by Ryan T. Anderson, had made Amazon’s bestseller list and was on sale on the site for three years before it was pulled without explanation several weeks ago. […]