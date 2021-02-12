Police Investigation Concludes, Points to Edward Heath as Pederast Prime Minister of UK

My biggest awakening during 2017 was the degree to which Great Britain is a cesspool run by the worst elements imaginable. This goes back well over a century to the buggery era of Cecil Rhodes, Lord Kutchner, Lord Milner and Lord Northcliffe.

The little known case of Keith Harding the pederast head of the Spys Lodge is essential to the background. These men established a homosexual-pederast clique that ruled and controlled the country. This clique has always had a bloodthirsty, sadistic, war-mongering element to it. Readers are urged to use the links above to set the stage.

Note: Pederasty is a homosexual relationship between an adult male and a pubescent or adolescent male. Pedophilia is a disorder in which an adult or older adolescent experiences a primary or exclusive sexual attraction to prepubescent children. Pedophilia is much more rare than pederasty.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Edward Heath has been the subject of a murder and pederast investigation called “Operation Conifer” since he died in 2005. Heath’s wingman during a long reign of serial murder and abuse was the infamous Jimmy Saville. Now, after 12 years, police say they are 120% certain Heath was involved in these crimes and 30 witnesses have come forward. These witnesses came forth decades ago and law enforcement worked to actively suppress and bury the cases.

The reporting of the Daily Mail aka Daily Fail is illustrative of the problem, as the rag ran articles quoting others within the power structure who are alleged to have been a part of the pedo ring as calling the inquiry “futile beyond belief and one-sided and an abuse of taxpayers’ money when Wiltshire Police say they have scant resources.”

As this investigation was underway, a readily apparent and orchestrated doth-protest-too-loudly gaslighting, slur and inversion campaign was forthcoming against the investigators. This was very reminiscent of the infamous Dutroux case in Belgium and Frankin Scandal.

In late 2017 the Wiltshire police department at the heart of the investigation has at last revealed its final report. You will now note this has been taken down because of pressure and shortly after the head of the investigation took a lateral job transfer elsewhere. Sounds like Veale was lucky, as other investigators such as Gary Caradori in the Franklin case ended up dead in a “mysterious” plane crash.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Mike Veale said the findings were a “watershed moment” for those who believed that there had been a state cover up for senior figures involved in child sexual abuse.

Of the more than 30 people who have now come forward, investigators say they all gave a “strikingly similar” account of sexual abuse, and none of the individuals were known to each other. The allegations included child sexual abuse and rape and indecent of assault, physical abuse and sexual abuse. Each allegation was investigated. In 24 of the cases, police took a direct statement from the alleged victim. Heath seemed to have a proclivity toward predatory “chance encounters” (in this case: shadow language for rape) as opposed to more organized pederast themes. In the Belgian Dutroux case victims (young girls) were usually kidnapped or procured for the pedo elite.

The alleged offenses against those victims were:

In 1961, allegedly raping and indecently assaulting an 11-year-old boy during a “paid sexual encounter in private.”

In 1962, indecently assaulting a 10-year-old boy during a “chance encounter in a public place” in the company of another adult male.

Around 1964, indecently assaulting a 15-year-old boy during three paid sexual encounters.

In 1967, indecently assaulting a 15-year-old male in private “during a chance encounter in a public building.”

In 1976, indecently assaulting, over clothing, an adult male at a public event.

Around 1992, indecently assaulting an adult male after consent was withdrawn in a paid sexual encounter in a hotel.

Around 1991, indecently assaulting a male between age 12 and 14 during a “chance encounter in private gardens.”

According to the report in the Mail:

The disclosures come after several senior politicians dismissed the allegations against Heath as absurd and unfounded. Former Tory Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind complained Heath’s reputation was being ‘besmirched’. Heath’s sexuality has been the source of much speculation over the years. Some believed he was gay, others said he was ‘asexual.’ At one point, he was being investigated by no fewer than five police forces – the Met, Wiltshire, Hampshire, Kent and Jersey. The claims, some of which have been proved false, include alleged links to a convicted brothel keeper known as Madame Ling-Ling. A paedophile dossier compiled by Labour peer Baroness Castle said he offered young boys trips on his yacht, and in a separate incident one man claimed Sir Edward picked him up hitchhiking in Kent as a 12-year-old in the 1960s and lured him to his Mayfair flat.

A number of other previous police investigation into Heath pederasty were never concluded either. It was reported in the Daily Mirror in August 2015 that a man had claimed that at the age of 12 years he had been raped by Heath in a Mayfair flat in 1961, after he had run away from home. These allegations provoked several articles and responses.

Allegations about Heath were being investigated as part of Operation Midland, the Metropolitan Police inquiry into historical claims of child abuse and related homicides. A witness called “Nick” was introduced to the police by the Exaro website, who had asked him about alleged child sexual abuse by prominent figures at the Dolphin Square apartment complex in Pimlico, London; Heath was reported to be one of the figures.

Sky News reported that Jersey police were investigating allegations against Heath as part of Operation Whistle.

Brian Coleman, a senior Tory member of the London Assembly and himself a homosexual, claims the ex-PM actively sought gay sex in public places. He said it was “common knowledge” among Conservatives that Sir Edward had been given a stern warning by police when he underwent background checks for the post of privy councilor.

In an internet article for New Stateman magazine, Coleman claimed that homosexual men had run the Conservative Party in the capital for years, whether as officials, councilors or volunteers. He wrote that Britain “had managed for decades with gay men holding a significant number of public offices.”