Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the White European Slave Raids and the Real Story of Bruce Jenner

February 10, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Hidden History, Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 0

The duo hit the details of my post on the widespread slavery raids on European whites that ran for three centuries. For more, see: Setting the Record Straight: White Europeans Were Captured and Traded as Slaves for Centuries

We touched on the black propaganda directed at the Spanish Inquisition and what that was really all about contextually. For more, see: The Spanish Inquisition as ‘Black Legend’ Propaganda

We went down the stretch with an exchange on the real story of Bruce ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner. For more, see: Bruce ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner: The Psyop that Keeps on Giving

Show is here.

 

