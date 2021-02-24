News Ticker

Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss Clown World Beliefs, Bruce Jenner, Texas’ Cold Wave and the Fate of Jimi Hendrix

February 24, 2021 Winter Watch Articles by Russ Winter, Business, Crime, Culture, Podcasts, US News, Winter Watch Articles 0

The duo discuss Stevie Wonder’s racism charge, Dino’s epic first hour skewering of this – and hit the related details of Russ’ post on “The Clown World Views of Liberals on Race and Policing.

They then wrap up and update the Bruce Jenner transgender psyop.

The duo dispense with what happened in Texas’ deep freeze.

Final topic down the stretch was the real fate of Jimi Hendrix and other star whackings.

If you aren’t tuning into Winter Watch on the Radio, you are missing an important ingredient of utilizing this site.

This show is available here.

Patrick “Dino” Ryan Show is available here.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

%d bloggers like this: