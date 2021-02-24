Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss Clown World Beliefs, Bruce Jenner, Texas’ Cold Wave and the Fate of Jimi Hendrix

The duo discuss Stevie Wonder’s racism charge, Dino’s epic first hour skewering of this – and hit the related details of Russ’ post on “The Clown World Views of Liberals on Race and Policing.”
They then wrap up and update the Bruce Jenner transgender psyop.
The duo dispense with what happened in Texas’ deep freeze.
- Flawed Weather Models Are Responsible for Texas’ Deep Freeze Fiasco
- Global Warming Industry is Hiding Developing ‘Cold Sun’ Dark Winter Phase
- ‘Tinfoil Hat’ Folks Get the Last Laugh: Former CIA Chief Brennan Lauded Chemtrails in CFR Speech
Final topic down the stretch was the real fate of Jimi Hendrix and other star whackings.
- The Suspicious Untimely Death of Jimi Hendrix
- Was Whitney Houston ‘Worth More’ Dead Than Alive?
- Was the Death of Kurt Cobain Faked and His Career a Psyop?
