Patrick “Dino” Ryan and Russ Winter Discuss Market Bubbles and the r/wallstreetbets Grift

The duos’ show #21 focused on the skulduggery and gaming surrounding r/wallstreetbets and their plays. My warning about this situation was made early last Friday and before the Monday-Tuesday collapse: see r/WallstreetBets on GameStop: Beavis and Butthead Are About to Learn a Life Lesson

The innards of the market mania itself were considered as put forth in my post What’s in Store for the ‘Markets’. I realize some of this may be over the heads of many, and frankly is not something I wish to discuss anymore- but this is a rare or should I say rarified moment.

We also discussed the John Wayne Gacy case briefly.

Was John Wayne Gacy Connected to a Ring of Homosexual Sadists, Murderers?

The recommended video I was trying to recall is The Veneer of Justice in a Kingdom of Crime — The Global Banking Syndicate

All past shows with Dino Ryan are archived under the recent podcast tab– just click through. Dino’s news aggregation and show access is at his site here.

This show is here.