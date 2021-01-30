Were the Jesuits Crypto-Jews? Did They Stem from the Kabbalist Alumbrados?

Ignatius of Loyola, a Spaniard from the Basque city of Loyola, and six others, mostly of Castilian origin, founded the Jesuit Order, or Society of Jesus, on Aug. 15, 1534. Ignatius was a Captain in the Spanish army, and the order demanded military discipline, blind obedience and strict secrecy. The society was committed to accepting orders anywhere and to endure any conditions. Without a doubt, the Jesuits were hyper-active secret-society plotters and schemers. Colloquially, they’re referred to as God’s soldiers, God’s marines and The Company. To be fair, the stories of Jesuit missionaries in far away lands are epic. No slackers among this group.

The society participated in the counter-Reformation and, later, in the implementation of the liberalized Second Vatican Council. In 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the first Jesuit Pope, taking the name Pope Francis.

In 1540, the Jesuits were approved by the corrupt Pope Paul III (1468-1549). The fit was perfect as this pope, known as Cardinal Fregnese (translated as Cardinal Cunt). He used nepotism to advance the power and fortunes of his black-nobility Caetani-Farnese family. He worked closely with Jewish userers and bankers.

Francis Borgia of top ranking Spanish nobility was co-founder of the Jesuit Order. He became Jesuit General (Black Pope) with substantial powers in the realm of assassinations and conspiracies and could now engage in commerce and banking. The overarching goal was universal power.

Our objective here is not to peel back all of the onion, as that would take volumes. Rather, we wish to give readers a sense of what the order was about. In the U.S., you will find Jesuit-educated operatives inserted throughout deep-state intelligence and in high political ranks.

Many are Georgetown graduates, and many are strange lizards indeed. It’s more common to find a Jesuit-trained operative than traitorous evangelical Zio-Baptist types. They have been particularly influential in the Catholic Church since Vatican II. One of the most brainwashed friends I have ever had was educated by Jesuits, and he thought they were great. They are not slackers in the education arena either, but educated in what is the question.

From the beginning, the Jesuits garnered such a bad reputation that by 1773 Pope Clement XIV, in the Bull Dominus ac Redemptor Noster, abolished the order “forever.” Even prior to the ban, Jesuits were tossed out of Portugal, France, the Two Sicilys, Parma and the Spanish Empire.

Charges against the Jesuits were in large part brought by bishops or priests of high character. The Pope enumerated at length all the charges against them and fully endorsed them. He recalled that 13 previous Popes condemned their practices and their doctrines after a full inquiry, but he said the remedies had “neither efficacy nor strength to put an end to the trouble.”

By 1814, the expulsion was reversed.

Modus Operandi of the Jesuits

If one were to define Jesuit behavior, it’s that of a chameleon: deceptive and two-faced. They put forth the appearance of chastity and take vows of poverty but proceed like a Mafia. Their motto is that the ends justify the means. They were money grabbers and, in particular, targeted rich childless widows, who they would literally own and control. Naturally in such a system, the order would end up with the property and wealth of their targets. If others tried to intervene or oppose them, they were some of the best ever at gang stalking.

The order’s tactics and methods were starkly revealed in a book called the “The Secret Instructions of the Jesuits.” The book was released by a former Jesuit in 1717. Naturally, the rebuttal is that this is a fraud and forgery. But just like other works of this type, the path to veritas may lie in whether the book described well the proclivities and practices of the order. Indeed, the chapters illustrate many of the problems with their conduct and that were largely a part of the papal expulsion of 1773.

Chapter 6 is devoted to THE MODE OF ATTRACTING RICH WIDOWS.

Chapter 7 is devoted to the SYSTEM WHICH MUST BE EMPLOYED WITH WIDOWS AND METHODS OF DISPOSING OF THEIR PROPERTY.

Chapter 8 describes the METHODS BY WHICH THE CHILDREN OF RICH WIDOWS MAY BE CAUSED TO EMBRACE THE RELIGIOUS STATE, OR OF DEVOTION.

Chapter 16 is illustrative in that it shows that the Jesuits were not interested in the appearance of fleecing the poor, but instead dead rich people. Sepulture: the rites of burial, interment.

We must refuse sepulture to persons of the lowest class in our churches, though they may have been very attached to our Society; for we do not believe that we must seek riches by the number of interments, and we must hold firmly the gains that we have made with the dead.

Chapter 2 and 3 is an advisory on golddigging and sucking up to people of influence and wealth. It could have just as easily been written for the disciples of Jacob Frank — a topic to which Winter Watch has devoted much attention.

See”Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World” and “The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World.” If you are new to this topic or site, it is highly recommended going through this material to develop an interpretative framework.

Chapter 3 goes more into classic infestation and infiltration into the corridors of power.

Chapter 2 THE MANNER WITH WHICH THE FATHERS OF THE ORDER MUST CONDUCT THEMSELVES TO ACQUIRE AND PRESERVE THE FAMILIARITY OF PRINCES, MAGNATES AND POWERFUL AND RICH PERSONS

Chapter 3 HOW THE SOCIETY MUST BE CONDUCTED WITH THE GREAT AUTHORITIES IN THE STATE, AND IN CASE THEY ARE NOT RICH WE MUST LEND OURSELVES TO OTHERS.

The JO developed an effective technique of cult brainwashing. One of the main tools the Jesuits have used is the Ignatian retreat, called the Spiritual Exercises. During a four-week period of silence, individuals undergo a series of directed meditations on the purpose of life and contemplation on the life of Christ. They meet regularly with a spiritual director who guides their choice of exercises.

“Choice” and discernment are the centerpiece of the exercises, and they are directed to choosing God’s choice, i.e. ultimately to a self-abandonment to God. The exercises “have as their purpose the conquest of self and the regulation of one’s life in such a way that no decision is made under the influence of any inordinate attachment.” In other words, the Jesuits rule, and your will is submitted to a high degree of mysticism to boot.

Discernment can be considered a movement toward a mystical union with God, and it emphasizes the mystical experience of the believer. If you see this as Kabbalistic, influenced by say Frankism, we suggest you are right. This mystical union with God mindset leads to a sense of chosenite superiority, a system of belief that infects and is threatening to the world. It is also a great mask for Crime Syndicate-inclined people to wear.

The Debate: Were the Jesuits Little More Than a Crypto-Jew/Marrano Crime Syndicate?

The facts and evidence point to yes, especially in the beginning. But the order took on a life of its own. It evolved into a different entity, but with fellow-traveler strands to the Frankists and Freemasons. I suspect when the Jesuits went underground between 1773 and 1814 and they began melding and cooperating with the much-underappreciated Sabbateean-Frankist sect. Many historians believe Jesuits developed Freemasonry.

One of the classic debates on the Internet is whether it’s the Jews or the Jesuits, such as between Michael Collins Piper and Eric Jon Phelps. This dichotomy is informative, but I would suggest the roots are the same and that they are fellow travelers with the same traits and characteristics. Again, the impact of the Frankist sect can’t be underestimated. Too many observers, including Piper and Phelps, don’t even mention it.

Indeed, many of the Frankist-Jesuit mystical Kabbalistic belief underpinnings are the same. The Alumbrados (Spanish pronunciation: alumˈbɾaðos, illuminated) was a term used to loosely describe practitioners of a mystical form of Christianity in Spain during the 15th and 16th centuries. This may have had roots via the Templars. This was also occurring in the Sabbeatian-Jewish communities of eastern and southeastern Europe in the 16th and 17th centuries. Los Alumbrados sects and mentality sprang up all over Europe and the Middle East, and in non-Jewish communities as well particularly in Rhineland Germany.

The Alumbrados held that the human soul can reach such a degree of perfection that it can even in the present life contemplate the essence of God and comprehend the mystery of the Trinity. All external worship, they declared, is superfluous, the reception of the sacraments useless and sin impossible in this state of complete union with God. Persons in this state of impeccability could indulge their sexual desires and commit other sinful acts freely without staining their souls. This Doctrine of Evolution and reaching a higher level of conscience is very similar — if not identical — to the New Age Movement´s Theosophist beliefs in a human’s ability to achieve “Christ Consciousness” and become a “Super-Man.”

Gnosticism and Eastern Mysticism (including the Mystery Babylonian religion) teaches that its members are “Gods in the making,” and that Lucifer is the one that makes us realize the “God within us” and evolve this into our full potential (without the need to repent for our sins) as his name means “Morning Star” and “The Illuminated One.” This doctrine is nearly identical in all Secret Societies called the Illuminati. Albert Pike in Morals and Dogma connected the dots back to Kabbalah, which is the underlying driver of all these movements and societies.

Yes, Martha. Where have we heard this mixing of the holy with the profane Luciferian Doctrine before? Sabbeatian-Frankism I dare say? Birds of the same feather.

Jesuit Order founder Ignatius, while studying at Salamanca, was brought before an ecclesiastical commission on a charge of sympathy with the Alumbrados but escaped with an admonition.

There is a distinction to be made. The Alumbrados emerged before the Sabbeatians (1666). It was the forced conversion of the Jews to Christianity that brought this Kabbalist belief out of the shadows and into a false Christianity. Its genesis, or fonte, was Jewish and Templar. As the Inquisition continued and the Jews (Marranos) began to clear out of Spain and Portugal, many transited to the Ottoman Empire, where Sabbeati Levi later launched his inverted sect. And why did the sect take off so successfully? Out of the blue? No, there was already an ingrained Kabbalistic belief system via the Marrano influx. As the Jewish Virtual Library points out:

In the 16th century, numerous cities in the Ottoman Empire had Jewish settlements, among them Cairo, Jerusalem, Safed, Damascus, Constantinople with some 50,000 Jews, and Salonika where the population of the Marranos exceeded that of the other Jews and the non-Jews as well.

Salonika was the hot bed of Kabbalistic Sabbeatians.

Distilled down to Occam’s Razor, whether it’s Templars, Jesuits or Frankists, this is a do-as-thy-wilt belief system that gives predators and evil people an excuse to feel entitled and chosen, and thus not subject to good ethics. It allows the mindset of the ends justifies the means, and the structure of operating in secret in-groups to run herd over others and to accumulate wealth and power.

Some — and even me for a while — have a hard time wrapping their head around the term “secret societies.” But when one cuts to the chase, what we are talking about is organized gangsterism, human harvesting and dominance operating at a high level. And the concept of organized criminal gangs at varying degrees of sophistication is as old as mankind. And what better way for a gangster to hide but in the garb of a priest, rabbi, Zio-minister or guru.

The lineage of this gangsterism is shown in the following chart, although I believe the papered-over Sabbeatian-Frankist line needs much more emphasis and insertion as a offshoot of Kabbalism. Then it was rejoined with natural ally Freemasonry when the Frankist Rothschilds entered the scene. As we have discussed, the Sabbeatian-Frankists are a particular nasty strain of this belief system.

Were the Jesuits Kabbalistic Crypto-Jews?

Professor Aleksander Maryks is the associate director of the Institute for Advanced Jesuit Studies at the Jesuit Boston College. In an interview with The Boston Globe, Maryks peels back the hidden onion.

On page 86 of Professor Maryks’ book, “A Companion to Ignatius of Loyola”:

But while the conversos professed Christ with their tongues, their hearts professed something else: their Jewish identity and a desire for revenge.

That being said, “converso” DOES equal “Marrano/Crypto-Jew,” because only a minority of Jews would ever embrace a bastardized/Romanized version of their religion forced upon them by the enemies of their people. Most conversions were done for practical purposes, not out of a real realignment of faith.

It is standard Jewish operating procedure to infiltrate all factions within an institution for the purpose of monitoring their activities and taking control, if possible. They didn’t need to take over the Jesuit Order though. It was theirs from the very beginning. It was their hand within the church.

The Jesuits were able to control where the investigations and crackdowns took place. They shielded their core operatives while staging controlled sacrifices (such as in a faraway place like Goa, India) to make it look like were making progress. “Yes, Goa, that’s the ticket — take it there.”