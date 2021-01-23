‘Tinfoil Hat’ Folks Get the Last Laugh: Former CIA Chief Brennan Lauded Chemtrails in CFR Speech

On June 29, 2016, CIA Director John Brennan delivered a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations during which he clearly confessed in plain English to the use of geoengineering around the globe. He touts the benefits of spraying aerosol particles in the atmosphere to allegedly reflect sunlight. He then finishes by stating that this technology could cause countries to rise up and oppose one another. This is an admission that they have technology that can manipulate the weather, and even use it as a weapon.
Furthermore, it’s Winter Watch’s contention that this method is used for behavior modification on human populations. It creates a listless, lower reactive mind to fog the ability to tell the difference between real and unreal. This is constantly tested in real time via the staged deceptions and surreal CGI.
These empty suits are out-of-control transhumanists trying to play God and with nature. With this admission, the disingenuous “conspiracy theorist” debunking of the chemtrail evidence is looking more and more dicey and suspect. Who is wearing the tinfoil hat now, suckers.
Weather Modification 101: Would love to see somebody try and debunk this one. It is from Nexrad’s actual website.
Excellent documentary on geoengineering and chemtrailing (Italian with English subtitles):
It is becoming more of a challenge by the day to get common folk to understand what these psychopaths are doing.
Because nothing makes sense if you approach it with a normal mindset.
On the one hand they spend billions, maybe trillions, on propagating the man-made global warming lie, but on the other, they play silly buggers with local weather (weather mod.) and biodiversity (Monsanto), toying with peoples’ lives, devastating ecosystems, ruining our bio-heritage. Could these be the same people?
On the one hand they spend trillions on the “war against terror”, seemingly with a single-minded goal of destroying Al Qaeda, but on the other hand, they use the same Al Qaeda to take out governments they don’t like eg. Qaddaffi in Libya, and now Assad in Syria. Same people?
The same contradictions arise when one looks at the full picture of the “war on drugs” – a phony “war” which generates tons of cash for undercover black ops and ruins young lives at home – stoned young people are less likely to revolt.
And again with the laudable (I say laughable and criminal) IMF and World Bank’s apparent efforts to bring Africa and other Third World countries into the “First” world. Ha Ha!! Except it never happens. Every time a third world leader looks like actually lifting his country out of destitution, he is taken out in a coup,or revolution. The Third World was NEVER meant to join the First World. In fact, some former First World Nations are on the road to join the Third World (Greece), over-burdened by unpayable IMF debt, with all their resources mortgaged to Multi-national Corporations.
Yes these are the same people, and the truthful explanation of WHY they do what they do, is they truly HATE mankind. Satanic? Evil? Alien? Sure, call them what you like, the truth remains – they hate humankind in general, and are doing all they can to grind us into the dust with sophisticated deliberate deception, trickery and lies.
And they get away with it, because the truth is too terrible for most decent people to believe, or even contemplate.
I just got back from the Oregon Coast. I can attest that everything Dane Wiggington and Dana Durnford are saying about the Coast is true. I saw ZERO song birds. Only crows and seagulls. I saw ZERO bugs except Yellow Jackets. Not even a fly. When the tide was low, I did not see any life — Starfish etc., etc.
What was the last time you saw a firefly?
Not in years now.
You make a good point. I used to live in outside of Atlanta. Fireflys galore during the Summer months. Are you not seeing fireflys anymore?
