Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Stasi Shitstorm Being Ushered in by the Biden Administration

The duo discuss what the New Underworld Order’s (NUO) deprogramming and “reeducation” program of the populist/nationalist/traditionalist (PNT) population might entail. This is an examination the Communist Pitești Experiment and Nesta Webster’s account of the French Revolution Terror.

Scribd text of Webster’s book “World Revolution, The Plot Against Civilization.”

The key clues from the Biden administration’s first shitstorm week in office are culled to connect the dots. We saw them roll out their primitive equity voter scheme.

This is Dino’s and Russ’ 20th show and can be heard here.

All the shows to date are in the Podcast section of Winter Watch, if you wish to catch up or access them. Hit “recent podcasts” and you will see them listed and described under the show’s green and gray logo.