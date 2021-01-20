Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Left’s Malicious Dispossession Campaigns

The duo discuss the New Underworld Order’s (NUO) latest calls for deprogamming and dispossessing wide swaths of the populist/nationalist/traditionalist (PNT) population.

The Crime Syndicate/New Stasi wing of the NUO is also running massive gaslighting, astroturfing and psyops against the PNT and so-called conspiracy theorists. The concept of glows and the role of QAnon was dissected.

Our message is consistent; if you turn up at counter-protest rallies you will be incessantly gamed and persecuted. Instead ratchet up your presence in local politics where Covid-1984 and dispossession tyrants and 5th Columnists often make their appearance.

Pay close attention to the corporations backing the Stasi purge/tyranny and dispossession. Boycott with your wallets. Dino has developed an excellent open-source news aggregation list of who they are.

