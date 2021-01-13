Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Implications of the Capitol Psyop and What’s Next

The duo discuss the opening of the gates ambush at the Capitol. We look at the operatives behind the Trumpian psyop. We both recommend distancing from the Trump and Dem Stasi traps. Stay away from Trump con job rallies. Cointelpro, agent provocateurs and “fed posters” are dispensed with and warned against.

We consider the oppression that lies ahead and the new Domestic Terror legislation being put in place for the new Stasi Harris regime. What are the best strategy and tactics for our listeners? How can you stay safe and smart while still resisting.

Pay close attention to the corporations backing the Stasi purge/tyranny and boycott with your wallets. Dino has developed an excellent open source news aggregation of who they are.

Cumulus Radio: Talk-radio owner orders conservative hosts to temper election fraud rhetoric

PBS TOP LAWYER SAYS GOVERNMENT SHOULD BUILD “ENLIGHTENMENT CAMPS” AND REMOVE CHILDREN FROM TRUMP SUPPORTING HOMES

THE WOKIES: TOP-10 CORPORATE PANDERERS WHO PLUMBED NEW DEPTHS IN 2020

Simon & Schuster Cancels Publication of Sen. Josh Hawley’s Book

Posts referenced in this show

New Wave of Social Media Purges, Internet Censorship Follows Kabuki Capitol Incursion

Divide-and-Conquer DC ‘Capitol Siege’ Psyop a Fiat Accompli

David Knight coverage of Trumpian psyops

