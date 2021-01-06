Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss Black Serial Killers and the Pall of Foreboding Over the Capital

The duo cover the black serial killers and the 2020 crime wave.

Attention shifts to the Stop the Steal shitstorm and both men are on the same page about warning against involvement in these possible false flag color revolution set up rallies.

The Tell-Tale Patterns Seen in Color Revolutions

In re-listening to this show segment Dino plays a recording alleged put forth by the lugenpresse at CBS “about Iranians threatening revenge” for the hit on Qasem Soleimani with a vague attack reference on the Capital. If you haven’t heard this so called Iranian threat recording go to 41:10.

In the breakdown of this monstrosity a noticeable sense of stark realization, foreboding, dread and actual sadness descends on the duo. This gloom stays for the duration of the show and overcame our usual attempts at some levity on the backside of the show. Dino talks about moving to Iceland. Russ upon awaking this morning feels like a soldier in the trenches about to go over the top.

It now appears that one Democrat has won a Georgia senate seat and the other is “too close to call”, in the Dominion counted elections there.

Trump supporters gathering at Freedom Plaza in DC. President Trump is set to speak tomorrow at 9 am at Ellipse Park. Congress will meet Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. EST, to formally count the votes cast by the Electoral College pic.twitter.com/NbDllTFiry — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 5, 2021

Posts referenced in this show

Samuel Little: The Most Deadly Serial Killer Known in American History

1980s Lone Southside LA Slayer Theory Now Shown to be at Least 7 Black Serial Killers