Zeroing in on Illuminist Secret Societies

In my research into secret societies, I’ve found thinly veiled distractions involving what exactly to call them and the signs of membership. One catchall that is somewhat of a misdirection is to lump usual suspects in with Freemasons; when, in reality, the term “freemasonry” is just too broad.

The Masonic secret society structure was used to mask and organize Illuminism, especially after the Congress of Wilhelmbad in 1782 merged the Masonic lodges with Illuminism and Rothschild Sabbattean-Frankists to carry out Step 1, the French Revolution. But even after Wilhelmbad, there was a break within the ranks.

Adolph Knigge was an organizing Illuminist. Wikipedia states:

In 1780 Knigge joined Adam Weishaupt’s Bavarian Illuminati, and his work with the Illuminati gave the group a great deal of publicity. But in 1783, dissensions arose between Knigge and Weishaupt, which resulted in Knigge’s final withdrawal from the group on 1 July 1784. Knigge stated that he could no longer endure Weishaupt’s pedantic domineering, which frequently assumed offensive forms. He accused Weishaupt of “Jesuitism” and suspected him of being “a Jesuit in disguise” (Nachtr., I, 129). “And was I,” he adds, “to labour under his banner for mankind, to lead men under the yoke of so stiff-necked a fellow? — Never!”

The split came, in my view, because Knigge didn’t believe in the leveling and inversion of humanity, which is a core tenant of Sabbatean-Frankist Illuminism. In fact, when you read the personal accounts of the leading Illuminists, they are universally nasty people. An excellent example was Karl Marx, who just flat out admitted to being a Satan worshiper in his poetry.

Ted Gunderson (1928-2011) no slouch as a law enforcement expert devoted three decades to going into the rabbit holes of these groups and organizations. Ultimately he used the term satanist to describe an Frankist influenced Illuminist.

Retired FBI Chief Ted Gunderson Revealed Star Chamber Justice System in Dr. Jeffrey MacDonald Case

It seemed Knigge — although initially a fooled pajama person — was one of the good guys. No disciple of the Illuminism-Frankism word view and belief system would write leading books on good manners and etiquette like Knigge did. Wikipedia goes on:

Knigge is best remembered for his book Über den Umgang mit Menschen (On Human Relations), a treatise on the fundamental principles of human relations that has the reputation of being the authoritative guide to behaviour, politeness, and etiquette. The work is more of a sociological and philosophical treatise on the basis of human relations than a how-to guide on etiquette, but the German word “Knigge” has come to mean “good manners” or books on etiquette.

So the difficulty is separating good, well-mannered figures like Freemason Knigge from the nasty Frankist and satanic types. In the photos below, we see the classic Freemasonic hand tucked within the shirt. This is not as common today as in the past.

Which one of these individuals are Satanic Frankists posing as Freemasons? The answer lies in the context of that individual’s actions. Notice Adolph Knigge in the upper right corner of the collage below. And here, directly to the right, is yours truly at age 14 in the 1960s, wearing a beret and engaging in adolescent humor. Yes, busted.

To review, we have misdirection in the terminology used and in the gestures and signals incorporated. The difficulty is that the language among those examining secret societies and organized conspiracies is pretty well established as “Masonic.” When I hear this, it’s not worth the time and energy to deal with. In fact. I used “Freemason” in the titles of the recent three-part series on the topic.

But in reality, it’s Frankist Illuminism. James Billington and Nesta Webster just called it “Illuminism,” a literal anti-civilization, inverted religious belief. Illuminati is sort of a neuro-lingustic programming term for jamming the authoritarian followers and pajama people. But even the great Webster, who made the Frankfurt-Rothschild-Illuminism connection, missed the Sabbatean-Frankism influence. It is interesting to note that observers like David Icke are now incorporating Frankism into their world view.

Modern Sabbatean-Illuminist Hand Gestures

The gestures are everywhere, which suggests many public figures are tied into Frankist Illuminism as a force in the world. Here we have Will Smith and Pat Robertson on the front of magazines flashing a lion’s paw hand gesture. And considering that Will Smith regularly cross-dresses in women’s clothes, a thinking person might suspect some Frankist-Illuminism inversion in play. And Smith’s son is even more extreme in behavior. And is Pat Robertson a made man?

And the deliberate and not-so-casual use of the 6 or 666 hand gesture just doesn’t look in context, like an “okay.” That’s the mocking, fooled ya element of it all.

In terms of the epidemic of blackened left eyes among elites and celebrities, one would have to believe these people are the epitome of clumsiness and careless behavior. One also is left to wonder why the vast majority of these bruises involve the left eye. Symbolism, or does it indicate they were punched by somebody right handed? Or does the right eye have unique protection when “accidents” happen?

The 1879, the Freeman’s Journal (out of Ireland) stated, “A black eye is said to be the devil’s mark.”

A bruised left eye has also been referred to as the “Illuminati shiner.” To our eyes, it looks like a very professionally done cosmetic job or an injury done in such a manner as to not cause actual eye damage. As such, black left eyes may be a ritual calling card. An alternative theory holds that this is a control mechanism delivered by handlers to keep these individuals in line.

It has been said that getting a black left eye is part of a cult/Illuminism high-level initiation ritual in which the pledge must “eat pain” in order to become more powerful. Are these are high-level cult members climbing higher in the pyramid?

Observably, there seems to be an eye-covering obsession or fad in the entertainment world. Sheer coinkydink? The left eye identifies the individual as a son of Osiris, God of the Dead. Masonic influencers LOVE Egyptian symbology.

Here are some left-eye shiners among the famous that appear professionally administered. Just conjecture?