Retired FBI Chief Ted Gunderson Revealed Star Chamber Justice System in Dr. Jeffrey MacDonald Case

I used to think the late Ted Gunderson (1928-2011) was just too over the top and possibly even a limited hangout. I think I too was susceptible to the neuro-linguistic programming, roll-ones-eyes, cognitive-dissonance jamming caused by some of his word choices, which is a topic discussed in yesterday’s post.

Now, I believe and see Gunderson was essentially over the target. The former FBI chief conducted a number of remarkable and courageous investigations. He confirmed many of the events prior to his death in 2011, that we’ve written about on these pages. He was particularly involved in investigating organized networks that abuse and traffic children and adolescents, such as the Franklin Scandal, the McMartin preschool case, The Finders and many others.

Incidentally, Gunderson was no lightweight. In 1973, he became the head of the Memphis FBI and then the head of the Dallas FBI in 1975. He was appointed the head of the Los Angeles FBI in 1977. In 1979, he was one of a handful interviewed for the job of FBI director.

There are a number of Gunderson speeches online, but the following one, from 2008, provides a timeline of his experiences, including having hit contracts put out on him. He was smeared and threatened unmercifully. Gunderson had a one-of-a-kind, 30-year dive into rabbit holes as a conspiracy researcher with an advanced law enforcement background. He knew things.

He was first awakened in 1980 (after retiring from the FBI) when he was pulled in as an investigator on the Dr. Jeffrey MacDonald case., an Army Green Beret soldier and physician accused of killing his wife and two young daughters in 1970. The details of this rather blatant case of star chamber injustice are here, but we are also interested in the big systemic issues Gunderson uncovered.

It was from this case that Gunderson began to fully appreciate the prevalence of high-level cover ups and the thread of satanic Illuminists elements. This can be gleaned in the following documentary, particularly starting at minute 01:01:00. After watching this, consider that Dr. MacDonald is still in prison nearly 40 years later. It’s yet another extremely damning indictment of the Crime Syndicate star chamber justice system.

Gunderson estimated that there are, in his words, “4 million practicing satanists in the U.S.” Again, we have semantics and definitions in play, as this could also encompass what I call Illuminists/Frankists/psychopaths as defacto satanists. But the bottom line is that these elements are highly problematic, organized, evil and are powerfully embedded throughout the sistema.

The Fayetteville ‘Cult’ and How Star Chamber Justice Works

Fayetteville, North Carolina, near Ft. Bragg in 1970 was a drug and counter-culture cesspool. Helena Stoeckley stated her satanic cult was active in a drug operation that was transporting drugs in plastic bags hidden in the body cavities of dead G.I.s from southeast Asia to the U.S. in military planes.

Her cult murdered Dr. MacDonald’s family for personal revenge without the permission of the leaders of this operation. The leaders — some of whom were high ranking military — were afraid that if the cult was identified as involved in the murders, it might expose the drug operation. They had the methods, the means and enough sistema control to frame Dr. MacDonald.

P.E. Beasley, a retired Fayetteville, North Carolina, police officer, worked the case with Gunderson. Their investigative reports were blown off and ignored by the sistema. This was Gunderson’s wake-up call that a high level cover up was in play – something he would come across for the next 30 years of investigating cases. Stoeckley was Beasley’s most important police informant at the time of the killings.

Stoeckley and her boy friend Greg Mitchell ran with a group of people they called their “cult.” Two of the members matched descriptions of the other two alleged intruders given by MacDonald: a black man wearing a green Army fatigue jacket with sergeant stripes, and a white man with pock marks on his chin and cheeks.

Stoeckley identified as co-assailants Mitchell, Shelby Don Harris and Dwight Smith, who was the black male who often wore an Army jacket with E-6 sergeant stripes. She stated her drug-addled “cult” sacrificed animals and had a history of violence, including stabbings. Stoeckley named Greg Mitchell as the person who murdered Dr. MacDonald’s wife, Colette. Found under Colette’s fingernail was skin (now missing) and the blood type of Mitchell, not blood from Dr. MacDonald.

Dr. Thomas Noguchi, a world-renowned forensic pathologist, studied the evidence extensively and determined that multiple assailants were involved and that one of them was most likely left-handed. Mitchell was left-handed, but Dr. MacDonald was not.

The motive for the slaying of the MacDonald family was hatred and payback. Dr. MacDonald had a reputation of being a difficult, intolerant physician for military drug addicts. He was likely the reason several friends and cult members of the Stoeckley group were arrested and discharged. The reason the doctor survived and his family was slain was satanic messaging to inflict lifelong discord and torment. In this the satanists have succeeded to this day.

There was no credible motive for Dr. MacDonald to commit the crime. The CID and prosecution’s scenario was laughable, if it wasn’t so serious. He was found unconscious at the crime scene. MacDonald has passed, conclusively, a polygraph administered to him by Dr. David Raskin, one of the world’s foremost polygraphers.

Stoeckley, who was wearing a flopping hat and white boots that day, had been seen in the area near the house shortly after the incident by one of the responding M.P.s. She was also described by Dr. MacDonald from the get go. The CID (Army investigators) were not interested enough to even interview her until ordered to do so by the Article 32 hearing officer, Col. Warren V. Rock, some six months after the murders. Stoeckley was told by C.I.D. investigators in 1972 to “let sleeping dogs lie” regarding her coming forth with new evidence in the case.

The FBI withdrew only four days after the crime. This fiasco insured no civilians would ever truly be investigated, since the CID had jurisdiction only over United States Army personnel, namely Dr. MacDonald. The CID never had Dr. MacDonald review any suspects by lineup, nor did they construct police artist sketches of the assailants. Importantly, the FBI did voice-record several of the real killers, but the CID refused to allow Dr. MacDonald to listen to these recordings.

In his statement, Beasley indicated that William F. Ivory — the CID at Ft. Bragg who handled the MacDonald murder investigation — and a Fayetteville, North Carolina, police lieutenant were also involved in the drug operation.

The next video is the late Helena Stoeckley’s recorded confession to Gunderson shortly before she “suddenly died. Gunderson’s efforts didn’t stop with Stoeckley and her confession. He began investigations into her co-assailants and located significant corroborating witnesses. Numerous people confirmed this basic account.

Killer Greg Mitchell (also deceased at a young age under suspicious circumstances) had loose lips and was tormented enough to confess to several friends. The FBI questioned Mitchell in 1982. Shortly after that, Mitchell requested money and help from friends to leave the country, because he had been involved in “serious crimes.” Mitchell mysteriously died shortly after. He confessed involvement in the MacDonald killings both at a drug detoxification center in 1971-72 and also to friends 10 years later after being interviewed by the FBI.

In addition, Gunderson had Stoeckley polygraphed and examined by a forensic psychologist at UCLA, Dr. Rex Julian Beaber, who found her totally capable of recall, memory and accurate testimony.

Incredibly, Stoeckley was polygraphed by the U.S. Army’s lead polygrapher, Robert Brisentine, in 1971. Brisentine felt the results corroborated Stoeckley’s involvement, that she was present at the crime scene and that she knew the identity of the co-assailants. Brisentine was ordered by the prosecutor not to discuss his results with the defense, but he did so over their objections. His testimony was not heard by the jury due to Judge Dupree’s ruling at the trial.

Beasley had extensive intelligence files on all of the above close associates of Stoeckley’s, but this information disappeared from the Fayetteville Police files. Beasley learned these files disappeared in August 1979 as the MacDonald trial commenced.

The initial prosecutor in the case was James Proctor, son-in-law of Judge Dupree, who handled the MacDonald trial- an incredible conflict of interest.

Gunderson began FOIA requests on the records in late 1979 and early 1980. He was stonewalled and rebuffed until 1983, at which point increasing congressional pressure finally opened the FOIA “gates” and long-suppressed documents began to be released. To date, perhaps 10,000 pages of an admitted 90,000 have been released, but they’re heavily redacted. Why would there be any reason whatsoever to censor a word? Where have we seen this before?

When he finally availed himself to the documents, Gunderson found the following:

The loss of a piece of skin from under Colette’s fingernail. This loss was hidden for 13 years. The intentional discarding of seven fingerprints of unknown persons at the crime scene, the reason being that “they kept getting mixed up with the known prints.” The loss of a bloody, half-filled syringe from the crime scene, important because it corroborated an assailant confession. Cathy Perry gave a confession to the FBI in 1984, prior to an upcoming movie on the case (in contrast to prosecutor statements that the confession was made after the movie). In her confession she said she participated in the murders in North Carolina in 1970. Perry’s confession contained astonishing facts related to the crime scene, including trying to “inject” victims and that one of the children hid in a closet (hair torn out by the root was found in that location). The fact that a witness in the case was given bloody clothing and boots from Stoeckley shortly after the crimes and told to hide them from the police. These were turned over to the Army CID and later returned to the witness.

5. Blood evidence from the exact spot where MacDonald struggled with assailants — hidden by prosecution (not recorded on crime scene chart at time of trial). Fibers, crucial evidence from the exact spot where MacDonald struggled with assailants — never collected.

The crime scene was completely tainted by a criminally negligent crew of unknown individuals. The CID early on developed a bogus “staged scene” theory. But much of the forensic confusion was directly a result of crime scene changes made by on-the-scene personnel, such as military police, ambulance attendants and who knows who.

Dr. MacDonald has been eligible for parole since 1990, but he has not been released because he refuses to concede guilt for the murder of his family, People magazine reported in 2017. His next parole hearing is in 2020.

In 2008, Gunderson stated that he had tested positive for arsenic and cyanide poisoning. In his last presentations, he mentioned being subjected to what he called “the smell of arsenic.” When heated in air, arsenic oxidizes to an odor resembling garlic. His associate, Dr. Edward Lucidi, treated Gunderson and stated that his fingers were turning black, a characteristic symptom of arsenic poisoning. On July 31, 2011, Gunderson’s son reported that his father had died from cancer of the bladder, which has been linked to arsenic poisoning in studies. RIP to great man.