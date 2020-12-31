Race-Cult Zionism as a British Oligarchical Strategy

In the year 1862, renegade socialist Moses Hess in Germany authored his book “Rome and Jerusalem” and became the first continental Jew of prominence to declare that “the hour had struck” for the return of “the Jewish race” to Palestine. At the time and for almost half a century afterward, Jews in Europe considered the idea very fringe.

Also in 1862, the future British King Edward VII, who was then the Prince of Wales, made a well-publicized tour of the Holy Land. But the prince’s trip had a broader significance: For the first time, the British crown openly adopted Zionism as its policy.

Edward was surrounded by an entourage of British Zionist propagandists gleaned from the dens of Oxford and Cambridge. His guide was Oxford church historian Dean Stanley, the author of “Sinai and Palestine” and “The History of the Jewish Church,” both of which emphasized the “Jewish roots of Christianity.”

Leading up to the king’s tour, the Jerusalem Literary Society was set up in the 1850s by a circle congregated around the British Consul in Jerusalem, James Finn. In 1857, Finn had sent a dispatch to the British Foreign Office detailing a scheme “to persuade Jews in a large body to settle here as agriculturists on the soil.”

Benjamin Jowett was the fraudulent translator of Plato, who during the 1850s and ’60s used his post at Oxford to spread the idea that the Jewish prophets were the “schoolmasters of the ages” and those to whom “our age owed its moral feelings.”

Then there was Matthew Arnold, a Oxford Professor of Poetry, who lent his name to the doctrine that Christianity was only “modified Hebraism.”

Three years after Prince Edward’s trip to the Holy Land, the British Foreign Office began preparing Palestine for “resettlement.” In 1865, the Palestine Exploration Fund was founded with funding mainly from Oxford and Cambridge Universities and the Grand Lodge of Freemasons. Everywhere you looked, Zionism was a British and Freemason operation — with nary a Jew in sight.

As the scheme was rolled out, along came the influential Claude Conder (future Lord Kitchener’s) Old Testament Christian nutwingism typified by his work “Judas Maccabeus and the Jewish War of Independence” and “The Hebrew Tragedy.” Try giving this unreadable tract a shot, but be prepared to enter the “Twilight Zone.”

Lord Shaftesbury, one of the Fund’s founders, became its president in 1875. As he was preparing to die, Shaftesbury pleaded for the Fund “to send out the best agents” to “prepare” Palestine “for the return of its ancient possessors … for the time cannot be far off before that great event will come to pass.”

Once again, the mindset of these British elitists is alien and strange. There is zero consideration for the people already in place in Palestine. At that time, were there any particular indications that the Jewish people themselves were seriously consulted concerning this Messianic racist nutwingism? The answer is no. Shaftesbury wrote in the Quarterly Review:

Syria and Palestine will ere long become most important. The old time will come back … the country wants capital and population. The Jew can give it both. And has not England a special interest in promoting such a restoration? … She must preserve Syria to herself. Does not policy then … exhort England to foster the nationality of the Jews and aid them, as opportunity may offer, to return as a leavening power to their old country? England is the great trading and maritime power of the world. To England, then, naturally belongs the role of favouring the settlement of the Jews in Palestine…. The nationality of the Jew exists, the spirit is there and has been for three thousand years, but the external form, the crowning bond of union, is still wanting. A nation must have a country. The old land, the old people.

There was a nationalist stirring among European Jews. A “Hebrew language” revival was beginning centered around the literary publication Dawn (Ha-Shahar). Based in Vienna, Dawn spawned Hebrew-language revivalist sects in eastern Europe.

Enter British Prime Minister Jewish by blood Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881) and his sidekick Lord Salisbury. These men were obsessed with messianic Zionism. Once again, we see a predominately British elitist synthetic plan for other people, a common globalist theme during the Imperial period. These elitists refused to leave anybody alone to their own devices and natural evolution. The whole planet had to be guided by crackpotism, often of a biblical nature.

Jewish historian Barbara Tuchman wrote: “To omit Disraeli from a central place in the 19th century development of Zionism would be as absurd as to leave the ghost out of Hamlet.”

Disraeli secretly authored the 1877 Jewish State blueprint. He lent support to a scheme of a South African Jewish mystic, Lawrence Oliphant, for a large-scale Jewish settlement project in the Palestine territory. He created the development of a “charter of rights” for Jews in southeastern Europe, which gave the British Foreign Office free rein to intervene at will in the affairs of principalities in that region.

The race-cult ideas of Disraeli and the Anglican “Jewish restorationists” of 19th century England laid the groundwork for modern Zionism. It’s not entirely clear when Disraeli teamed up with the Rothschilds, but the financing of the Suez Canal in 1875 led to “conversations” — and many would say schemes — pertaining to Zionism.

Was Zionism an Organic Judaic Movement? No.

The man who is officially known as the “spiritual father of Zionism and Israel was Theodore Herzl (1860-1904). Herzl was a twinkle in his daddy’s eye when Zionism was kick started. In fact, up to as late as 1895, Herzl was “fanatically devoted to the propagation of Jewish-German “liberal assimilationist doctrine.”

Then, (drum roll, please) Herzl was paid a visit on March 10, 1896, by British agent Rev. William Hechler, the Anglican minister to the British Embassy in Vienna. Somehow Hechler was able to “convert” Herzl to hardcore Zionism and make him the agent of it. Herzl wrote in his diary:

“Next we came to the heart of the business. I said to him: (Theodor Herzl to Rev. William Hechler) I must put myself into direct and publicly known relations with a responsible or non responsible ruler – that is, with a minister of state or a prince. Then the Jews will believe in me and follow me.”

This operation took place in two stages: first, a powwow was set up with Christian-messianic bible-thumping nutwing Frederick Wilhelm Ludwig (1826-1907), the Grand Duke of Baden. Then, the backing of the German State was secured when Herzl met Kaiser Wilhelm II in Palestine in 1898.

Only after these maneuvers and lobbying did the actual Jewish elites in Great Britain get on board with Zionism. The Order of Ancient Maccabeans (also Maccabaeans) is an Anglo–Jewish society that was put in gear at this time.

However, early plans did not involve Palestine, as the Sultan rebuffed the Zionist overture. Herzl up to his death in 1904 pursued other lands as solutions. It wasn’t until 1905 (after Herzl’s death) that the 6th Zionist Congress, after investigations, decided to firmly commit itself to a Jewish homeland in Palestine. At that point, the Jews of Europe and elsewhere got the word. By and large, they were dragged into the scheme via machinations and only over time. The rest is history.