Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Post-Truth World, Nashville and Adam Lanza

After Tuesday’s show, we were finally got a sneak peak of the much-anticipated neuro-linguistic programming and gaslighting narrative that the Crime Syndicate will be running on authoritarian followers and pajama people. Naturally, they are tying this in to “fears and paranoia about 5G” as one and the same. So predictable. There may still be a manifesto out there somewhere.

Authorities are looking into evidence that Nashville RV bomber Anthony Quinn Warner spent time hunting for aliens and was interested in “lizard people,” ABC News reported. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators found some of Warner’s writings containing ramblings about various conspiracy theories.

Some of the notes were reportedly about the lizard or reptilian conspiracy — the idea that shape-shifting lizard creatures take on human form in an attempt at world domination. Authorities believe the 63-year-old loner also spent time hunting for alien life forms in a nearby state park, the outlet reported.

Investigators are also reportedly probing whether Warner, a local IT expert, was motivated to target an AT&T building over fears of 5G cellular technology and his paranoid suspicions that it is killing people and being used to spy on Americans.