Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Post-Truth World, Nashville and Adam Lanza

After Tuesday’s show, we were finally got a sneak peak of the much-anticipated neuro-linguistic programming and gaslighting narrative that the Crime Syndicate will be running on authoritarian followers and pajama people. Naturally, they are tying this in to “fears and paranoia about 5G” as one and the same. So predictable. There may still be a manifesto out there somewhere.
Authorities are looking into evidence that Nashville RV bomber Anthony Quinn Warner spent time hunting for aliens and was interested in “lizard people,” ABC News reported. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators found some of Warner’s writings containing ramblings about various conspiracy theories.
Some of the notes were reportedly about the lizard or reptilian conspiracy — the idea that shape-shifting lizard creatures take on human form in an attempt at world domination. Authorities believe the 63-year-old loner also spent time hunting for alien life forms in a nearby state park, the outlet reported.
Investigators are also reportedly probing whether Warner, a local IT expert, was motivated to target an AT&T building over fears of 5G cellular technology and his paranoid suspicions that it is killing people and being used to spy on Americans.
Show is Here
Posts referenced in this episode:
- The Christmas Morning Bombing in Nashville: Looking for Telltale Signs (Updated)
- FBI Releases Heavily Redacted Files on Sandy Hook Shooter 85-Pound Adam Lanza
- Post Staged-Deception Evidence Widely Scrubbed from the Internet: What to do About it
The aforementioned Winter Watch radio and swag theme music: Vienna Philharmonic – composer Anton Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World,’ Movement IV. Allegro con fuoco.
Okay, so I have had doubts about Ms. Fitts for quite some time (long story, but I just did not trust her from what little I understood about her past).
Yet, Mr. Winter made a good case for looking into her background and work with “fresh eyes”. This website offered information that I had not, previously, been aware of:
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL0202/S00013/enemy-of-the-state-the-catherine-fitts-story-1.htm
The bit about Federal Judge Stanley Sporkin, his background, and the suppression of the qui tam for 4 years is fascinating.
Yes! – I have become a big CA Fitts fan (ugly term, but you know what I mean) – originally from a link here last spring. The link above looks extremely interesting; fills in nicely the sketchy account she has herself given of her career. Quickly – three hooray CA Fitts – bullet points:
She is entirely comfortable saying “I do not know”
She stresses the fluidity of the OP and the rulers – in short: they do not entirely know what they are doing – fluidity can point to possibilities of resistance
Finally – she has for months stressed the role that sheriffs can play in that resistance (how many suburban dwellers even know who their sheriff is?) And now – prescient! – look around for accounts of sheriffs point blank refusing to enforce mandates – last week, a sheriff in CA refused to comply with a judge’s order to release (dangerous) prison inmates.
OT: – at this season, I am pleased to note that the aesthetic judgments of myself and our hosts have come nicely into alignment: The late 19C polish painter’s works were gorgeous – had not heard of him; impressionism and – in this case – post-impressionism were the best things that ever happened to visual art (well, maybe the discovery of perspective); I revel (unlike our host) in Rothko’s colors but I live for Monet. Dvorak? – best 19 C symphonies! Brahms can be narrow in his over-wroughtness but Dvorak is vast! Thanks –
for CA Fitts fans, an inspiring message at the end of this year; just 4 minutes; from today, it seems
https://www.brighteon.com/d46422d4-7f4c-4bf8-9b9a-f3fd477d181e
Funny, we begin speaking about her and the only other website that I proactively look at has this today:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/catherine-austin-fitts-explains-the-global-reset/
Your link is an excellent summary of her position; good to see it at LR dot com. My link is the inspiring 4 min addendum – part of the same interview.
Again, I “found her” at a winterwatch comments link initially – it is a real resource and it is appreciated..
Excellent show!
Excellent theme / introductory music!
The only thing I would have liked to hear about (in addition to the core topics) was the thread on Agent Gunderson. Yet, you both covered a lot of information in a short time, so I am not even sure how that thread could have been covered in the time you shared.
Dino, if you swing by this way, I would encourage you to read this one:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/12/retired-fbi-chief-ted-gunderson-revealed-star-chamber-justice-system-in-macdonald-case/
The thread is well researched and well written, but also it is good to cover other people in this world who are actually trying (were trying in the case of Agent Gunderson) to get truth out and help those who needed some justice, as Agent Gunderson did with Ms. Taylor (mind you, once you start down the rabbit hole of Ms. Brice Taylor, you may never be able to watch another Hope / Crosby film again).
Do a little more research on Columbine, Dino.
https://www.amazon.com/Everything-You-Know-Wrong-Disinformation/dp/0971394202/ref=sr_1_1?crid=19WRVBBVA4LZI&dchild=1&keywords=everything+you+know+is+wrong&qid=1609329516&s=books&sprefix=Everthing+You+Know+Is+
might be a start. It’s a book.