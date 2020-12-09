Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Plutocrat Zuckerberg and the Insidious Mind Control of the Covid Scamdemic

For “Dino” and Russ’ weekly broadcast Tuesday, the duo wrapped up some of the New Underworld Order (NUO) schemes — specifically Zuckerberg’s $400 million election skullduggery. We called for a boycott of Facebook.

Can the states’ attorney generals save the republic before SCOTUS, or does the abyss loom ahead?

Next, a deep dive into the Biderman Report, and how it reveals the Underworld Order’s communist/discordian mind kontrol methods.

Could the NUO hoodwink at least a portion of the pajama people with Project Blue Beam psyops?

Posts covered in this podcast: