Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Plutocrat Zuckerberg and the Insidious Mind Control of the Covid Scamdemic

For “Dino” and Russ’ weekly broadcast Tuesday, the duo wrapped up some of the New Underworld Order (NUO) schemes — specifically Zuckerberg’s $400 million election skullduggery. We called for a boycott of Facebook.
Can the states’ attorney generals save the republic before SCOTUS, or does the abyss loom ahead?
Next, a deep dive into the Biderman Report, and how it reveals the Underworld Order’s communist/discordian mind kontrol methods.
Could the NUO hoodwink at least a portion of the pajama people with Project Blue Beam psyops?
Posts covered in this podcast:
I reckon Dino and Russ are essentially saying the same thing re: counterrevolution. The only difference in their sentiments is Dino doesn’t think the people have the stones to act. He’s partially right. I reckon the pushback comes from a much smaller, determined group of resistance that forms after people start noticing their family members and friends are no longer around. Perhaps the vaccine administration and the concomitant illnesses it causes will hasten this event. One thing is for sure, there’ll be less people around when the real pushback comes. Apparently humanity has been disconnected from a good portion of their common sense survival instincts and literally has to see the carnage of tyranny up close before they get it through their heads that they need to act. Nice show guys.
Maybe I’m a little slow, but is Hank Greenberg actually Zuckerbergs grandfather?
Who has the power to stop trading on the stock exchange when their grandson’s ipo doesn’t go as planned?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUjdTl0WF8k&feature=youtu.be
Good interview.
Jon Rapopport agrees
Trump glorifies new COVID vaccine: what else did you expect?
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/12/09/trump-glorifies-new-covid-vaccine-what-else-did-you-expect/
Here is “Zuck’s” grandaddy –
https://youtu.be/QncyXx8caDc
Everything falls into place.