Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Plutocrat Kakistocracy, Names Names

The duo discuss the creed of the postmodern cargo cult plutocrats who hold society in sway and who operate with impunity. Their twisted vision is a socially-engineered “utopia” of anti-meritocracy, tyranny of the minority, and Orwellian double-think and Newspeak.

Posts discussed in this segment:

The Postmodernist Cargo Cult Creates Carte Blanche for the Kakistocracy

Plutocrat Donors Lead the Campaign to Legalize Crimes

(Documentary) Seattle is Dying: Drug-Addled Street People Occupy Cities of the Left Coast

Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Plutocrat Zuckerberg and the Insidious Mind Control of the Covid Scamdemic

Conspiracy Theory Becomes Fact as Rothschild Parasite Guild Teams Up with the Anti-Pope for Added Skulduggery

TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Talk Spiritual War

Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part I: A Deep Dive into Revolutionary History with Nesta Webster and James Billington

The Acceleration of New Underworld Order Feudalism

Where is Cosimo de’ Medici When We Need Him?

Germany Transformed as Hard-Core Hooton Plan Implemented