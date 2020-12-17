Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Plutocrat Kakistocracy, Names Names

The duo discuss the creed of the postmodern cargo cult plutocrats who hold society in sway and who operate with impunity. Their twisted vision is a socially-engineered “utopia” of anti-meritocracy, tyranny of the minority, and Orwellian double-think and Newspeak.
Posts discussed in this segment:
The Postmodernist Cargo Cult Creates Carte Blanche for the Kakistocracy
Plutocrat Donors Lead the Campaign to Legalize Crimes
(Documentary) Seattle is Dying: Drug-Addled Street People Occupy Cities of the Left Coast
Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Plutocrat Zuckerberg and the Insidious Mind Control of the Covid Scamdemic
Conspiracy Theory Becomes Fact as Rothschild Parasite Guild Teams Up with the Anti-Pope for Added Skulduggery
TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Talk Spiritual War
Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part I: A Deep Dive into Revolutionary History with Nesta Webster and James Billington
The Acceleration of New Underworld Order Feudalism
Where is Cosimo de’ Medici When We Need Him?
Post a Comment