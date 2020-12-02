Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan, Russ Winter Discuss the Broken Social Contracts of the New Underworld Order and the Kennedy Assassination

For “Dino” and Russ’ weekly broadcast Tuesday, the dynamic duo wrapped up some of the New Underworld Order broken social contract issues — namely, election fraud and the fraudulent pandemic.

“Dino” then pushed the envelope of Russ’ instant recall by proposing a last-minute, unprepared dive into the topic of the Kennedy assassination. While learning some hidden history, we also get to discover that although Russ’ radio delivery and style is arguably enhanced by “Dino’s” free-flowing and spontaneous broadcasting format, Russ doesn’t have full instant recall for names and full details without some notes. So here are a few corrections:

CORRECTIONS: Dorothy’s last name is Kilgallen, not Thompson. The name of Oswald’s landlady was Ruth Paine. For details on the Zapruder film chain of custody, please see the relevant post we link to below.

Key point of the Zapruder account: During the interview at Brugioni’s home on April 28, 2011, he was shown a good image of frame 313 from the extant Zapruder film — the so-called “head explosion” — obtained from the National Archives. Mr. Brugioni was quite startled to find out that this was the only frame graphically depicting the “head explosion” in the extant film, which the National Archives has characterized as “the original film.” He insisted that the head explosion he viewed multiple times on Nov. 23, 1963, was of such a great size and duration (in terms of time) that there should be many more frames depicting that explosion than “just the one frame” (frame 313), as shown in the Zapruder film today.

Furthermore, he said the “head explosion” depicted in the Zapruder film today is too small in size and too low in the frame to be the same graphic depiction he recalls witnessing in the Zapruder film. Brugioni also stated that the head explosion he viewed was a large “white cloud” that surrounded President Kennedy’s head and was not pink or red, as shown in the extant Zapruder film.

