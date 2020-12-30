FBI Releases Heavily Redacted Files on Sandy Hook Shooter 85-Pound Adam Lanza

Without notice or fanfare, the FBI on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, posted links to over 1,500 pages of mostly redacted documents from its investigation and subsequent findings on Adam Lanza, the alleged shooter in the Sandy Hook case. We examined the documents and found they are completely lacking in the names of eyewitnesses. There are also surreal and contradictory statements made by interviewees. The report does not note which of these claims have been verified.

FBI Vault Sandy Hook investigation

This “chronology” was included:

The “gunman was discovered at the scene” by the police as of 1:05 p.m., over three hours after police arrived at the crime scene. How is this late discovery even possible? Cambridge dictionary defines “as of” as “starting from a particular time.”

9:40:03 a.m. Last shot heard. Believed to be shooter’s suicide.

9:44:47 a.m. Newtown police officers enter SHES.

9:46:48 a.m. Connecticut State Police enter SHES.

We learn that the elusive 6-foot tall “no-motive” Lanza weighed a mere 85 pounds. The Rambo pip-squeak was suited with a bulletproof vest and booted with a Bushmaster XM15 .223 caliber rifle, a Glock 10 mm handgun and was also in possession of a loaded 9 mm Sig Sauer P226 handgun.

After he’d already fired 154 rounds, Lanza also had more ammunition for the weapons he had on his person, as well as three 30-round magazines for the Bushmaster. However, the FBI report is inconsistent with the other narratives, and states only, “A Bushmaster long gun and one Glock pistol were recovered at the scene.”

Those familiar with the Sandy Hook narrative know that those 27 dead were left laying in the school until removal in the middle of the following night, 18 hours later. No Medi-vac was ever brought in.

In the aftermath of Sandy Hook, the FBI conducted interviews with a number of unidentified neighbors said to live near “Nancy Lanza” in Newtown. The majority said they didn’t know her, nor did they know a boy Adam’s age was living in the house. One neighbor said she hadn’t seen a child in the house for four years prior to the school event. Another said there was a kid wearing all black traversing Yogananda Street “four or five years ago.” Yet another said she never saw people in the house but noted “many empty bottles of water” at curbside recycling.

Despite the fact that many neighbors never saw No Motive Lanza, another unnamed individual provided considerable detail about Adam’s hobbies and activities. The redacted person contradicts the shut in narrative and reveals that the elusive Adam regularly loved to walk around town and especially to his “beloved” Sandy Hook Elementary.

Another unnamed person said the elusive Adam was into computers and had a computer repair job briefly, yet had no friends or associates. This person was able to provide detailed information about the guns the Lanzas owned and even detail on Adam’s favorite video games. He claimed Lanza loved board games. Last time I checked board games require other players and tends to be a social activity. He said Adam was never violent nor did he use alcohol and drugs.

Winter Watch finds it odd on its face that the FBI is interviewing so many unnamed people with intimate knowledge of a boy who has no friends or associates- nao combinam.

Another no name source claimed he was a loner, was a vegan recluse who loved to hike and was “weirded out” by Hurricane Sandy. “Source” even stated Lanza was taking private classes in Mandarin Chinese with a professor.

Another unnamed individual claimed Adam Lanza was in “complete denial of his disease” and never took his medication.

Another statement from an unnamed person who “knew of Lanza’s postings online” told the FBI: “Lanza did not consider death to be a negative. He saw it as an escape from his joyless existence.”

According to yet another unnamed person so-called joyless Adam Lanza -between his board games, Chinese, and computers- reportedly played the saxophone and wanted to climb every mountain in New Hampshire.

Neighbors Intimidated

About a half dozen different unidentified neighbors said they received threatening phone calls on Dec. 16, two days after the Sandy Hook event. The caller identified himself as Adam Lanza and made death threats. Another person with a redacted name claimed to encounter someone who was exhibiting copycat behaviors after the Sandy Hook event.

Another unidentified neighbor said she was ordered “by police” to evacuate her residence at 10 a.m. and not to return until early evening.

In the aftermath of the event, subpoenas were issued to dozens of unidentified individuals to appear before a Federal Grand Jury. No details of such testimony were provided in the FBI file release or anywhere else.

Connecticut State Police says they received a call from an unidentified woman whose son was playing the video game “Call to Duty” with another unidentified kid who ominously said, “Watch the news tomorrow.”

Another no-name witness provides the following account about how Adam Lanza hacked into a government computer, which prompted a visit from the FBI or CIA (Nancy Lanza didn’t know which).

Adam had made it through the second level of security and when he tried to breach the third level, the screen went black and the authorities showed up at the Lanza’s door,” the FBI document reads. “Nancy had to convince the authorities that her son was just very intelligent … the authorities told Nancy that if her son was that smart he could have a job with them someday.”

Yet other no named individuals describe Lanza as retarded and learning disabled.