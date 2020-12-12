Conspiracy Theory Becomes Fact as Rothschild Parasite Guild Teams Up with the Anti-Pope for Added Skulduggery

The Vatican recently announced the launch of its “historic new partnership” with “some of the world’s largest investment and business leaders.” It’s called the Council for Inclusive Capitalism (aka the kakistocracy).

The council, in its press release announcing the globalist business alliance, employed this new-think, double-bind narrative: The council’s formation “signifies the urgency of joining moral and market imperatives to reform capitalism into a powerful force for the good of humanity” and, “under the moral guidance” of the anti-pope, it says it “invites companies of all sizes to harness the potential of the private sector to build a fairer, more inclusive and sustainable economic foundation for the world.”

What the f– does that even mean — not the words, the meaning behind them. Chabad Noahide Satanism?

For further reading on newspeak, lies and propaganda:

“Reform capitalism” translated: centralized plutocrat communist capitalism. Will they be announcing an ETF named PEDO just to rub it in peoples’ faces? Pedophile priests and faux religious mafia joining up with corrupt communist corporatists to try and run the world.

A “core group of global leaders,” called the Guardians for Inclusive Capitalism, “meet annually with Pope Francis and Cardinal Turkson. The group represents “more than $10.5 trillion in assets under management, companies with over $2.1 trillion of market capitalization and 200 million workers in over 163 countries.” Fake do-gooders pretending to care about humanity.

This is not rocket science, folks. The 0.001% Crime Syndicate plutocracy who own the bulk of the wealth pyramid are organizing another exclusive club teamed up with the anti-pope Francis to run herd over the rest. These New Underworld Order Luciferians have the audacity to preach about equity.

Rubber meets the road: These same companies are laying off workers by the millions during their scamdemic.

So let me get this straight. The most powerful people on Earth — a literal global Crime Syndicate — is joining forces with the Vatican to preach to the plebs about global sustainability, identity politics and Orwellian enslavement. You can’t make this shit up.

This council will follow the warning from Pope Francis to listen to “the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.” Just invert. It will be used to fund satanic and anti humanist practices that are most harmful to the weakest people.

“Equitable and sustainable model of growth” translated: The proles must eat grubs while the “global elite” and anti-pope Satanists wipe their bottoms with $100 bills.

The head mucky muck and founder of Inclusive Capital is one Lynn Forester de Rothschild. Seriously, you can’t make this up. The Rothschilds are the custodians of the Papal Treasure, among other big religious trusts. Jacob and Evelyn control this group, too.

Additionally, names like Mohamed El-Erian and Larry Fink (Blackrock) can be found on the group’s board of directors. Among the other Guardian mucky mucks are the whos who of the hardcore made men and globalists. This is a solid boycott list along with Facebook.

, president and CEO of Mastercard Oliver Bäte , chairman of the board of management for European multinational financial services firm Allianz SE

, chairman, CEO and founder of Salesforce Edward Breen , executive chairman of chemical giant Dupont

, COP26 financial advisor to the British prime minister and United Nations special envoy for Climate Action and Finance Carmine Di Sibio, global chairman and CEO of investment firm EY (formerly known as Ernst & Young)

executive chairman and creative director of Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. Roger Ferguson , president and CEO of financial services firm Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)

, chairman of the board and CEO of multinational pharma firm Merck & Co., Inc. Fabrizio Freda , president and CEO of luxury cosmetics firm The Estée Lauder Companies

, executive chairman of luxury cosmetics firm The Estée Lauder Companies Marcie Frost , CEO of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS)

, chairman of the board and CEO of multinational pharma firm Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Angel Gurria , secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

, chairman and CEO of Visa, Inc. Bernard Looney , CEO of British Petroleum (BP)

, Treasurer of the State of California Brian Moynihan , chairman of the board and CEO of Bank of America

, president and CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Ronald P. O’Hanley , president and CEO of State Street Corporation, a financial services and bank holding company

, president of The Rockefeller Foundation Tidjane Thiam, board member of Kering Group, a multinational French luxury goods company

, president of the Ford Foundation Mark Weinberger, former chairman and CEO of EY and board member of J&J, MetLife insurance company and Saudi Aramco (aka The Saudi Arabian Oil Company)