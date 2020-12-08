Alien Project Blue Beam Psyop to Distract from Mandatory Vaccines?

The only thing left in the New Underworld Order’s bag of tricks, is for the Aliens to invade (Project Blue Beam), do an international broadcast, tell us to trust the Government, be Covid Safe, and cut emissions, all while wearing BLACK LIVES MATTER T-SHIRTS.

The next hoax is being prepared – likely as a look over there decoy for mandatory scamdemic vaccines and the Great Reset. Is a fake alien invasion in the works? With the Branch Covidian cult firmly established – the scene seems ripe to run on at least part of the pajama people.

The Jerusalem Post reports that former Israeli security chief Haim Eshed has revealed that aliens from a “Galactic Federation” have been in contact with the US and Israel for years, but humanity isn’t ready to know this. Hoax alert- only communicate with US and Israel? Says alot.

Getting a Clue? Missing Monoliths

Of course these appear and disappear monoliths are being dismissed as art pieces. The question begs however, why are they showing up at all? Psyops.

Bill Cooper mentioned this in his book, “A Pale White Horse“. He said they’d use advanced hologram technology. Negative energy via fear is their currency and the way in which to delay and slow down the great awakening of the masses.

A Discussion of Project Blue Beam

The lugenpresse at ABC have suddenly uncovered a formerly secret and now closed Department of Defense (DoD) program investigating UFO reports. A simple Google search reveals more UFO coverage from an assortment of dubious media sources.

Dr. Steven Greer, the creator of the widely viewed documentary “Unacknowledged,” is also noticing a worrying pattern from lugenpresse pushing an extraterrestrial intervention (ETI) and UFO narrative. Greer is concerned about an ET false flag, commonly referred to as Project Blue Beam. I watched the Greer documentary on Amazon and found it interesting, although not necessarily totally convincing.

I am skeptical on the whole issue of ETs. Maybe it was just a coinkydink that 1947 marked both an eruption of UFO lore and the creation of the CIA. But a Blue Beam false flag is another matter. Winter Watch is reporting on this not as a prediction but rather as a general-awareness exercise should something unusual happen.

A universal belief in new age religion is essential to implementing the New Underworld Order. In principle, Blue Beam would make use of the skies as a movie screen as space-based laser-generating satellites project simultaneous images to the four corners of the planet in every language and dialect. It deals with the religious aspect of the new world order and is deception and seduction on a massive scale.

URGENT: Note that the recent NY Times story is couched from a Threat office of the Pentagon: This a clear ramp up to False Flag FAKE disclosure designed to prepare people for a threat from outer space- so the War Mongers and War Profiteers have a new , bigger enemy . BEWARE — Dr. Steven Greer (@DrStevenGreer) December 17, 2017

Dubious former Sen. Harry Reid is front and center in this latest story and spearheaded the funding of the $22 million boondoggle DoD program. It turns out that Reid’s friend Bob Bigelow, who owns an aerospace company and founded a hotel chain, is a supposed UFO believer. In fact, he thinks extraterrestrials regularly visit Earth. Bigelow also bought Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, a place rife with UFO sightings. Moreover, Bigelow was also a big donor to Harry Reid’s re-election campaigns. So Harry thought he’d return the favor, and voilà! Reid used an earmark to start the UFO program.

Another dubious ET believer is John Podesta. I wouldn’t trust any of these people alone with my 95 year old mother, not for even 2 minutes. Also revealed by Wikileaks were emails between astronaut Edgar Mitchell and Podesta about the Vatican holding “evidence” of ETI.

As First Lady, Hillary Clinton was commiserating with Laurence Rockefeller and his UFO Initiative. Yes, a Winter Watch critic might accuse us of “hostile attribution bias“; to which we respond, “Guilty!” Do you actually trust any of these aforementioned actors?

Unlike real conspiracies that Winter Watch covers, UFOs are popularized in the Lugenpresse. For example, a couple of times a year, in between his celebfest of stars, Larry King hosts UFOlogists who regale the talk show kingpin with an endless parade of blurry photographs, grainy videos and breathless tales of government cover ups. Yes, here we go again, blurry and grainy. Winter Watch “hostile attribution bias? Guilty again!! Do you trust blurry and grainy? We don’t.

President Reagan’s psyop — speaking about how “unifying” an alien threat would be.

But now there are different kinds of sky sightings. On Nov. 3, 2017 a large and unusual night-sky display of high-tech drones was put on over Folsom, California. You can hear the cognoscenti really eating this stuff up. This should give readers an idea of the technology that can be employed. And if they can deploy this publicly, we really have no idea what other, more advanced staging is up their sleeves.

Some Blue Beam experiments?

Do I think this is imminently in the works? A more immediate reality is AI computer-generated imagery (CGI) and dense holograms for smaller-scale trickery and staged deceptions. One thing WInter Watch knows for a fact: The New Underworld Order (NUO) Crime Syndicate (CS) has not only an interest in relentlessly hoaxing the general population but the means as well.

The theory holds that they use dense hologram imagery combined with voice-to-skull technology [see “Voice of God Mind Control“] and possibly a good dose of suggestibility via drug aerosols in the air or put into drinking water.

Another variation — and we think more likely — would be some type of smaller-scale religious Messiah or prophecy hocus pocus and psyop aimed at evangelical Rapture, Branch Covidians, Judiacs, and New Age types. Perhaps this would be tied into Jerusalem. No doubt the CS has the data to determine just how gullible and controllable the population, or segments of the population, are and what would be required.

A lizard licking Crime Syndicate psychologist one, James V. McConnell boosted in a 1970s issue of Psychology Today. “The day has come when we can combine sensory deprivation with drug hypnosis and astute manipulation of reward and punishment to gain almost absolute control over an individual’s behavior. It should then be possible to achieve a very rapid and highly effective type of positive brainwashing that would allow us to make dramatic changes in a person’s behavior and personality.”

We have seen in recent years more of this alien threat theme in entertainment. When the big show is put on, the God figure or Messiah will speak in every language. Artificial talk or voice to skull is personalized to each individual based on his beliefs and make up. The ETI or alien threat could be run concurrent with this. Supernatural and spooky visions could be conjured up to severely traumatize the population, perhaps driving a mass suicide. Then a contrived salvation is offered by the Crime Syndicate aka New Underworld Order.

Augmented reality: ” dragon” flies over Korean baseball stadium.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>