Transhuman Artificial Intelligence Coming to a Hive Mind Near You

Trans-humanist dystopia may not be that far away. In the future, humans are going to be artificially intelligent (AI). Google Director of Engineering Ray Kurzweil said, “We’ll also be able to fully back up our brains. We’re going to gradually merge and enhance ourselves. Our thinking then will be a hybrid of biological and non-biological thinking.”

After tens of thousands of years of natural evolution, this wizard, Kurzweil, predicts that humans will become hybrids in the 2030s. That means our brains will be able to connect directly to the cloud, where there will be thousands of computers, and those computers will “augment” our existing intelligence. He said the brain will connect via nanobots — tiny robots made from DNA strands.

Through the use of “smart drugs,” and what transhumanists call “mind uploading,” man will be able to merge with the internet, envisioned as the endpoint of occult Kabbalistic evolution, the formation of a collective consciousness, or Global Brain. That awaited moment is what Kurzweil refers to as The Singularity. The fact that this man is the key player running Google (now Alphabet) research couldn’t be more damning.

Elon Musk, another technology guru, has an issue with AI. He told an audience at MIT “we should be very careful about artificial intelligence, warning it may be “our biggest existential threat” and that “with artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon.”

Musk goes on to say that “we could be living in a matrix.” Since he comes across as an obtuse speaker, he can often be dismissed; but I believe what he meant is that there is enough already being simulated and holographed, that it starts to supersede base reality. It is mixed or “augmented” faux reality and that’s an important distinction — although to the person experiencing it, the difference may seem subtle or not even noticeable.

I point this “synthetic reality” out all the time on Winter Watch and am convinced it is being heavily used by the New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate and their media in stagecraft and skulduggery.

There are many disbelievers (or even worse, those who just don’t care) to this view. But if you have enough people using digital heroin who are addicted to holdable, wearable and implantable electronics, then they will be infected and live their lives in simulated, “augmented,” unnatural hive mind environments, hardly able to distinguish between truth and illusion.

AI is synonymous with total control, and we can only imagine who will play God and exercise this control on the transhumans on the plantation. The prospects should horrify any thinking person.

Layered on top of this is DARPAs Targeted Neuroplasticity Training program. This works to take advantage of the brain’s synaptic plasticity, its ability to continually rearrange its structures and functions in response to experiences, such as learning skills and “cognitive skills.” The basic idea is to stimulate peripheral nerves so they can trigger the release of certain molecules in the brain that cause neurons to rearrange themselves. Let me spell it out: Brain “restructuring” (aka mental programming and control) is the end of natural free will and defines a transhuman.

Transhumanism technology incorporates nano-technology, genetic modifications, drugs, robotics, bionics and cybernetic enhancements. The game being played here is to claim AI and brain hijacking has some specific narrow “national defense” or “time saving” purpose. But we know better. This is straight out of satanist Aldous Huxley’s wildest hive minds vision of the future

Verdict: Beyond-the-pale dystopic criminality, evil and totally counter to the natural order. Transhumanism threatens the death of humanity beyond what’s already occurred.

Illustrating our challenge, a Pew Research poll found 32 percent of people polled said they would want such implants if they could actually “improve their brain function.” How trusting. Only 41 percent of respondents said they were “somewhat” worried about the potential effects of such technology, while another 28 percent said they were “very” worried. Twenty-five percent said they were somewhat enthusiastic and 9 percent were “very” enthusiastic about the concept. Only 28 percent very worried about being turned into a transhuman hive mind: we are in deep trouble ladies and gentlemen!